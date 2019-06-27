Korea Electric Power : Audit Report

ˆ200GD%jyCvJ&yJMg[Š

Independent Auditors' Report

Based on a report originally issued in Korean

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of

Korea Electric Power Corporation:

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated statement of financial statements of Korea Electric Power Corporation and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss), changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes, comprising significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Korean Standards on Auditing (KSAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Republic of Korea, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

(1) Assessment of impairment of property, plant and equipment ("PP&E") in electricity transmission and distribution business

As discussed in note 3.(18) to the consolidated financial statements, at each reporting date, the Company assesses if any indicator of impairment for it is PP&E exists. If there is an impairment indicator for a cash-generating unit ("CGU"), the Company compares recoverable amount of the CGU with its carrying value to determine if the PP&E which are allocated to the respective PP&E are impaired.

The Company is comprised of a number of cash-generating units ("CGUs"). In view of the significant difference between the Company's market capitalization and its consolidated net assets carrying amount, management considered that an indicator of impairment of the Company's PP&E existed as of December 31, 2018, which is attributed to the CGU of electricity transmission and distribution business.

Management performed impairment assessment of the Company's PP&E allocated to its electricity transmission and distribution CGU by comparing the carrying amount of the CGU with its value-in-use (VIU) determined based on discounted cash flow forecasts. Preparing the VIU estimation requires management to exercise significant judgment, particularly in relations to estimating future sales volumes, unit cost of sales, cost of power purchase, capital expenditure, discount rate, etc. We have identified assessment of impairment of PP&E in the electricity transmission and distribution business as a key audit matter because the carrying value of these assets are significant to the consolidated financial statements and also because estimation using a discounted cash flow forecast is complex and involves the exercise of significant management judgment in estimating the variable inputs, which can be inherently uncertain and could be subject to management bias.