Korea Electric Power : Board of Directors Resolution on KEPCO Tech University

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the Month of August 2019
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
55 Jeollyeok-ro,Naju-si,Jeollanam-do, 58322, Korea
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in
paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in
paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes ☐No ☒
If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the
|
registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82-
|
|
.
This Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K is deemed filed for all purposes under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
On August 8, 2019, the Board of Directors of Korea Electric Power Corporation ("KEPCO") resolved to make an initial contribution of KRW 60 billion towards establishing an university (tentatively named as KEPCO Tech University) for the promotion, initial operation and the design of the university campus.
KEPCO plans to incrementally make additional contributions once the details regarding the size of the total cost and the financial allocation for KEPCO are finalized.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
By: /s/ Baek, Woo-Ki
Name: Baek, Woo-Ki
Title: Head of Finance & IR Team
Date: August 9, 2019
Disclaimer
KEPCO - Korea Electric Power Corporation published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 09:40:03 UTC