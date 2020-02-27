Korea Electric Power : Net Loss Widens in 4Q

By Kwanwoo Jun



Korea Electric Power Corp.'s net loss widened significantly in the fourth quarter due to softer electricity demand.

Its net loss was 1.292 trillion Korean won ($1.07 billion) compared with a net loss of KRW742.73 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean company said Friday.

The latest result was weaker than a FactSet consensus forecast for a net loss of KRW628.94 billion.

Fourth-quarter revenue fell 2.1% to KRW14.861 trillion and its operating loss widened significantly to KRW1.667 trillion from KRW788.49 billion for the same period a year earlier.

For 2019, revenue dropped 2.5% to KRW59.093 trillion. Its net loss was KRW2.224 trillion and its operating loss was KRW1.357 trillion, a worse performance from 2018, when its loss was KRW1.174 trillion and its operating loss was KRW208.00 billion.

