KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION

(A015760)
Korea Electric Power : Net Loss Widens in 4Q

02/27/2020 | 11:15pm EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

Korea Electric Power Corp.'s net loss widened significantly in the fourth quarter due to softer electricity demand.

Its net loss was 1.292 trillion Korean won ($1.07 billion) compared with a net loss of KRW742.73 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean company said Friday.

The latest result was weaker than a FactSet consensus forecast for a net loss of KRW628.94 billion.

Fourth-quarter revenue fell 2.1% to KRW14.861 trillion and its operating loss widened significantly to KRW1.667 trillion from KRW788.49 billion for the same period a year earlier.

For 2019, revenue dropped 2.5% to KRW59.093 trillion. Its net loss was KRW2.224 trillion and its operating loss was KRW1.357 trillion, a worse performance from 2018, when its loss was KRW1.174 trillion and its operating loss was KRW208.00 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION -2.43% 24050 End-of-day quote.-1.43%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA -2.77% 30.93 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 59 225 B
EBIT 2019 -305 B
Net income 2019 -1 684 B
Debt 2019 63 114 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,28x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 251x
EV / Sales2020 249x
Capitalization 14 829 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 32 068,18  KRW
Last Close Price 23 100,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jong-Kap Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeong-soo Kim Head of Finance & IR Team
Jong-Hwan Lee Head-Technological Innovation
Bong-Su Mun Director & Head-Power Grid
Jwa-Kwan Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION-1.43%12 731
NEXTERA ENERGY5.65%131 762
ENEL S.P.A.10.36%87 962
IBERDROLA17.32%78 651
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.47%72 555
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.77%71 420
