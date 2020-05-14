Log in
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION

Korea Electric Power Posts 1Q Profit on Lower Oil Prices

05/14/2020 | 11:28pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Korea Electric Power Corp. reported a first-quarter net profit as lower fuel costs for its power plants offset a pandemic-induced decrease in electricity demand.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 was 53.16 billion Korean won ($43.7 million) compared with a net loss of KRW761.16 billion a year earlier, the South Korean company said Friday.

The result beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW34.36 billion.

Revenue fell 1.0% to KRW15.093 trillion. Operating profit coming of KRW430.55 billion was an improvement from an operating loss of KRW629.88 billion the year before.

Business restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic weakened demand for electricity and hurt revenue, but lower fuel costs improved earnings, the company said.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION 5.23% 23150 End-of-day quote.5.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.25% 31.52 Delayed Quote.-54.33%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA -0.46% 19.48 Delayed Quote.-39.01%
REVENUE GROUP -2.46% 1.19 End-of-day quote.-2.46%
WTI -0.15% 28.005 Delayed Quote.-57.98%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 58 651 B
EBIT 2020 2 501 B
Net income 2020 752 B
Debt 2020 65 804 B
Yield 2020 1,28%
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 255x
EV / Sales2021 250x
Capitalization 14 861 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 27 523,81  KRW
Last Close Price 23 150,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 72,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jong-Kap Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeong-soo Kim Head of Finance & IR Team
Jong-Hwan Lee Head-Technological Innovation
Bong-Su Mun Director & Head-Power Grid
Jwa-Kwan Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION5.47%11 524
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.97%112 632
ENEL S.P.A.-13.11%66 402
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.60%66 309
IBERDROLA-0.63%60 552
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.22%60 177
