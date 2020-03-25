Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Korea Electric Power Corporation    A015760   KR7015760002

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION

(A015760)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Korea Electric Power : South Korea first-quarter thermal coal imports set for 10-year low on anti-pollution measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 10:12pm EDT

South Korea's first-quarter thermal coal imports are set to fall to a decade-low due to stricter air pollution measures, while the coronavirus outbreak has reduced the country's demand for electricity.

South Korea, the world's No.4 coal importer, is expected to import around 19.85 million tonnes of thermal coal for the first three months, down 19.2% year-on-year, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data and ship tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon.

That would be the country's lowest first-quarter imports since 2010 when it imported 19.55 million tonnes. Demand is normally high during the quarter, which covers the winter months, running at 24-26 million tonnes over the past three years.

The drop in imports comes after South Korea imposed tougher restrictions on coal-fired power from December through March, halting nearly half of the country's 60 coal power plants by March as part of efforts to improve air quality.

Meanwhile, analysts said the coronavirus outbreak had reduced demand for electricity as business and factory activity slows. South Korea has faced the region's biggest COVID-19 epidemic outside of China, with over 9,000 cases.

"We expect South Korea's overall power consumption to fall in light of growth pressures stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak," said Daine Loh, an analyst at Fitch Solutions.

South Korea's daily peak power demand has averaged 70,633 megawatts (MW) so far in the first quarter of 2020, down 3.5% from 73,224 MW a year earlier, according to data from Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO).

Coal power typically produces about 40% of South Korea's total electricity, followed by nuclear and gas power.

With reduced power consumption and demand in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, coal power's share of total power generation is expected at nearly 39% in 2020, down from 40% in 2019, Loh said.

Coal could also face increased competition from gas-fired power on the back of lower oil prices, said Shirley Zhang, an analyst from Wood Mackenzie.

In the first three months of the year, South Korea's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports are expected to grow 25.2% year-on-year to 12.9 million tonnes, Refinitiv data showed.

"Lower oil prices will keep the LNG price lower, which will support anti-coal policy moves and increase the economic incentives for it to potentially outcompete some coal generation if sustained low and long enough," Zhang said.

By Jane Chung

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPO
03/12KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : SEC Filing (6-K/a) - Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Am..
PU
02/28KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : Net Loss Widens in 4Q
DJ
2019KOREAN COMPANY TO INVEST $ 1 BLN IN : Finance Minister
AQ
2019KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : Update on the development of proposed amendment to the el..
PU
2019ADRs Slide in New York Trading; Korea Eletric Trades Actively
DJ
2019KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : 3Q Net Profit Plunged 67% on Year
DJ
2019KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : South Korea to close six older coal-fired power plants by..
RE
2019KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : South Korea's LNG imports to fall on new nuclear, coal pl..
RE
2019KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : Business Report for 2Q FY19
PU
2019KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : S. Korea working to recover from damage caused by Typhoon..
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 59 058 B
EBIT 2020 2 370 B
Net income 2020 773 B
Debt 2020 66 236 B
Yield 2020 1,71%
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
P/E ratio 2021 8,65x
EV / Sales2020 205x
EV / Sales2021 202x
Capitalization 12 069 B
Chart KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Korea Electric Power Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 28 476,19  KRW
Last Close Price 18 800,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jong-Kap Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeong-soo Kim Head of Finance & IR Team
Jong-Hwan Lee Head-Technological Innovation
Bong-Su Mun Director & Head-Power Grid
Jwa-Kwan Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION5.37%9 686
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.71%100 986
ENEL S.P.A.-10.76%69 256
IBERDROLA-4.05%61 134
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-20.71%55 031
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-21.61%52 433
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group