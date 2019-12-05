Korea Electric Power : Update on the development of proposed amendment to the electricity tariff system

ˆ200GY6KotvdwvTPsQŠ
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER
FORM 6-K
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the Month of November 2019
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
55 Jeollyeok-ro,Naju-si,Jeollanam-do, 58322, Korea
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this form is also thereby furnishing the information to the
Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
|
Yes ☐
|
No ☒
|
|
|
If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82-
|
|
.
This Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K is deemed filed for all purposes under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
FORM 6-K
This is an update on the development of proposed amendment to the electricity tariff system, as disclosed in the Form 6-K of Korea Electric Power Corporation ("KEPCO") on July 2, 2019.
On November 28, 2019, the Board of Directors of KEPCO discussed the direction of the amendment to the electricity tariff system. The Board of Directors will continue to discuss the matter based on the results of the fact-finding studies regarding the customers' electricity usage and research being conducted by an external agency.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Name: Jun, Chul-Soo
Title: General Manager of Finance & IR Team
Date: November 29, 2019
