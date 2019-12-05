Log in
Korea Electric Power : Update on the development of proposed amendment to the electricity tariff system

0
12/05/2019 | 04:01am EST

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the Month of November 2019

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

55 Jeollyeok-ro,Naju-si,Jeollanam-do, 58322, Korea

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F

Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this form is also thereby furnishing the information to the

Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes

No

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82-

.

This Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K is deemed filed for all purposes under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

This is an update on the development of proposed amendment to the electricity tariff system, as disclosed in the Form 6-K of Korea Electric Power Corporation ("KEPCO") on July 2, 2019.

On November 28, 2019, the Board of Directors of KEPCO discussed the direction of the amendment to the electricity tariff system. The Board of Directors will continue to discuss the matter based on the results of the fact-finding studies regarding the customers' electricity usage and research being conducted by an external agency.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

By:

/s/ Jun, Chul-Soo

Name: Jun, Chul-Soo

Title: General Manager of Finance & IR Team

Date: November 29, 2019

Disclaimer

KEPCO - Korea Electric Power Corporation published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 09:00:09 UTC
