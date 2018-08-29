The Korea Fund, Inc. : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2018

The Korea Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: KF), a non-diversified,
closed-end investment company, which seeks long-term capital
appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity
securities of Korean companies, today announced its results for the
fiscal quarter and twelve months ended June 30, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
227,317,924
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
259,976,367
|
|
Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,363,003
|
|
(a)
|
|
|
|
5,822,293
|
|
Net Asset Value ("NAV")
|
|
|
|
$
|
42.39
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
44.65
|
|
Market Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
38.26
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
40.04
|
|
Discount to NAV
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9.74
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
(10.32
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Net Investment Loss
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(67,295
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(297,446
|
)
|
Per Share (b)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(26,139,978
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
19,218,419
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(4.83
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Net Investment Income
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,122,093
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,066,635
|
|
Per Share (b)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain
|
|
|
$
|
7,870,997
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
51,021,794
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Under its share repurchase program, the Fund repurchased 133,237
shares and 459,290 shares for the fiscal quarter and twelve months
ended June 30, 2018.
|
(b)
|
|
Calculated on average shares outstanding.
Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC serves as the Fund's investment
manager.
Additional risks are associated with international investing, such as
currency fluctuation, government regulations, economic changes and
differences in liquidity, which may increase the volatility of an
investment in the Fund. Foreign security markets generally exhibit
greater price volatility and are less liquid than the U.S. market.
Additionally, this Fund focuses its investments in certain geographical
regions, thereby increasing its vulnerability to developments in that
region. All of these factors potentially subject the Fund's shares to
greater price volatility. The NAV of the Fund will fluctuate with the
value of the underlying securities. Closed-end funds trade on their
market value, not NAV, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to
their NAV.
The Fund’s daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price, NAV, as
well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and
performance are available at www.thekoreafund.com
or by calling the Fund’s shareholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.
The financial information contained herein is solely based upon the data
available at the time of publication of this press release, and there is
no assurance that any future results will be the same or similar to what
is reported herein. Information that was obtained from third party
sources we believe to be reliable is not guaranteed as to its accuracy
or completeness. This press release contains no recommendations to buy
or sell any specific securities and should not be considered investment
advice of any kind. Past performance is no guarantee of future results
and the investment returns generated by the Fund will fluctuate. There
can be no assurance the Fund will meet its stated objective. There is no
assurance that the market price of the Fund’s shares, either absolutely
or relative to NAV, will increase as a result of any share repurchases.
In making any investment decision, individuals should utilize other
information sources and the advice of their own professional adviser.
