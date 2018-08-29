The Korea Fund, Inc. : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2018

The Korea Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: KF), a non-diversified, closed-end investment company, which seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and twelve months ended June 30, 2018.

At June 30, 2018 2017 Net Assets $ 227,317,924 $ 259,976,367 Shares Outstanding 5,363,003 (a) 5,822,293 Net Asset Value ("NAV") $ 42.39 $ 44.65 Market Price $ 38.26 $ 40.04 Discount to NAV (9.74 )% (10.32 )% Quarter ended June 30, 2018 2017 Net Investment Loss $ (67,295 ) $ (297,446 ) Per Share (b) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) $ (26,139,978 ) $ 19,218,419 Per Share $ (4.83 ) $ 2.97 Year ended June 30, 2018 2017 Net Investment Income $ 1,122,093 $ 1,066,635 Per Share (b) $ 0.20 $ 0.16 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain $ 7,870,997 $ 51,021,794 Per Share $ 1.13 $ 7.75

(a) Under its share repurchase program, the Fund repurchased 133,237 shares and 459,290 shares for the fiscal quarter and twelve months ended June 30, 2018. (b) Calculated on average shares outstanding.

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC serves as the Fund's investment manager.

Additional risks are associated with international investing, such as currency fluctuation, government regulations, economic changes and differences in liquidity, which may increase the volatility of an investment in the Fund. Foreign security markets generally exhibit greater price volatility and are less liquid than the U.S. market. Additionally, this Fund focuses its investments in certain geographical regions, thereby increasing its vulnerability to developments in that region. All of these factors potentially subject the Fund's shares to greater price volatility. The NAV of the Fund will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. Closed-end funds trade on their market value, not NAV, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their NAV.

The Fund’s daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price, NAV, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance are available at www.thekoreafund.com or by calling the Fund’s shareholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.

The financial information contained herein is solely based upon the data available at the time of publication of this press release, and there is no assurance that any future results will be the same or similar to what is reported herein. Information that was obtained from third party sources we believe to be reliable is not guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release contains no recommendations to buy or sell any specific securities and should not be considered investment advice of any kind. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and the investment returns generated by the Fund will fluctuate. There can be no assurance the Fund will meet its stated objective. There is no assurance that the market price of the Fund’s shares, either absolutely or relative to NAV, will increase as a result of any share repurchases. In making any investment decision, individuals should utilize other information sources and the advice of their own professional adviser.

