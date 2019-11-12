Log in
KOREA GAS CORP

KOREA GAS CORP

(A036460)
  Report  
News 
Korea Gas : 3Q Net Loss Narrowed Sharply on Year

Korea Gas : 3Q Net Loss Narrowed Sharply on Year

0
11/12/2019

By Kwanwoo Jun

Korea Gas Corp.'s (036460.SE) third-quarter net loss narrowed 23% on year thanks to better returns from investment in gas fields overseas.

Net loss for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 216.78 billion Korean won ($186.0 million) compared with a loss of KRW283.04 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean company said Tuesday. It was better than a FactSet consensus forecast for a net loss of KRW248.68 billion in the quarter.

Revenue during the quarter fell 4.4% on year to KRW4.520 trillion, while operating loss narrowed 7.1% to KRW159.98 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 25 313 B
EBIT 2019 1 409 B
Net income 2019 548 B
Debt 2019 23 639 B
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 6,80x
P/E ratio 2020 6,25x
EV / Sales2019 141x
EV / Sales2020 143x
Capitalization 3 558 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 56 133,33  KRW
Last Close Price 40 600,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 72,4%
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Won-Gi Ahn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Young-Doo Kim Director & Head-Technology
Jong-Rae Kim Independent Director
Seung-Hun Lee Director
Seon-Woo Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREA GAS CORP3 071
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP8.27%26 337
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED22.30%22 311
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION15.95%12 857
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-5.18%10 481
APA GROUP31.06%9 254
