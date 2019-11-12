Korea Gas : 3Q Net Loss Narrowed Sharply on Year

By Kwanwoo Jun



Korea Gas Corp.'s (036460.SE) third-quarter net loss narrowed 23% on year thanks to better returns from investment in gas fields overseas.

Net loss for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 216.78 billion Korean won ($186.0 million) compared with a loss of KRW283.04 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean company said Tuesday. It was better than a FactSet consensus forecast for a net loss of KRW248.68 billion in the quarter.

Revenue during the quarter fell 4.4% on year to KRW4.520 trillion, while operating loss narrowed 7.1% to KRW159.98 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com