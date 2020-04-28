Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering : 1Q Net Profit Jumped

By Kwanwoo Jun



Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.'s first-quarter net profit surged as it won more contracts with high value-added ships.

Net profit was 164.90 billion Korean won ($135.0 million) compared with KRW17.30 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean company said Wednesday.

That beat a FactSet-provided consensus forecast for profit of KRW20.10 billion.

Revenue rose 20% to KRW3.945 trillion, while operating profit surged to KRW121.70 billion from KRW34.60 billion,

The company attributed the solid earnings largely to the deliveries of more liquefied natural gas carriers--usually valued more than other vessels.

It said a prolonged Covid-19 pandemic could result in a sharp decrease in future contract wins.

Some of its affiliated shipyards swung to profit in the quarter which also boosted profitability, Korea Shipbuilding said.

