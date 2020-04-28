Log in
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering : 1Q Net Profit Jumped

04/28/2020 | 10:03pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.'s first-quarter net profit surged as it won more contracts with high value-added ships.

Net profit was 164.90 billion Korean won ($135.0 million) compared with KRW17.30 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean company said Wednesday.

That beat a FactSet-provided consensus forecast for profit of KRW20.10 billion.

Revenue rose 20% to KRW3.945 trillion, while operating profit surged to KRW121.70 billion from KRW34.60 billion,

The company attributed the solid earnings largely to the deliveries of more liquefied natural gas carriers--usually valued more than other vessels.

It said a prolonged Covid-19 pandemic could result in a sharp decrease in future contract wins.

Some of its affiliated shipyards swung to profit in the quarter which also boosted profitability, Korea Shipbuilding said.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 15 841 B
EBIT 2020 300 B
Net income 2020 164 B
Debt 2020 636 B
Yield 2020 0,78%
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
EV / Sales2020 346x
EV / Sales2021 333x
Capitalization 5 473 B
Chart KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 123 111,11  KRW
Last Close Price 77 400,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oh-Gap Kwon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sam-Hyeon Gah Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Young-Chul Cho Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kook-Hyun Yoo Independent Director
Hyuk Choe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.0.52%4 466
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.04%11 156
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.0.50%2 762
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-1.30%2 060
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-0.29%1 528
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.-30.62%1 229
