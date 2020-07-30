Log in
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd.

KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERIN

(A009540)
  Report
News 


Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering : Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell Sharply

07/30/2020 | 01:57am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.'s second-quarter net profit fell sharply compared with the same period a year earlier due to sluggish demand and currency-exchange losses caused by the dollar's weakness.

Net profit was 400 million Korean won ($336,000) compared with net profit of KRW201.60 billion a year earlier, the South Korean company said Thursday. It was worse than a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW10.43 billion.

Revenue rose 0.1% to KRW3.926 trillion, while operating profit gained 68% to KRW92.90 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 15 969 B 13,4 B 13,4 B
Net income 2020 259 B 0,22 B 0,22 B
Net Debt 2020 1 188 B 1,00 B 1,00 B
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 421 B 5 383 M 5 394 M
EV / Sales 2020 402x
EV / Sales 2021 395x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,3%
