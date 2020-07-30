Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering : Second-Quarter Net Profit Fell Sharply

By Kwanwoo Jun



Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.'s second-quarter net profit fell sharply compared with the same period a year earlier due to sluggish demand and currency-exchange losses caused by the dollar's weakness.

Net profit was 400 million Korean won ($336,000) compared with net profit of KRW201.60 billion a year earlier, the South Korean company said Thursday. It was worse than a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW10.43 billion.

Revenue rose 0.1% to KRW3.926 trillion, while operating profit gained 68% to KRW92.90 billion.

