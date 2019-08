By Kwanwoo Jun

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (009540.SE) has secured 407.80 billion Korean won ($336.0 million) in contracts.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing Monday that it reached two separate deals with unidentified Asian clients to build two liquid-petroleum-gas carriers and three ships for carrying petrochemicals.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com