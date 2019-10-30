Log in
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD

KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD

(A003490)
  Report  
News 
News

Air Premia braces for long-haul battle with new Boeing 787s

0
10/30/2019 | 03:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of Etihad Airways lands at Munich international airport, Germany

HONG KONG/SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean carrier Air Premia announced on Wednesday a provisional deal to buy five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets worth $1.4 billion (£1.09 billion) at list prices, becoming the latest new airline to enter the highly competitive low-cost, long-haul market.

The deal follows an agreement to lease three 787-9 jets from Air Lease Corp as Air Premia prepares to start flying in September 2020. It will seek another two 787-9s by 2024.

Planned destinations include Vietnam and Hong Kong next year and Los Angeles, which has a large American Korean community and business ties, in 2021. It is one of several emerging players in South Korea's expanding but highly competitive low-cost market.

Chief Executive Peter Sim described Air Premia as a "hybrid" airline offering greater comfort than low-cost rivals but lower fares than domestic giants Korean Air and Asiana.

It will offer two classes including Premium Economy and a coach class still with extra legroom, called Economy Plus.

"We are going to offer a slightly lower price than full-service carriers with a better product," Sim said in an interview in Hong Kong, where he was attending the Airfinance Journal Asia Pacific conference to drum up aircraft funding.The airline is targeting customers such as empty-nesters in their 50s or 60s with an appetite for long trips in some comfort but unable to afford traditional premium fares.

Sim, former head of a biotech company who invested in the startup along with a group of tech entrepreneurs, said Air Premia would also target a young, connected audience with its own onboard streaming product.

But he acknowledged it would be tough to woo premium passengers from the two main South Korean rivals.

Analysts say airlines with novel business models or those participating in the volatile long-haul, low-cost market face risks including technical outages away from base and higher crewing costs compared to short-haul budget carriers.

Sim said Air Premia had signed up for long-term servicing agreements with Boeing.

Asked how he would avoid financial strains like those at Norwegian Air, which also invested in a new fleet of 787s only to rack up debt, Sim said the "fan base" of the two airlines was different. Separated from key destinations by the Pacific, Koreans are ready to travel at a "proper price," he said.

Analysts say South Korea's budget carriers are grappling with rising competition and a slump in travel demand to its neighbouring country, Japan, as a result of a diplomatic row.

Seouleaguer Co. Ltd., a distributor of Botox and fillers, holds a 9.53% stake in the unlisted Air Premia.

The 787s will be powered by engines from Britain's Rolls-Royce, which has had a series of technical problems.

Rolls, which competes with General Electric on the 787, offered Air Premia a "cutting edge" financial deal, Sim said, adding he was confident it would overcome recent snags.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Hyunjoo jin and Heekyong Yang. Editing by Anshuman Daga/Gerry Doyle/Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIANA AIRLINES INC End-of-day quote.
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD End-of-day quote.
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA -1.60% 44.89 Delayed Quote.-54.27%
ROCKETMOBILE CO LTD End-of-day quote.
ROLLS-ROYCE -0.42% 712.4 Delayed Quote.-13.81%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 12 933 B
EBIT 2019 325 B
Net income 2019 -628 B
Debt 2019 14 702 B
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 -3,74x
P/E ratio 2020 8,94x
EV / Sales2019 180x
EV / Sales2020 174x
Capitalization 2 319 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 32 149,40  KRW
Last Close Price 24 450,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 71,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-CEO, Director & Head-Strategy Management
Eun-Yong Ha Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Soo-Geun Lee Director & Vice President-Technology
Jae-Il Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD2 015
DELTA AIR LINES INC.10.98%35 684
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.8.72%23 035
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.83%15 706
RYANAIR HOLDINGS10.51%14 492
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-15.28%13 389
