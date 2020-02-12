Log in
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD

KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD

(A003490)
News 
Airbus confident can sell more than 1,000 A321XLRs over 10 years

02/12/2020 | 10:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

Airbus SE is confident of selling more than 1,000 A321XLR aircraft, a longer-range version of the single-aisle A321neo jetliner, over the next 10 years, a senior executive at the manufacturer said on Tuesday.

The forecast includes a mix of new orders and conversions from other models, Airbus Head of Marketing Francois Caudron told reporters at the Singapore Airshow.

Airbus, which launched the A321XLR last year, has already sold more than 450, including to Asian clients such as Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd and Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see more than 1,000 A321XLRs that are sold....I would say safely in the next 10 years,” Caudron said.

Airbus this month agreed to pay a record $4 billion in fines after reaching a plea bargain with prosecutors in Britain, France and United States over alleged bribery and corruption stretching back at least 15 years.

Asked how Airbus would rebuild its reputation in the region, Caudron said the manufacturer was committed to its customers and pledged to conduct business with "full integrity".

Caudron said customers in the region were being hit hard by the downturn in traffic due to the coronavirus epidemic, but he declined to comment if any had requested to defer deliveries.

"Coronavirus is a crisis," he said. "I would just remind ourselves we are in a very resilient industry."

Caudron said airlines were not panicking and were looking beyond the short term in terms of orders.

"When you order an aircraft it is not for the next six months," he said. "It is for the next 20 years."

Airbus last week extended a planned closure of its A320 family final assembly plant in Tianjin, China, as a result of the coronavirus emergency.

Caudron said Airbus was watching the situation evolve on a daily basis and he could not yet provide a timeline for a reopening.

By Jamie Freed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
AIRBUS SE -1.07% 136.64 Real-time Quote.5.76%
CHINA AIRLINES LTD. End-of-day quote.
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD End-of-day quote.
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 0.94% 6.47 End-of-day quote.-9.85%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 12 908 B
EBIT 2020 487 B
Net income 2020 -84,8 B
Debt 2020 13 716 B
Yield 2020 0,96%
P/E ratio 2020 -17,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 193x
EV / Sales2021 184x
Capitalization 2 475 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 31 482,73  KRW
Last Close Price 26 100,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-CEO, Director & Head-Strategy Management
Eun-Yong Ha Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Soo-Geun Lee Director & Vice President-Technology
Jae-Il Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD2 095
DELTA AIR LINES INC.0.31%37 797
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-8.58%20 378
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.83%18 782
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA0.67%16 169
AIR CHINA LIMITED-14.13%15 521
