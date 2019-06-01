Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Korean Air Lines Co Ltd    003490   KR7003490000

KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD

(003490)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Budget airlines the flavour of South Korean aviation market, Jeju travel booms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/01/2019 | 08:10am EDT
Jeju International Airport is pictured in Jeju on Jeju Island

JEJU, South Korea (Reuters) - Kim Bo-Min, a Starbucks barista, paid 140,000 won ($118) for a round-trip from her hometown of Daegu to the popular resort island of Jeju, arriving on T'Way Air Co Ltd, part of South Korea's rapidly growing low-cost airline sector.

The route between Jeju and Seoul has in fact emerged as the world's busiest domestic one as travellers like Bo-Min flock to the southern resort island, lured by cheaper rates from budget carriers. The 28-year-old barista would have paid 22% more if she had flown Korean Air Lines Co Ltd.

"I have taken both full-service airlines and budget carriers for my previous Jeju trips, but I do not think there is much difference when it comes to services," she told Reuters after her flight of under one hour to Jeju.

Korean low-cost carriers (LCCs) have cornered a large chunk of the domestic market since Jeju Air Co Ltd launched in 2005 with five Q400 turboprops, turning up the heat for bigger players like Korean Air and Asiana Airlines Inc and pushing them to start their own budget brands.

Jeju Air is South Korea's No.3 airline by revenue, operating 6 local and 66 international routes with 42 Boeing 737-700 jets. In November, it placed a $4.4 billion order for 50 737 MAX jets.

The budget airline boom has fuelled a spike in travel to Jeju, with the number of tourists jumping almost three-fold to 14.3 mil
lion over 2005-2018 from 5.3 million, Jeju Tourism Association data shows.

South Korea's five no-frills carriers had a 61% share of the Jeju travel market in 2018, according to data firm OAG.

"Not too long ago, many South Koreans found air travel a luxury, but perception has changed as budget carriers brought us lower fares, allowing more affordable travel," an official at Korea's Airports Corporation's Jeju International Airport said, declining to be named due to company policy.

S.KOREA LEADS

In broader North Asia, LCCs have been slower to take off than in other parts of the world, due partly to slow-moving Chinese policies, a domestic aviation duopoly in Japan and Cathay Pacific's dominance of the Hong Kong market.

But South Korea, host to the high-profile International Air Transport Association annual meeting in Seoul this weekend, is the outlier, with local start-ups like Jeju, financially backed by the Jeju Island government, being encouraged to grow.

The country's transport ministry in March issued aviation business licences to three additional budget carriers, further crowding the industry and intensifying competition.

The 53% domestic market share of carriers like Jeju and Jin Air Co Ltd outstrips the 9% LCC penetration in Japan and 13% in China, data from CAPA Centre for Aviation shows.

Internationally, South Korean LCCs have rapidly expanded on routes to nearby destinations like Japan, Vietnam and China with narrowbody jets, with their market share growing to nearly 57 percent on international routes to Japan in 2017, from 44 percent in 2016, according to South Korea's transport ministry.

"We should not underestimate how important the role of budget carriers are on a given route," said Park Seong-bong, a senior analyst at Seoul-based Hana Financial Investment.

INCUMBENTS FEEL THE HEAT

With the fleet size of the country's budget carriers jumping three-fold over the past five years, legacy carriers Korean Air and Asiana are feeling the heat.

Korean Air's operating profit fell over 40 percent to 640 billion won ($537 million) in 2018 from 1.1 trillion won in 2016, while Jeju Air's operating profit nearly doubled to 100 billion won over the period.

Korean Air's budget arm Jin Air has come under a lot of pressure in the wake of public outrage over the behaviour of members of its founding family, while financially troubled Asiana's largest shareholder has put its stake up for sale.

Their pains have meant gains for independent budget carriers like Jeju Air and Eastar Jet as they expand their long-haul routes such as Busan-Singapore to attract more customers.

"For long-haul routes, customers tend to seek more premium services which used to be found in full-service carriers. We are now providing business-class like services at more competitive prices," said Lee Dae-woo, a deputy general manager at Jeju Air.


(GRAPHIC: The world's busiest flight routes,

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; additional reporting by Jamie Freed in Seoul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Heekyong Yang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR BUSAN CO LTD End-of-day quote.
ASIANA AIRLINES INC End-of-day quote.
JEJUAIR CO LTD End-of-day quote.
JIN AIR CO LTD End-of-day quote.
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD End-of-day quote.
T'WAY AIR CO LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD
08:10aBudget airlines the flavour of South Korean aviation market, Jeju travel boom..
RE
05/30Trade gloom, rising oil, Boeing 737 MAX woes to cloud aviation summit
RE
05/04KOREAN AIR LINES : to raise fares on domestic routes from June
AQ
04/09KOREAN AIR LINES : Boss Dies at 70 Amid Turmoil for Company
DJ
04/08KOREAN AIR LINES : Correction to Korean Air Chairman Dies Article on Monday
DJ
04/08KOREAN AIR LINES : Chairman Dies After Battle With Illness -- Update
DJ
04/08Scandal-prone Korean Air chairman dies weeks after board ouster
RE
04/07KOREAN AIR LINES : Chairman Cho Yang-Ho Dies After Battle With Illness
DJ
04/07KOREAN AIR LINES : chairman ousted as board director in March dies
AQ
04/07KOREAN AIR LINES : Urgent Headline News
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 13 339 B
EBIT 2019 906 B
Net income 2019 273 B
Debt 2019 12 684 B
Yield 2019 0,77%
P/E ratio 2019 10,96
P/E ratio 2020 6,64
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 3 015 B
Chart KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Korean Air Lines Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 40 536  KRW
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang-Ho Cho Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eun-Yong Ha Executive Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Il Kim Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD2 539
DELTA AIR LINES INC.3.21%33 714
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-7.26%20 432
AIR CHINA LTD.10.73%16 436
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-6.88%12 623
ANA HOLDINGS INC-5.61%11 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About