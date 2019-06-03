Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Korean Air Lines Co Ltd    003490   KR7003490000

KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD

(003490)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Korean Air Lines : CEO says ownership discussions are ongoing after patriarch's death

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 05:28am EDT
Korean Air Lines Chairman Cho Yang-ho arrives at a court in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines Co Ltd's chief executive on Monday said ownership discussions are ongoing with family members after their patriarch's sudden death in April raised questions about the future of the airline and parent Hanjin Group.

Listed holding company Hanjin Kal Corp has been led by 43-year-old Walter Cho since the death of his father, Chairman Cho Yang-ho. However, it has yet to inform regulators who will officially lead the group, whose businesses also include hotels, logistics and budget airlines. Cho's widow and two daughters, as well as his son, own stakes in Hanjin Kal.

"He told us harmony among family members is of utmost importance and what we must achieve through harmony is to protect the company," CEO Cho said of his father at an annual meeting in Seoul of the International Air Transport Association.

The late tycoon died aged 70 following chronic illness just weeks after shareholders ended his 27-year tenure on the airline's board due to perceived leadership failings.

The change at the top comes soon after a local activist fund raised its stake in Hanjin Kal to nearly 16%, bringing the group's ownership structure to wider attention. The Cho family - including the late Cho's 17.8% stake - and its academic foundations own 29%.

Cho's death left his family with an inheritance tax bill of around 170 billion won ($143.72 million), equal to about half his entire Hanjin Kal stake, some analysts estimated. CEO Cho declined to discuss the tax and management rights on Monday.

The death also raised the possibility of a family war over the late Cho's Hanjin Kal stake, though his family would likely fight to defend control of Korean Air, analysts said.

"Since it appears the late chairman left no formal will, it's crucial for Walter Cho and his sisters who own similar-sized stakes in Hanjin Kal to avoid any family feud aimed at becoming the biggest shareholder," said Hi Investment & Securities senior analyst Lee Sang-hun.

Asked how he would deal with growing competition in South Korea's aviation industry, CEO Cho said the airline as been too passive in competing with fast-growing low-cost carriers and that he would adopt a more aggressive strategy.

"Now they are interfering with our (full-service) side of the business and they are over-growing the size of the market," Cho said.

Korean Air's operating profit fell more than 40% to 640 billion won in 2018 versus 2016, while profit at the country's biggest budget carrier, Jeju Air Co Ltd, nearly doubled to 100 billion won over the same period, their stock exchange filings showed.

Korean Air currently operates 168 aircraft serving 124 destinations.

In October, it said it could order more wide-body jets this year, with Boeing Co 787 and Airbus SE A350 models in contention. Cho on Monday declined to specify the likely size of any order but said a purchasing decision would be made "imminently".

($1 = 1,182.8200 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)

By Heekyong Yang and Jamie Freed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANJIN KAL CORP End-of-day quote.
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD
05:28aKOREAN AIR LINES : CEO says ownership discussions are ongoing after patriarch's ..
RE
05:18aKOREAN AIR LINES : CEO says ownership discussions are ongoing after patriarch's ..
RE
02:27aKorean Air to Operate Boeing 737 MAX When Regulators Clear Plane -- Chairman
DJ
06/01Budget airlines the flavour of South Korean aviation market, Jeju travel boom..
RE
05/30Trade gloom, rising oil, Boeing 737 MAX woes to cloud aviation summit
RE
05/04KOREAN AIR LINES : to raise fares on domestic routes from June
AQ
04/09KOREAN AIR LINES : Boss Dies at 70 Amid Turmoil for Company
DJ
04/08KOREAN AIR LINES : Correction to Korean Air Chairman Dies Article on Monday
DJ
04/08KOREAN AIR LINES : Chairman Dies After Battle With Illness -- Update
DJ
04/08Scandal-prone Korean Air chairman dies weeks after board ouster
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 13 339 B
EBIT 2019 906 B
Net income 2019 273 B
Debt 2019 12 684 B
Yield 2019 0,77%
P/E ratio 2019 10,96
P/E ratio 2020 6,64
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 3 015 B
Chart KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Korean Air Lines Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 40 536  KRW
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang-Ho Cho Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eun-Yong Ha Executive Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Il Kim Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD2 539
DELTA AIR LINES INC.3.21%33 714
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-7.26%20 432
AIR CHINA LTD.10.73%16 436
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-6.88%12 623
ANA HOLDINGS INC-5.61%11 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About