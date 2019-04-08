Korean Air Lines : Chairman Cho Yang-Ho Dies After Battle With Illness

By Eun-Young Jeong

SEOUL-- Korean Air Lines Co. chairman Cho Yang-ho, who turned South Korea's biggest airline into a global operator and led the country's successful push for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, has died in the U.S. after a prolonged illness. He was 70 years old.

The airline said Monday that Mr. Cho died from a lung-related illness that he had received treatment for last year. It declined to comment further.

Mr. Cho's death comes just weeks before he was expected to face trial in Seoul on multiple charges including embezzlement and tax evasion. The case involves losses of about $17 million at Korean Air, which Mr. Cho is accused of causing by taking commission fees for a trading company that he had established, according to local media reports. He had denied wrongdoing.

Mr. Cho joined Korean Air in 1974 as a manager for the company's Americas Regional Headquarters in Los Angeles. He was named CEO in 1999, following in the footsteps of his father, who had privatized the company three decades earlier. He became the head of Hanjin Group, the airlines' umbrella-entity conglomerate, in 2003.

Under Mr. Cho, Korean Air had grown from a regional carrier into an international player that services 124 cities in 44 countries. Last year, Mr. Cho played an instrumental role in securing a key joint venture with Delta Air Lines Inc., the second-biggest U.S. airline by traffic, making South Korea the biggest Asian hub for the Atlanta-based airline. Today, Korean Air says it has the largest presence in North America among Asia-based carriers, with 15 gateways.

Mr. Cho's death comes at a difficult time for Korean Air and Hanjin Group. The conglomerate has come under fire in recent years over a string of scandals and allegations involving Mr. Cho and other members of his family.

Last month, shareholders voted to remove Mr. Cho from the Korean Air board, ending his 27-year tenure, though he retained his roles as chief executive and chairman. The move was broadly seen as a rebuke against South Korea's family-run businesses, a move that some corporate governance advocates called unprecedented.

Mr. Cho also spearheaded South Korea's efforts to host the 2018 Winter Olympics and was the head of the Games' organizing committee from 2014 to 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Lee Myung-hee, his son, Cho Won-tae, 43, who has served as the president of Korean Air since 2017, and his two daughters, Cho Hyun-ah and Cho Hyun-min. Both daughters resigned from all posts at the company and its affiliates last year following a public uproar over their treatment of subordinates.

In 2015, Mr. Cho's elder daughter, Hyun-ah, served prison time for violating aviation laws after she ordered a Korean Air jet to return to the terminal because she was angry over how she had been served macadamia nuts. The so-called "nut rage" incident generated headlines around the world.

She and her mother have recently been accused of smuggling luxury items. Their trial is set to begin Incheon, the city that is home to South Korea's international airport, next week.

Korean Air shares rose 2.8% in late Monday morning trading, though had surged close to 5% at one point.

