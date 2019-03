The decision by NPS, the second-largest shareholder of Korean Air with an 11.56 percent ownership, to vote against the airline's proposal on extending Cho's term for three years potentially jeopardises his control of the company.

Shareholders are scheduled to vote on the proposal at the airline's annual meeting scheduled for March 27.

