Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Korean Air Lines Co Ltd    003490   KR7003490000

KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD (003490)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Korean Air Lines : chief indicted on embezzlement, other charges - prosecutors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 08:17am CEST
FILE PHOTO - Korean Air Lines Chairman Cho Yang-ho arrives at a court in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines Co Ltd Chairman Cho Yang-ho was indicted on Monday on charges including embezzlement and breach of trust, South Korean prosecutors said, adding to a string of woes at the country's biggest airline group.

Cho is the latest head of a big business group, or chaebol, to face legal challenges in South Korea since President Moon Jae-in took office in 2017 with a pledge to curb the excessive power of family-owned conglomerates and improve their governance.

Earlier this month, an appeals court found the chairman of retail-to-chemicals conglomerate Lotte Group, Shin Dong-bin, guilty of charges including bribery and breach of trust for his role in an influence-peddling scandal that led to the ouster of the country's former president, Park Geun-hye.

Samsung Group's de facto leader Jay Y. Lee was also convicted of corruption in the same bribery scandal. Both Lee and Shin are currently awaiting rulings from the country's top court after their jail terms were suspended by a lower court.

A Seoul prosecutors' office on Monday said Cho took 19.6 billion won (12.9 million pounds) commission from 2003 through 2018 by setting up a trading company to broker aircraft equipment and in-flight duty-free goods purchase deals for Korean Air, causing the same amount of loss to the airline.

Korean Air declined to comment and did not make Cho available for comment.

Also on Monday, Emily Cho, the chairman's youngest daughter, was cleared of all charges related to her allegedly throwing a drink at two business meeting attendees in April, because the attendees did not want to press charges, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' office said.

That incident re-ignited public resentment towards the perceived unchecked behaviour of some chaebol family members, leading to investigations of alleged wrongdoing by other family members.

Chairman Cho's elder daughter, Heather Cho, was jailed in 2014 for demanding a Korean Air Lines plane return to its gate at a New York airport due to the way she was served nuts in first class.

Shares in Korean Air fell 0.6 percent on Monday, while its parent Hanjin Kal Corp, in which chairman Cho has a 17.84 percent stake, lost 2 percent.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Hyunjoo Jin and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANJIN KAL CORP --End-of-day quote.
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD
08:17aKOREAN AIR LINES : chief indicted on embezzlement, other charges - prosecutors
RE
08:16aKOREAN AIR CHIEF INDICTED ON EMBEZZL : prosecutors
RE
08/17Jin Air's licence intact after 'nut rage' sister's scandal; shares soar
RE
07/13KOREAN AIR LINES : Court of Appeals vacates South Korean tourist`s prison senten..
AQ
07/06KOREAN AIR LINES : South Korean Airlines Face Operational and Familial Headwinds
DJ
06/13KOREAN AIR LINES : Wife of Korean Air boss grilled on hiring maids without visas..
AQ
05/31REPORT : S. Korean prosecutors raid Korean Air headquarters
AQ
05/15Taiwan seeks 'correction' after Air Canada lists Taipei as part of China
RE
05/11KOREAN AIR LINES : LG Group investigated over tax evasion allegations
AQ
05/10Korean Air chairman steps down as CEO of budget affiliate Jin Air
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 12 951 B
EBIT 2018 807 B
Net income 2018 -31,6 B
Debt 2018 13 014 B
Yield 2018 0,97%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 2 456 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 38 250  KRW
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang-Ho Cho Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eun-Yong Ha Executive Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Il Kim Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD2 174
DELTA AIR LINES-7.05%35 590
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC18.96%21 841
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-10.05%15 351
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-23.66%14 987
AIR CHINA LTD.-41.15%14 314
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.