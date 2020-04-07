Log in
Korean Air Lines Co.,Ltd.

KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD.

(A003490)
  Report
Summary 
News Summary

Korean Air Lines : says 70% of employees must take leave due to coronavirus

04/07/2020 | 07:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Korean Air's passenger planes are parked following outbreak of COVID-19, at Incheon International Airport

Korean Air said on Tuesday 70% or more of its employees working in South Korea will take a six-month leave of absence as part of the carrier's efforts to overcome operational difficulties resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Korean Air is South Korea's biggest carrier. For South Korea as a whole, airlines have seen a 96% drop in international passengers and 324 planes out of 374 remain grounded, lobby group Korea Civil Aviation Association said this month.

Korean Air said in a statement the leave of absence between April 16 to October 15 will apply to employees that work in South Korea, and all except essential staff will take leave in principle.

A spokeswoman said the employees on leave will be paid a percentage of their wages, but declined to disclose the level or the exact number of employees affected.

Korean Air also said it will attempt to further strengthen the company's financial position, including by injecting additional capital.

In March, Korean Air's chief executive said in a company memo the coronavirus outbreak could threaten its survival if the situation lengthens.

The country's transport ministry, financial regulator and the state-run Korea Development Bank said in February they would extend up to 300 billion won ($251.55 million) of liquidity to domestic budget carriers because of the crisis.

South Korea's aviation industry has called for wider government support along the lines of that seen in the United States and other countries, but high-ranking government officials have reiterated that airlines must first try to help themselves through steps such as cost-cutting.

Countries across the globe have promised bailouts, albeit with conditions, to airlines to help them absorb the shock of drastic restrictions on travel to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 12 321 B
EBIT 2020 449 B
Net income 2020 -276 B
Debt 2020 13 864 B
Yield 2020 1,34%
P/E ratio 2020 -6,46x
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
EV / Sales2020 145x
EV / Sales2021 135x
Capitalization 1 769 B
Chart KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Korean Air Lines Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 30 000,00  KRW
Last Close Price 18 650,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 87,7%
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-CEO, Director & Head-Strategy Management
Eun-Yong Ha Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Soo-Geun Lee Director & Vice President-Technology
Jae-Il Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD.-1.84%1 459
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.83%18 188
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.02%12 101
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-33.38%10 956
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.36%10 478
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.72%8 303
