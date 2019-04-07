Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Korean Air Lines Co Ltd    003490   KR7003490000

KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD

(003490)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Korean Air Lines : says chairman Cho Yang-ho dies at 70

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 08:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO : Korean Air Lines Chairman Cho Yang-ho arrives at a court in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korean Air chairman Cho Yang-ho has died, the South Korean airline said on Monday, less than three weeks after investors voted to remove him from the board in a landmark victory for shareholder activism.

Cho, 70, passed away in the United States early on Monday from a chronic ailment, the company said in a statement. A company official said Cho had a lung condition.

Korean Air has been plagued in recent years by a series of scandals involving its founding family members, culminating in the indictment of Cho last year on charges of embezzlement and breach of trust. Cho denied the charges against him.

The troubles began after Cho's eldest daughter, Heather Cho, made headlines in 2014 when she lost her temper over the way she was served nuts in first class and ordered the Korean Air plane to return to its gate at a New York airport.

The "nut rage" incident severely tarnished the carrier's image and generated derisive international headlines for months.

After Cho's death was publicly announced, shares in Korean Air rose 3 percent as of 0017 GMT, versus the wider market's 0.3 percent gain.

(Reporting by Joori Roh and Ju-min Park; editing by Richard Pullin and Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD
08:53pKOREAN AIR LINES : chairman ousted as board director in March dies
AQ
08:44pKOREAN AIR LINES : says chairman Cho Yang-ho dies at 70
RE
08:23pKOREAN AIR LINES : Urgent Headline News
AQ
03/28Asiana Airlines CEO Park quits in aftermath of accounting fiasco
RE
03/28KOREAN AIR LINES : CEO Ousted From Board
DJ
03/27KOREAN AIR LINES : shareholders oust chairman Cho from board
AQ
03/27KOREAN AIR LINES : CEO Ousted From Board in Wake of 'Nut Rage,' Other Family Sca..
DJ
03/27'NUT RAGE' FALLOUT : Korean Air chief ousted from board in landmark vote
RE
03/27'NUT RAGE' FALLOUT : Korean Air chief ousted from board in landmark vote
RE
03/26KOREAN AIR LINES : State pension fund to oppose Korean Air CEO's re-election to ..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 13 410 B
EBIT 2019 973 B
Net income 2019 352 B
Debt 2019 12 458 B
Yield 2019 0,79%
P/E ratio 2019 8,92
P/E ratio 2020 7,04
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 3 041 B
Chart KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Korean Air Lines Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 39 633  KRW
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang-Ho Cho Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eun-Yong Ha Executive Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Il Kim Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD2 676
DELTA AIR LINES INC.15.69%38 850
AIR CHINA LTD.55.63%23 629
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.41%22 576
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY45.33%15 964
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.73.47%15 740
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About