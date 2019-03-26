Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Korean Air Lines Co Ltd    003490   KR7003490000

KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD

(003490)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Korean Air Lines : shareholders reject re-election of CEO Cho as director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 09:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO : Korean Air Lines Chairman Cho Yang-ho arrives at a court in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines Co Ltd shareholders voted on Wednesday against the airline's proposal to extend CEO Cho Yang-ho's term as director for three years, ending his 27-year tenure on the board of South Korea's biggest carrier.

An ouster would make him the first founding family member of any South Korean corporate giant to be forced off a board, analysts have said, amid growing shareholder activism in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

A total of 64.1 percent of shareholders present at the airline's annual shareholders' meeting voted for the airline's proposal, a company executive announced at the meeting, falling short of the two-thirds required for approval.

With his board membership terminated, Cho would no longer hold sway over management issues at the airline such as recommending directors and appointing CEOs, analysts say. However, he can continue to keep his titles of chairman and CEO of the carrier.

Shares of Korean Air rose as much as 5.6 percent on Wednesday morning after news of the vote.

A Korean Air spokeswoman declined to comment.

South Korea's National Pension Service, the airline's second-biggest shareholder, decided on Tuesday to vote against the re-election of 70-year-old Cho, who is on trial on charges of breach of trust and embezzlement. Cho has denied the charges against him.

Influential proxy adviser ISS had also recommended investors vote against the reappointment of Cho, citing "sufficient evidence of egregious governance concerns and material failure of fiduciary duty."

South Korea has been trying to make its corporate giants - long dominated by powerful elites and run by family members - more accountable for their management and behaviour following a series of bribery and other scandals involving owners of corporations and their family members.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD
11:03pKOREAN AIR LINES : shareholders oust tycoon from board in landmark vote
RE
09:33pKOREAN AIR LINES : shareholders reject re-election of CEO Cho as director
RE
10:22aKOREAN AIR LINES : State pension fund to oppose Korean Air CEO's re-election to ..
RE
03/23KOREAN AIR LINES : S. Korea union calls on ex-Japan official to apologize for br..
AQ
03/14KOREAN AIR LINES : S. Korean airlines to hold off B737 Max 8 operation
AQ
03/14KOREAN AIR LINES : S. Korean airlines to hold off B737 Max 8 operation
AQ
02/02HANJIN KAL : NPS to actively exercise its shareholders' rights over Hanjin KAL
AQ
02/01South Korea's pension fund to participate in management of Korean Air Lines' ..
RE
2018KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018AMAZON COM : Korean Air Goes All-In on AWS; Leading global airline carrier accel..
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 13 395 B
EBIT 2019 992 B
Net income 2019 363 B
Debt 2019 12 271 B
Yield 2019 0,80%
P/E ratio 2019 8,68
P/E ratio 2020 6,97
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 3 050 B
Chart KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Korean Air Lines Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 40 167  KRW
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang-Ho Cho Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eun-Yong Ha Executive Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Il Kim Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD2 693
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-1.74%33 289
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-6.70%20 837
AIR CHINA LTD.25.00%19 003
RYANAIR HOLDINGS6.28%14 646
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-15.70%13 641
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.