MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Korean Air Lines Co Ltd    003490   KR7003490000

KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD

(003490)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Korean Air Lines : to buy 20 Boeing 787s, lease 10 more

0
06/18/2019 | 08:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A photographer takes a photo during the first flight of the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at the Charleston International Airport in North Charleston

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said on Wednesday it will add 30 Boeing Co Dreamliner passenger jets to its fleet, including what it said would be the country's first use of the largest Dreamliner model, the 787-10.

South Korea's biggest carrier in a regulatory filing said it will buy 20 Boeing 787-10s and lease 10 Boeing 787-9s.

The deal, also jointly announced at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday, gives a needed boost to the world's largest planemaker, which has suffered a sales drought following the grounding of its 737 MAX jets in March after two deadly crashes.

"The 787 Dreamliner family will become the backbone of our mid- and long-haul fleet for many years to come," Korean Air Chairman Walter Cho was quoted as saying in a statement.

The 787 planes will replace the carrier's existing aircraft such as its A330s, B777s and B747s, Korean Air said.

(Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Christopher Cushing)

Stocks treated in this article : Boeing Company (The), Korean Air Lines Co Ltd
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 13 346 B
EBIT 2019 880 B
Net income 2019 261 B
Debt 2019 12 684 B
Yield 2019 0,75%
P/E ratio 2019 11,29
P/E ratio 2020 6,86
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 3 109 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 40 536  KRW
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang-Ho Cho Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eun-Yong Ha Executive Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Il Kim Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD2 563
DELTA AIR LINES INC.11.56%34 107
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC3.63%20 450
AIR CHINA LTD.14.53%16 844
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.77%12 778
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.28%11 799
