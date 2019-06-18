Korean Air Lines : to buy 20 Boeing 787s, lease 10 more

South Korea's biggest carrier in a regulatory filing said it will buy 20 Boeing 787-10s and lease 10 Boeing 787-9s.

The deal, also jointly announced at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday, gives a needed boost to the world's largest planemaker, which has suffered a sales drought following the grounding of its 737 MAX jets in March after two deadly crashes.

"The 787 Dreamliner family will become the backbone of our mid- and long-haul fleet for many years to come," Korean Air Chairman Walter Cho was quoted as saying in a statement.

The 787 planes will replace the carrier's existing aircraft such as its A330s, B777s and B747s, Korean Air said.

