MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Korean Air Lines Co Ltd    003490   KR7003490000

KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD

(003490)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Korean Air to Add 30 Dreamliners in Deals With Boeing, Air Lease

0
06/18/2019 | 06:25am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Boeing on Tuesday said Korean Air Lines Co will add 30 787 Dreamliners to its fleet through the purchase of 20 planes from the aerospace giant and the lease of another 10 aircraft from Air Lease Corp.

Boeing said Korean Air has agreed to buy 10 new 787-10s and 10 more 787-9 airplanes, valued at $6.3 billion at list prices, in a deal announced at the Paris Air Show.

Chicago-based Boeing said the order will quadruple the 787 fleet at Korea's flag carrier, which currently operates 96 Boeing passenger planes.

Air Lease, a Los Angeles aircraft-leasing company, said it will deliver the 787-10s that Korean Air is leasing between 2021 and 2023 from its current order book with Boeing.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LEASE CORP -0.44% 38.67 Delayed Quote.28.00%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.23% 354.9 Delayed Quote.7.65%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.00% 355.94006 Delayed Quote.3.18%
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 13 346 B
EBIT 2019 880 B
Net income 2019 261 B
Debt 2019 12 684 B
Yield 2019 0,75%
P/E ratio 2019 11,29
P/E ratio 2020 6,86
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 3 109 B
Chart KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Korean Air Lines Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 40 536  KRW
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang-Ho Cho Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eun-Yong Ha Executive Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Il Kim Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD2 563
DELTA AIR LINES INC.11.56%34 107
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC3.63%20 450
AIR CHINA LTD.14.53%16 844
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.77%12 778
ANA HOLDINGS INC-5.48%11 799
