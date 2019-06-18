Korean Air to Add 30 Dreamliners in Deals With Boeing, Air Lease

By Colin Kellaher

Boeing on Tuesday said Korean Air Lines Co will add 30 787 Dreamliners to its fleet through the purchase of 20 planes from the aerospace giant and the lease of another 10 aircraft from Air Lease Corp.

Boeing said Korean Air has agreed to buy 10 new 787-10s and 10 more 787-9 airplanes, valued at $6.3 billion at list prices, in a deal announced at the Paris Air Show.

Chicago-based Boeing said the order will quadruple the 787 fleet at Korea's flag carrier, which currently operates 96 Boeing passenger planes.

Air Lease, a Los Angeles aircraft-leasing company, said it will deliver the 787-10s that Korean Air is leasing between 2021 and 2023 from its current order book with Boeing.

