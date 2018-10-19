Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Korean Air Lines Co Ltd    003490   KR7003490000

KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD (003490)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Korean Air very likely to order more Boeing 787 widebody jets - president

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 06:16am CEST

JEJU, South Korea (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines Co Ltd is very likely to order more Boeing Co 787 widebody jets to mainly replace its existing aircraft, as it seeks to streamline its fleet and reduce costs, its president said on Friday.

"We have too many fleet types now. Consolidating in one large order will help reduce maintenance costs and pilot training," Walter Cho, president of the South Korean flagship carrier, told reporters.

"There is a very high possibility we will expand our fleet on the 787. The 777X would be a good replacement for our current 777 generation and we are also keeping in mind the A350 as well," he said, in reference to an Airbus SE jet.

It is possible a decision on the widebody fleet would be made next year, Cho said, adding the airline held 10 options over 787s.

Korean Air, whose reputation has been tainted by scandals involving members of its owner-family, has seen business to Europe and the United States improve sharply from last year, but its China route traffic remained weak, Cho said.

Cho's father, Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho, was indicted this week on charges including embezzlement and breach of trust.

"I believe the brand and reputation starts with our employees. I'm trying to communicate more with them and make sure they are happy working with us," the president said in his first public remark since the indictment.

"We are still struggling with China due to political issues. Japan is slowly but steadily regaining momentum at this time. We are doing much better than last year," he said.

Cho also said that, as tensions ease over North Korea's development of nuclear missiles, Korean Air is reviewing flight paths over the North.

"Overflying, there is already talks about that. We are discussing internally about that. It will save a lot of costs for us but we will be very careful about when to start that given U.S. tensions" with North Korea.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Jamie Freed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.54% 99.31 Real-time Quote.17.84%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.68% 359.35 Delayed Quote.22.11%
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD
06:16aKorean Air very likely to order more Boeing 787 widebody jets - president
RE
10/15KOREAN AIR LINES : chief indicted on embezzlement, other charges - prosecutors
RE
10/15KOREAN AIR CHIEF INDICTED ON EMBEZZL : prosecutors
RE
08/17Jin Air's licence intact after 'nut rage' sister's scandal; shares soar
RE
07/13KOREAN AIR LINES : Court of Appeals vacates South Korean tourist`s prison senten..
AQ
07/06KOREAN AIR LINES : South Korean Airlines Face Operational and Familial Headwinds
DJ
06/13KOREAN AIR LINES : Wife of Korean Air boss grilled on hiring maids without visas..
AQ
05/31REPORT : S. Korean prosecutors raid Korean Air headquarters
AQ
05/15Taiwan seeks 'correction' after Air Canada lists Taipei as part of China
RE
05/11KOREAN AIR LINES : LG Group investigated over tax evasion allegations
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 12 943 B
EBIT 2018 798 B
Net income 2018 -20,4 B
Debt 2018 12 986 B
Yield 2018 0,96%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,08
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 2 475 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 37 964  KRW
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang-Ho Cho Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eun-Yong Ha Executive Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Il Kim Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD2 186
DELTA AIR LINES-7.43%37 229
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC20.68%24 123
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-10.48%15 225
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.12%14 808
AIR CHINA LTD.-42.21%14 010
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.