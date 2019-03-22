Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Korean Air Lines Co Ltd    003490   KR7003490000

KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD

(003490)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

South Korea's Asiana Airlines share trading halted after auditor's qualified opinion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 12:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Aircraft flies over the head office of Asiana Airlines in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - The Korea Exchange has suspended trading in shares of Asiana Airlines Inc, after an auditor for South Korea's second-biggest carrier said it lacked enough information to judge its value.

"Based on the report of Asiana Airlines' auditing firm Samil PwC, the scope of the audit was limited as the auditor could not obtain comprehensive evidence to decide the value of the airline," said an official at the Korea Exchange.

Trading will resume on Tuesday, the bourse said in a regulatory filing late on Thursday.

The suspension sent shares of maintenance affiliate Asiana IDT Inc tumbling as much as 14.9 percent, while budget affiliate Air Busan Co Ltd lost 1.8 percent. The benchmark KOSPI index was largely flat.

In a qualified opinion, Samil PwC said it did not sign off its audit of the airline because it was not provided with enough details about aircraft leases, maintenance, and the evaluation of the value of acquisitions made in 2018.

Asiana Airlines in a statement said it will call on the auditor to reach a swift resolution.

"Compared with rivals such as market leader Korean Air Lines Co Ltd, Asiana operates a relatively high proportion of leased planes, which are accounted for as debt and therefore impact financial stability," said Um Kyung-a, a senior analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

Aircraft aside, Asiana has significant debt which it needs to clear, through, for instance, selling high-value affiliates, Um said.

The airline's financially troubled parent, Kumho Asiana Group, sold its headquarters in central Seoul last year to cut debt built up by aircraft purchases and competition with budget carriers.

When the bourse imposed the trading halt, Asiana's shares were priced 4,040 won ($3.58).

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hayoung Choi; Additional reporting by Yuna Park; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Heekyong Yang and Hayoung Choi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR BUSAN CO LTD End-of-day quote.
ASIANA AIRLINES INC End-of-day quote.
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD End-of-day quote.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.45% 2182.36 Real-time Quote.6.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD
12:12aSouth Korea's Asiana Airlines share trading halted after auditor's qualified ..
RE
03/14KOREAN AIR LINES : S. Korean airlines to hold off B737 Max 8 operation
AQ
03/14KOREAN AIR LINES : S. Korean airlines to hold off B737 Max 8 operation
AQ
02/02HANJIN KAL : NPS to actively exercise its shareholders' rights over Hanjin KAL
AQ
02/01South Korea's pension fund to participate in management of Korean Air Lines' ..
RE
2018KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018AMAZON COM : Korean Air Goes All-In on AWS; Leading global airline carrier accel..
AQ
2018Asia air cargo market gets e-commerce boost as trade war yet to bite
RE
2018Korean Air very likely to order more Boeing 787 widebody jets - president
RE
2018KOREAN AIR LINES : chief indicted on embezzlement, other charges - prosecutors
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 13 397 B
EBIT 2019 1 002 B
Net income 2019 395 B
Debt 2019 12 151 B
Yield 2019 0,77%
P/E ratio 2019 8,37
P/E ratio 2020 7,36
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 3 188 B
Chart KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Korean Air Lines Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 40 167  KRW
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang-Ho Cho Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eun-Yong Ha Executive Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Il Kim Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD2 831
DELTA AIR LINES INC.0.80%33 859
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-3.26%21 293
AIR CHINA LTD.28.53%19 511
RYANAIR HOLDINGS9.35%15 219
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-13.27%14 233
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.