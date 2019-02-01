Log in
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD    003490

KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD (003490)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

South Korea's pension fund to participate in management of Korean Air Lines' parent

02/01/2019 | 01:45am EST

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) said it will actively assert its rights as a shareholder and participate in the management of Hanjin Kal Corp, parent of the country's flagship carrier Korean Air Lines.

The decision by the world's third-largest pension fund comes at a time when Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho is facing trial on charges of embezzlement and breach of trust and when the airline's image has been hit by actions of his family members.

The NPS, which is run by South Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare, is the third-largest shareholder of Hanjin Kal with a 7.34 percent stake. It also owns 11.56 percent of Korean Air, making the fund the No.2 shareholder of the carrier, the fund's regulatory filing shows.

"The NPS' decision is unfolding in a positive way for investors as the market sees today's decision as helping improve Hanjin Kal's corporate governance and value," said Un Kyung-a, a senior analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

Hanjin Kal shares closed up 2.2 percent, after rising as much as 6 percent on the news, while shares of Korean Air fell 1.8 percent. The broader KOSPI index ended almost flat.

"We are concerned that the decision would negatively impact the company's management operation. If the NPS requests to make changes, the board will discuss the topic according to the procedures," Hanjin Group said in a statement.

The NPS' fund management committee met on Friday to discuss whether to invoke the stewardship code to exercise its shareholder rights for both Hanjin Kal and Korean Air.

It "is preparing detailed guidelines to exercise shareholder rights in a fair and transparent manner for the sake of the fund's profitability", Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neunghoo said in a statement.

The move by NPS comes ahead of the expiry of Cho's term as chairman of Korean Air in March.

Cho was indicted in October, adding to a string of woes at the country's biggest airline group.

In April 2018, Cho's youngest daughter Emily Cho was under a storm of public criticism for allegedly throwing a drink at a business meeting attendee. She was later cleared of all charges related to the incident.

The incident re-ignited public outburst toward the perceived unchecked behaviours of some family members of big business groups, or chaebols, leading to investigations of alleged wrongdoings by other family members.

Cho's elder daughter, Heather Cho, made headlines over a notorious "nut rage" incident in 2014, when she demanded a Korean Air Lines plane return to its gate at a New York airport due to the way she was served nuts in first class.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Additional reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Stephen Coates and Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANJIN KAL CORP --End-of-day quote.
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.19% 2204.18 Real-time Quote.8.17%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 13 402 B
EBIT 2019 1 006 B
Net income 2019 384 B
Debt 2019 12 284 B
Yield 2019 0,70%
P/E ratio 2019 9,37
P/E ratio 2020 8,00
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 3 469 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 39 833  KRW
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang-Ho Cho Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Tae Cho President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Hong Woo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eun-Yong Ha Executive Director & Head-Finance
Jae-Il Kim Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD3 173
DELTA AIR LINES0.74%34 466
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC4.23%23 832
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.21%16 924
AIR CHINA LTD.7.46%16 905
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.77%14 368
