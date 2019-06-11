Korian : 2019-2020 Share buyback program

The Combined General Meeting of 6 June 2019 renewed the authorization granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of 18 months, to purchase, or to have purchased, Company's shares.
The program was established in accordance with article 241-1 et seq. of the AMF Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052, supplementing European Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 with regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programs, as well as market practices approved by the AMF. The table below shows the terms and conditions of the new program for the Company to buy back its own shares.
Securities concerned
Korian Ordinary shares (Code ISIN : FR0010386334)
Allotment by objective
At 11 June 2019, the Company holds 35,279 shares allocated to the
of Company's shares
implementation of the liquidity agreement entered into with ODDO BHF
on 29 June 2019.
Maximum amount of
The number of shares of the Company that may be purchased is limited as
share capital for which
follows:
the purchase has been
a) the number of shares that the Company may purchase during the entire
authorized by the
General Meeting
duration of the share buyback program shall not exceed 10% of the shares
comprising the Company's share capital at any time, which percentage
shall be applied to the amount of the share capital adjusted to take into
account any capital transactions carried out after this General Meeting, (i.e.
for information purposes, 8,198,556 shares at 31 March 2019). Moreover,
if (i) the shares of the Company are purchased to promote liquidity in
accordance with the conditions defined by the French Financial Markets
Authority's General Regulations, the number of shares taken into account
to calculate the above 10% limit shall be equal to the number of shares
purchased, less the number of sales resold during the term of the
authorization and (ii) the number of shares purchased to be retained for
subsequent delivery in payment or exchange in connection with a merger,
demerger or contribution of assets shall not exceed 5% of its share
capital, and
1
b) the number of shares that the Company holds at any given time shall not
exceed 10% of the shares comprising the Company's share capital at the
relevant date.
Maximum
purchase
€50 (excluding costs) (or the equivalent amount on the same date in any
price
other currency or monetary unit established by reference to several
currencies).
Maximum amount of
€409 927 800 (or the equivalent amount on the same date in any other
currency or monetary unit established by reference to several currencies).
funds available for the
purposes
of
this
program
Objectives
−
the allocation or sale of shares to employees under the Company's
profit-sharing scheme or any employee savings plan as provided for
by law, in particular article L. 3332-1 et seq. of the French Labour
Code, and/or
the allocation of free shares to employees and/or company agents of the Company and/or the Group, and/or
delivering shares to cover commitments under stock option plans and/or similar plans to employees and/or company agents of the Group, and/or any other forms of awards of shares to employees and/or agents of the Company and/or of the Group, and/or
delivering shares in connection with the exercise of rights attached to securities conferring equity rights by the redemption, conversion,
exchange
or
presentation of a warrant or in any other manner, and/or
cancelling all or some of the securities thus purchased, and/or
retaining and delivering shares as part of an exchange during merger, demerger, or contribution transactions, or in exchange, in payment, or otherwise as part of external growth transactions, and/or
purchasing shares following a reverse stock split of the Company's shares, to facilitate reverse stock split transactions and the management of fractional shares, and/or
stimulating the secondary market and/or promoting the liquidity of the Company's shares by an investment services provider acting under the terms of a liquidity agreement that complies with the code of professional conduct recognized by the French Financial Markets
Authority, in compliance with the market practice agreed by said
authority, and/or
−
any other purpose that is authorised or may be authorised in law or
by the regulations in force, including any market practice that is or
may be agreed by the French Financial Markets Authority after this
Meeting. In such cases, the Company would inform its shareholders
by way of a press release.
Buyback
terms
Shares may be acquired, sold or transferred at any time, excluding periods
and conditions
when a public offering has been launched on the Company, within the
limits set by law and the regulations currently in force or that may become
effective in the future, on one or more occasions, by any means and on any
market, including trading on regulated markets, a multilateral trading
system, a systematic internaliser, or OTC markets, including block
purchases or sales (with no limit on how much of the buyback program
can be carried out in this manner), by public offerings, or through the use
of option mechanisms or other financial futures or forward contracts, or by
delivering shares in connection with an issue of securities that confer
equity rights in the Company, either directly or indirectly via an investment
service provider, and at the times when the Board of Directors, or the
person acting on a delegation of authority from the Board of Directors so
decides.
Duration of program
18 months starting from the date of the Combined General Meeting.
