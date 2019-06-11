Log in
Korian    KORI   FR0010386334

KORIAN

(KORI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/11 01:28:36 pm
35.28 EUR   -2.70%
12:49pKORIAN : 2019-2020 Share buyback program
PU
Korian : 2019-2020 Share buyback program

06/11/2019 | 12:49pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 11 June 2019

2019-2020 Share buyback program

The Combined General Meeting of 6 June 2019 renewed the authorization granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of 18 months, to purchase, or to have purchased, Company's shares.

The program was established in accordance with article 241-1 et seq. of the AMF Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052, supplementing European Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 with regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programs, as well as market practices approved by the AMF. The table below shows the terms and conditions of the new program for the Company to buy back its own shares.

Securities concerned

Korian Ordinary shares (Code ISIN : FR0010386334)

Allotment by objective

At 11 June 2019, the Company holds 35,279 shares allocated to the

of Company's shares

implementation of the liquidity agreement entered into with ODDO BHF

on 29 June 2019.

Maximum amount of

The number of shares of the Company that may be purchased is limited as

share capital for which

follows:

the purchase has been

a) the number of shares that the Company may purchase during the entire

authorized by the

General Meeting

duration of the share buyback program shall not exceed 10% of the shares

comprising the Company's share capital at any time, which percentage

shall be applied to the amount of the share capital adjusted to take into

account any capital transactions carried out after this General Meeting, (i.e.

for information purposes, 8,198,556 shares at 31 March 2019). Moreover,

if (i) the shares of the Company are purchased to promote liquidity in

accordance with the conditions defined by the French Financial Markets

Authority's General Regulations, the number of shares taken into account

to calculate the above 10% limit shall be equal to the number of shares

purchased, less the number of sales resold during the term of the

authorization and (ii) the number of shares purchased to be retained for

subsequent delivery in payment or exchange in connection with a merger,

demerger or contribution of assets shall not exceed 5% of its share

capital, and

1

PRESS RELEASE

b) the number of shares that the Company holds at any given time shall not

exceed 10% of the shares comprising the Company's share capital at the

relevant date.

Maximum

purchase

€50 (excluding costs) (or the equivalent amount on the same date in any

price

other currency or monetary unit established by reference to several

currencies).

Maximum amount of

€409 927 800 (or the equivalent amount on the same date in any other

currency or monetary unit established by reference to several currencies).

funds available for the

purposes

of

this

program

Objectives

the allocation or sale of shares to employees under the Company's

profit-sharing scheme or any employee savings plan as provided for

by law, in particular article L. 3332-1 et seq. of the French Labour

Code, and/or

  • the allocation of free shares to employees and/or company agents of the Company and/or the Group, and/or
  • delivering shares to cover commitments under stock option plans and/or similar plans to employees and/or company agents of the Group, and/or any other forms of awards of shares to employees and/or agents of the Company and/or of the Group, and/or
  • delivering shares in connection with the exercise of rights attached to securities conferring equity rights by the redemption, conversion,

exchange

or

presentation of a warrant or in any other manner, and/or

  • cancelling all or some of the securities thus purchased, and/or
  • retaining and delivering shares as part of an exchange during merger, demerger, or contribution transactions, or in exchange, in payment, or otherwise as part of external growth transactions, and/or
  • purchasing shares following a reverse stock split of the Company's shares, to facilitate reverse stock split transactions and the management of fractional shares, and/or
  • stimulating the secondary market and/or promoting the liquidity of the Company's shares by an investment services provider acting under the terms of a liquidity agreement that complies with the code of professional conduct recognized by the French Financial Markets

2

PRESS RELEASE

Authority, in compliance with the market practice agreed by said

authority, and/or

any other purpose that is authorised or may be authorised in law or

by the regulations in force, including any market practice that is or

may be agreed by the French Financial Markets Authority after this

Meeting. In such cases, the Company would inform its shareholders

by way of a press release.

Buyback

terms

Shares may be acquired, sold or transferred at any time, excluding periods

and conditions

when a public offering has been launched on the Company, within the

limits set by law and the regulations currently in force or that may become

effective in the future, on one or more occasions, by any means and on any

market, including trading on regulated markets, a multilateral trading

system, a systematic internaliser, or OTC markets, including block

purchases or sales (with no limit on how much of the buyback program

can be carried out in this manner), by public offerings, or through the use

of option mechanisms or other financial futures or forward contracts, or by

delivering shares in connection with an issue of securities that confer

equity rights in the Company, either directly or indirectly via an investment

service provider, and at the times when the Board of Directors, or the

person acting on a delegation of authority from the Board of Directors so

decides.

Duration of program

18 months starting from the date of the Combined General Meeting.

3

PRESS RELEASE

Next publication: 31 July 2019 - Interim revenue and results (after the market close)

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long- term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living and shared senior housing, homecare and hospital-at-homeservices.

For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 - Reuters: KORI.PA - Bloomberg: KORI.FP

INVESTOR CONTACT

PRESS CONTACT

Sarah Mingham

Carole Alexandre

Marjorie Castoriadis

Directrice des Relations

Directrice Adjointe

Responsable médias

Investisseurs et des Financements

des Relations Investisseurs

marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr

sarah.mingham@korian.com

carole.alexandre@korian.com

T : +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55

T : +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44

T : +33 (0)7 63 59 88 81

4

Disclaimer

Korian SA published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 16:48:10 UTC
