Korian : 2019-2020 Share buyback program

PRESS RELEASE

Authority, in compliance with the market practice agreed by said

authority, and/or

− any other purpose that is authorised or may be authorised in law or

by the regulations in force, including any market practice that is or

may be agreed by the French Financial Markets Authority after this

Meeting. In such cases, the Company would inform its shareholders

by way of a press release.

Buyback terms Shares may be acquired, sold or transferred at any time, excluding periods

and conditions when a public offering has been launched on the Company, within the

limits set by law and the regulations currently in force or that may become

effective in the future, on one or more occasions, by any means and on any

market, including trading on regulated markets, a multilateral trading

system, a systematic internaliser, or OTC markets, including block

purchases or sales (with no limit on how much of the buyback program

can be carried out in this manner), by public offerings, or through the use

of option mechanisms or other financial futures or forward contracts, or by

delivering shares in connection with an issue of securities that confer

equity rights in the Company, either directly or indirectly via an investment

service provider, and at the times when the Board of Directors, or the

person acting on a delegation of authority from the Board of Directors so

decides.