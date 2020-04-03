Log in
Korian : Annual General Meeting postponed

04/03/2020 | 01:28am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 3rd April 2020

Annual General Meeting postponed

In light of the Covid-19 epidemic and the ongoing containment measures, the Board of Directors of Korian that met yesterday decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting, initially scheduled for the 28th of May, to 22nd June 2020.

The agenda, the draft resolutions and the terms of participation relating to the Meeting will be communicated in the conditions provided for by law.

Next communication

29th April 2020 : Revenue 1st quarter 2020 (after close of market)

About Korian

Korian is the leading European Care and Support Services Group for elderly and fragile people.

www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 - Reuters: KORI.PA - Bloomberg: KORI.FP

INVESTOR RELATIONS

PRESS CONTACT

Sarah Mingham

Carole Alexandre

Marjorie Castoriadis

VP Investor Relations and

Deputy Head of Investor

Head of Media Relations

Financing

Relations

sarah.mingham@korian.com

carole.alexandre@korian.com

marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55

Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44

Tel: +33 (0)7 63 59 88 81

PAGE 1

Disclaimer

Korian SA published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 05:27:01 UTC
