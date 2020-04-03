Korian : Annual General Meeting postponed

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 3rd April 2020
Annual General Meeting postponed
In light of the Covid-19 epidemic and the ongoing containment measures, the Board of Directors of Korian that met yesterday decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting, initially scheduled for the 28th of May, to 22nd June 2020.
The agenda, the draft resolutions and the terms of participation relating to the Meeting will be communicated in the conditions provided for by law.
Next communication
29th April 2020 : Revenue 1st quarter 2020 (after close of market)
About Korian
Korian is the leading European Care and Support Services Group for elderly and fragile people.
www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext Ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 - Reuters: KORI.PA - Bloomberg: KORI.FP
INVESTOR RELATIONS
PRESS CONTACT
Sarah Mingham
Carole Alexandre
Marjorie Castoriadis
VP Investor Relations and
Deputy Head of Investor
Head of Media Relations
Financing
Relations
sarah.mingham@korian.com
carole.alexandre@korian.com
marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr
Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55
Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44
Tel: +33 (0)7 63 59 88 81
