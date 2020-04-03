Korian : Annual General Meeting postponed

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 3rd April 2020

Annual General Meeting postponed

In light of the Covid-19 epidemic and the ongoing containment measures, the Board of Directors of Korian that met yesterday decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting, initially scheduled for the 28th of May, to 22nd June 2020.

The agenda, the draft resolutions and the terms of participation relating to the Meeting will be communicated in the conditions provided for by law.

Next communication

29th April 2020 : Revenue 1st quarter 2020 (after close of market)

