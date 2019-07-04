Korian : Semi-annual report of the liquidity contract between Korian and Natixis Oddo BHF

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 4 July 2019

Semi-annual report of the liquidity contract

between Korian and Natixis Oddo BHF

Under the liquidity contract signed with Natixis Oddo BHF on KORIAN shares, the following assets were held in the liquidity account as of 30 June 2019:

38,595 shares

€ 3,549,901.55

It is reminded that when signing the contract, the following assets appeared in the dedicated liquidity account:

21,394 shares

€ 3,929,067.95

Over the period from 1st January 2019 to 30 June 2019, were executed:

2,876 purchase transactions

2,788 sales transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes represented:

531,169 shares and €18,042,738.00 on purchase

538,960 shares and €18,423,864.82 on sale

Next publication: 31 July 2019

Half-year revenue and results 2019 (after market close)