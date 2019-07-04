Korian : Semi-annual report of the liquidity contract between Korian and Natixis Oddo BHF

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 4 July 2019
Semi-annual report of the liquidity contract
between Korian and Natixis Oddo BHF
Under the liquidity contract signed with Natixis Oddo BHF on KORIAN shares, the following assets were held in the liquidity account as of 30 June 2019:
-
38,595 shares
-
€ 3,549,901.55
It is reminded that when signing the contract, the following assets appeared in the dedicated liquidity account:
-
21,394 shares
-
€ 3,929,067.95
Over the period from 1st January 2019 to 30 June 2019, were executed:
-
2,876 purchase transactions
-
2,788 sales transactions
Over the same period, traded volumes represented:
-
531,169 shares and €18,042,738.00 on purchase
-
538,960 shares and €18,423,864.82 on sale
Next publication: 31 July 2019
Half-year revenue and results 2019 (after market close)
ABOUT KORIAN
Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long-termcare nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities, and homecare and hospital-at-homeservices. For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap Euronext Ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 - Reuters: KORI.PA - Bloomberg: KORI.FP
