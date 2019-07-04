Log in
KORIAN

(KORI)
Korian : Semi-annual report of the liquidity contract between Korian and Natixis Oddo BHF

07/04/2019

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 4 July 2019

Semi-annual report of the liquidity contract

between Korian and Natixis Oddo BHF

Under the liquidity contract signed with Natixis Oddo BHF on KORIAN shares, the following assets were held in the liquidity account as of 30 June 2019:

  • 38,595 shares
  • € 3,549,901.55

It is reminded that when signing the contract, the following assets appeared in the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 21,394 shares
  • € 3,929,067.95

Over the period from 1st January 2019 to 30 June 2019, were executed:

  • 2,876 purchase transactions
  • 2,788 sales transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes represented:

  • 531,169 shares and €18,042,738.00 on purchase
  • 538,960 shares and €18,423,864.82 on sale

Next publication: 31 July 2019

Half-year revenue and results 2019 (after market close)

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long-termcare nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities, and homecare and hospital-at-homeservices. For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap Euronext Ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 - Reuters: KORI.PA - Bloomberg: KORI.FP

INVESTOR CONTACTS

MEDIA CONTACT

Sarah Mingham

VP Investor Relations and Financing sarah.mingham@korian.com T : +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55

Carole Alexandre

Marjorie Castoriadis

Deputy Head of Investor

Head of media

Relations

carole.alexandre@korian.com

marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr

T : +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44

T : +33 (0)7 63 59 88 81

Disclaimer

Korian SA published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 16:32:10 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 590 M
EBIT 2019 347 M
Net income 2019 139 M
Debt 2019 2 847 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 20,1x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,58x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 2 841 M
Technical analysis trends KORIAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 40,1  €
Last Close Price 34,3  €
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sophie Boissard Chief Executive Officer
Christian Chautard Chairman
Philippe Marie Bruno Garin Chief Financial Officer
Didier Armaingaud Director-Group Medical & Quality
Jérôme Grivet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KORIAN10.49%3 205
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-16.36%71 710
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)11.03%47 300
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE24.86%24 262
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS39.43%17 358
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS23.97%13 971
