Korian : Webcast

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 20 September 2019

Capital Markets Day:

Korian affirms its ambitions to become the European leader in services for the elderly and fragile and launches "In Caring Hands"

Presentation and webcast access

https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/korianen/20190920_1/

The presentation material will be available before the webcast on the Company's

website.

Next publication:

Q3 2019 revenue: 22 October 2019

PAGE 1