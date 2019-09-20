Log in
KORIAN

(KORI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/20 04:12:00 am
37.34 EUR   +3.55%
03:57aKORIAN : Webcast
PU
03:57aKORIAN : Presentation
PU
01:32aKORIAN : Press release
PU
Korian : Webcast

09/20/2019 | 03:57am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 20 September 2019

Capital Markets Day:

Korian affirms its ambitions to become the European leader in services for the elderly and fragile and launches "In Caring Hands"

Presentation and webcast access

https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/korianen/20190920_1/

The presentation material will be available before the webcast on the Company's

website.

Next publication:

Q3 2019 revenue: 22 October 2019

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long-termcare nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities and shared housing for seniors, home care and hospital home care services.

For more information, please visit our website: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following

indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 - Reuters: KORI.PA - Bloomberg: KORI.FP

INVESTOR RELATIONS

PRESS CONTACT

Sarah Mingham

Carole Alexandre

VP Investor Relations & Financing

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

sarah.mingham@korian.com

carole.alexandre@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55

Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44

Marjorie Castoriadis Head of Media Relations marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr Tel: +33 (0)7 63 59 88 81

Disclaimer

Korian SA published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 07:56:01 UTC
