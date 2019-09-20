Korian : Webcast

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 20 September 2019
Capital Markets Day:
Korian affirms its ambitions to become the European leader in services for the elderly and fragile and launches "In Caring Hands"
Presentation and webcast access
https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/korianen/20190920_1/
The presentation material will be available before the webcast on the Company's
website.
Next publication:
Q3 2019 revenue: 22 October 2019
ABOUT KORIAN
Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long-termcare nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities and shared housing for seniors, home care and hospital home care services.
For more information, please visit our website: www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following
indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext Ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 - Reuters: KORI.PA - Bloomberg: KORI.FP
|
INVESTOR RELATIONS
|
PRESS CONTACT
|
Sarah Mingham
|
Carole Alexandre
|
VP Investor Relations & Financing
|
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
|
sarah.mingham@korian.com
|
carole.alexandre@korian.com
|
Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55
|
Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44
Marjorie Castoriadis Head of Media Relations marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr Tel: +33 (0)7 63 59 88 81
