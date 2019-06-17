PRESS RELEASE

Korian held its annual General Assembly

Paris, June 17, 2019. The Combined General Meeting of Korian shareholders held on June 6, 2019, under the chairmanship of Christian Chautard and in the presence of Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Garin, Chief Financial Officer and the auditors.

Evolution of the Group's Board of DirectorsT

Replacing Ms. Stheeman, whose mandate was due to expire, the General Meeting appointed Mr. Jean-François Brin, a physician with clinical experience in geriatrics and a Master's degree from the HEC business school who achieved an international career within the Sanofi Group.

Taking into account the new provisions of the "Loi Pacte", the shareholders have also approved a statutory amendment that will allow the appointment of a second employee representative.

In order to reflect the Group's international dimension, this representative will be designated by the new European Works Council, which was approved last April by an agreement with 12 trade union organizations representative of the various countries in which the Group operates.

Publication of an integrated report

For the first year, Korian has published a single report incorporating Reference Document and CSR Report. This document highlights the Group's strategy, values and main issues, and draws its balanced growth model and shared value creation for all its stakeholders.

Innovating to better serve its patients and residents, invest in its network and above all cultivate its talents and develop their skills, these are the main levers of the Group to continue its development at the heart of territories and close to cross-border living areas.

Report of the General Meeting

Participation

At this General Meeting, 62,996,128 shares and an identical number of exercisable voting rights were represented on a total of 81,985,563 shares, representing 76.84% of the capital.

Resolutions submitted to the shareholders' vote

All resolutions submitted to the vote have been adopted:

The General Meeting approved the 2018 financial statements and decided to distribute a dividend of €0.60 per share, with an option to receive the dividend in new shares of the company. The script option is available between 13 June and 27 june 2019 inclusive, and shareholders who exercise this option will be issued new shares at a price of € 32.93 each.

The cash dividend will be distributed, and the new shares will be issued, on 3 july 2019.

The General Meeting approved the principles and criteria for determining, distributing and awarding the components of compensation of executive corporate officers for 2019 ( ex- ante say on pay ), as well as the components of compensation paid or awarded to executive corporate officers for 2018 ( ex-post say on pay ).

