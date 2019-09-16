Korian : launches of Oriane, an innovative offer that reconsiders home care services for seniors

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, September 16th2019

Korian launches Oriane, an innovative offer that reshapes home care

services for seniors

Korian, the expert in care and support services for seniors, continues to diversify its offer as an integrated operator of solutions for people who have lost self-sufficiency. One year on from the creation of Korian Solutions, its integrated digital agency, the Group is entering a new dimension. Today sees the launch of Oriane, a comprehensive home-care services solution building on the expertise of Petits-fils, which joined Korian in November 2018. Oriane combines all the potential of a digital platform and personal visits from professionals who provide support and care for the assisted person, while keeping loved ones and carers closely involved too.

"Oriane is the first and only offer of its kind on the market. All of Korian's experience, with the support of the Korian Solutions teams, has been invested in Oriane.Our ambition is to rethink home care by making everyday life easier for people who have lost self-sufficiency and who wish to remain in their homes, and for their families. We are fully committed to the current political drive to develop the home care services offering within a pathway approach. We expect 1,000 clients in the first year," says Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer of the Korian Group.

Oriane offers four types of services, under a single brand name and in a very straightforward way, to help people live at home safely and with peace of mind. A digital platform makes it easy for the assisted person, their carers, healthcare professionals and Oriane's teams to

work together on a daily basis. All these services, accessible via Oriane.fr, are already available in the cities covered by Petits-fils agencies located in Paris, the Yvelines and the Hauts-de-Seine. They will be available by the end of 2019 in all cities covered by the Petits-fils network.