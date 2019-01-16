Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Korn Ferry    KFY

KORN FERRY (KFY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Korn Ferry : 2019 Salary Forecast Shows Smaller Real-Wage Increases Across Most Parts of the World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 01:39am EST

- Adjusted for Inflation, Real Wages Up Only an Average of 1 Percent -

LOS ANGELES, January 16, 2019 - A forecast issued today by Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) reveals that, adjusted for inflation, real-wage salaries globally are expected to grow only an average of 1.0 percent in 2019. This is down from a 1.5 percent prediction for 2018.

'With inflation rising in most parts of the world, we're seeing a cut in real-wage increases across the globe,' said Bob Wesselkamper, Korn Ferry Global Head of Rewards and Benefits Solutions. 'The percentage of salary increase or decrease will vary by role, industry, country and region, but one thing is clear, on average, employees are not seeing the same real pay growth they did even one year ago.'

Highest real wage growth in Asia

In Asia, salaries are forecast to increase by 5.6 percent, up from 5.4 percent last year. Inflation-adjusted real wage increases are expected to be 2.6 percent, the highest globally, but down from 2.8 percent last year.

China's real-wage forecasted growth for 2019 weakened at 3.2 percent, down from 4.2 percent last year. Japan saw a real-wage prediction of 0.1 percent for 2019 compared to the 2018 prediction of 1.6 percent. Asian countries that saw year-over-year increases include Vietnam's forecast of 4.8 percent, up from 4.6 percent last year, and Singapore's forecast of 3.0 percent, up from 2.3 percent last year.

Eastern Europe Faring Better than Western Europe

According to the Korn Ferry forecast, employees in Eastern Europe are set to see an average salary increase of 6.6 percent in 2019. After taking inflation into account, real wages are forecast to rise by 2.0 percent, which is up from 1.4 percent last year. In Western Europe, workers are expected to see lower wage increases, with an average increase of 2.5 percent, and inflation-adjusted real wage increases of 0.7 percent. This is down from the predicted 0.9 percent real-wage growth of last year.

Wages are predicted to increase 2.5 percent in the United Kingdom. Combined with a 1.9 percent inflation rate, real wages are expected to increase by 0.6 percent. This is up more than a percentage point from 2018, when wages were predicted to decrease by -0.5 percent. Employees in two of Europe's largest economies, France and Germany, are forecast to see real-wage rises of 0.5 percent and 1.0 percent respectively.

North America Lagging

In North America, the average salary growth is predicted to be 2.8 percent in 2019, and when adjusted for inflation, the real-wage growth is expected to be 0.6 percent.

In the United States, an average 3 percent pay increase is predicted, which is the same as last year and the year before. Adjusted for the expected 2.4 percent inflation rate in 2019, the real wage increase is forecast to be 0.6 percent, down from last year's 1.0 percent. Canadian workers will see salaries increase by 2.6 percent, and with inflation at 2.0 percent, will also experience real-wage growth of 0.6 percent.

Inflation Tempers Salary Growth in Africa

Although top-line salaries will increase by 7.7 percent in Africa, high inflation means the real increase is predicted to be only 0.9 percent. In Egypt, salaries are expected to increase by 15 percent, but a 14.4 percent inflation rate means employees will only see a 0.6 percent real-wage increase.

Latin America Sees Year-Over-Year Drop in Real Wage Growth

Employees in Latin America are forecast to see a 4.6 percent gain in wages. With inflation, the real-wage increase in the region is expected to be 1.3 percent. This is down from 2.1 percent real-wage growth predictions from last year.

In Colombia, inflation is expected to be 2.9 percent for 2019. With a salary increase projected at 5.0 percent, this puts real wages for Colombia up 2.1 percent. In Brazil, the expected salary increase is 4.2 percent, and with 4.3 percent inflation, workers are expected to see a -0.1 percent decrease in real wages.

Middle East Sees Second-Lowest Real Salary Increase

In the Middle East, wages are expected to increase by 3.6 percent, compared to 3.8 percent last year. Inflation-adjusted wage increases are predicted to be 0.4 percent, compared to 0.9 percent last year and 2.5 percent the year before. Things are looking better in the UAE this year, with an inflation rate of 3.2 percent combined with pay increases of 3.9 percent, which means that real wages are expected to increase by 0.7 percent. Last year real wages were predicted to fall by -0.5 percent.

Qatar and Lebanon are both predicted to see a drop in real wages, with Qatar forecast to have a -0.5 percent loss in real wages, and Lebanon to have a -1.7 loss in real wages. This is compared to 1.8 percent growth in Lebanon last year and a 6.1 percent growth the year before.

The Pacific Sees the Lowest Real Salary Increase

Wages in the Pacific are forecast to grow by 2.5 percent, and adjusted for inflation, the rise in real wages is predicted to be 0.3 percent. Australia will see a 2.5 percent top-line growth, a 2.3 percent inflation rate, and a 0.2 percent real wage increase. In New Zealand, a 2.5 percent salary increase is forecast, and with 2.2 percent inflation, is expected to see a 0.3 percent real salary increase.

Korn Ferry pay experts recommend taking a holistic approach when determining pay.

'While inflation indices are a solid benchmark for reviewing market trends in pay, we recommend that companies take a broader perspective by defining and agreeing upon their own measures of cost drivers, business strategy and local trading conditions,' said Benjamin Frost, Korn Ferry's Global General Manager - Pay. 'Compensation programs need to be regularly reviewed to make sure they align with changing business and market conditions.'

About the study

The data was drawn from Korn Ferry's pay database which contains data for more than 20 million job holders in 25,000 organizations across more than 110 countries.

It shows predicted salary increases, as forecasted by global HR leaders, for 2019 and compares them to predictions made at this time last year regarding 2018. It also compares them to 2019 inflation forecasts from the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Our interactive site with more detailed figures, and a downloadable infographic with headline figures for each country is here.

Editor's Note: Global and regional averages exclude Argentina due to its particularly high inflation.

Region

Country

2019 Salary Forecast

2019 Inflation Forecast

'Real' Salary Forecast

2018 Salary Forecast

2018 'Real' Increase Prediction

Africa

Algeria

6.8%

6.4%

0.4%

6.5%

0.8%

Latin America

Argentina

27.0%

35.3%

-8.3%

21.9%

7.3%

East Europe

Armenia

5.3%

3.2%

2.1%

5.3%

2.0%

Pacific

Australia

2.5%

2.3%

0.2%

2.5%

0.4%

West Europe

Austria

3.0%

2.0%

1.0%

2.5%

0.8%

East Europe

Azerbaijan

8.0%

4.1%

3.9%

10.0%

4.8%

Middle East

Bahrain

3.0%

3.8%

-0.8%

4.0%

1.9%

East Europe

Belarus

8.1%

5.3%

2.8%

10.2%

-0.3%

West Europe

Belgium

3.0%

2.2%

0.8%

3.0%

1.3%

Latin America

Bolivia

5.5%

3.2%

2.3%

6.8%

2.4%

Africa

Botswana

4.8%

4.0%

0.8%

4.7%

0.7%

Latin America

Brazil

4.2%

4.3%

-0.1%

7.3%

3.3%

East Europe

Bulgaria

4.4%

3.2%

1.2%

3.8%

1.8%

North America

Canada

2.6%

2.0%

0.6%

2.6%

0.9%

Latin America

Chile

5.0%

3.2%

1.8%

4.8%

2.1%

Asia

China

6.0%

2.8%

3.2%

6.0%

4.2%

Latin America

Colombia

5.0%

2.9%

2.1%

5.3%

2.6%

Latin America

Costa Rica

3.0%

4.2%

-1.2%

3.7%

0.4%

East Europe

Croatia

2.9%

1.5%

1.4%

2.8%

1.0%

West Europe

Cyprus

2.9%

1.5%

1.4%

3.7%

2.4%

East Europe

Czech Republic

4.7%

2.1%

2.6%

3.9%

1.9%

West Europe

Denmark

2.4%

1.3%

1.1%

2.0%

0.1%

Latin America

Dominican Republic

5.0%

4.3%

0.7%

5.1%

1.3%

Latin America

Ecuador

2.5%

1.5%

1.0%

5.0%

4.4%

Africa

Egypt

15.0%

14.4%

0.6%

15.0%

-3.8%

Latin America

El Salvador

4.5%

1.6%

2.9%

3.7%

2.2%

East Europe

Estonia

4.1%

3.3%

0.8%

3.5%

0.5%

West Europe

Finland

1.8%

1.8%

0.0%

1.0%

-0.2%

West Europe

France

2.0%

1.5%

0.5%

2.0%

0.7%

East Europe

Georgia

5.8%

3.3%

2.5%

5.7%

2.6%

West Europe

Germany

3.0%

2.0%

1.0%

2.4%

0.8%

Africa

Ghana

13.6%

10.0%

3.6%

15.6%

5.9%

West Europe

Greece

2.0%

1.2%

0.8%

2.0%

1.0%

Latin America

Guatemala

5.0%

4.2%

0.8%

4.7%

0.0%

Latin America

Honduras

6.1%

4.6%

1.5%

5.1%

1.0%

Asia

Hong Kong, China

4.0%

2.3%

1.7%

4.0%

1.7%

East Europe

Hungary

5.3%

3.3%

2.0%

4.6%

1.7%

Asia

India

10.0%

5.0%

5.0%

9.0%

4.7%

Asia

Indonesia

7.8%

4.1%

3.7%

8.0%

3.4%

West Europe

Ireland

2.5%

1.4%

1.1%

2.3%

2.0%

West Europe

Italy

2.2%

1.4%

0.8%

2.7%

1.8%

Asia

Japan

2.0%

1.9%

0.1%

2.0%

1.6%

Middle East

Jordan

4.0%

3.7%

0.3%

4.0%

1.6%

East Europe

Kazakhstan

8.4%

6.6%

1.8%

9.0%

2.8%

Africa

Kenya

6.6%

6.2%

0.4%

7.5%

1.0%

Asia

Korea

4.5%

1.7%

2.8%

4.5%

2.8%

Middle East

Kuwait

3.8%

1.6%

2.2%

4.3%

0.7%

East Europe

Latvia

4.9%

2.7%

2.2%

4.0%

1.0%

Middle East

Lebanon

3.0%

4.7%

-1.7%

5.0%

1.8%

East Europe

Lithuania

5.0%

3.0%

2.0%

5.0%

2.2%

West Europe

Luxembourg

3.2%

1.9%

1.3%

2.6%

1.0%

Asia

Malaysia

5.0%

1.4%

3.6%

6.0%

3.5%

Africa

Mauritius

4.1%

4.6%

-0.5%

4.2%

2.9%

Latin America

Mexico

5.5%

4.4%

1.1%

4.6%

0.7%

Africa

Morocco

3.7%

1.3%

2.4%

3.8%

2.6%

Africa

Mozambique

7.8%

6.1%

1.7%

10.0%

3.5%

Africa

Namibia

6.6%

5.4%

1.2%

7.0%

1.2%

West Europe

Netherlands

3.0%

2.5%

0.5%

2.6%

1.2%

Pacific

New Zealand

2.5%

2.2%

0.3%

2.5%

1.0%

Latin America

Nicaragua

6.6%

3.9%

2.7%

6.6%

2.1%

Africa

Nigeria

11.0%

13.6%

-2.6%

10.8%

-3.2%

West Europe

Norway

3.0%

2.1%

0.9%

2.5%

0.7%

Middle East

Oman

3.0%

3.0%

0.0%

3.0%

0.8%

Latin America

Panama

3.2%

1.7%

1.5%

3.0%

1.6%

Asia

Papua New Guinea

5.0%

6.2%

-1.2%

4.0%

-2.6%

Latin America

Peru

4.0%

2.7%

1.3%

4.3%

1.5%

Asia

Philippines

5.8%

4.5%

1.3%

5.0%

2.8%

East Europe

Poland

4.0%

2.0%

2.0%

3.5%

1.3%

West Europe

Portugal

2.1%

1.8%

0.3%

2.0%

0.7%

Middle East

Qatar

3.3%

3.8%

-0.5%

3.7%

1.1%

East Europe

Romania

5.1%

3.5%

1.6%

5.0%

2.5%

East Europe

Russian Federation

5.8%

4.5%

1.3%

7.0%

3.0%

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

4.9%

2.3%

2.6%

3.2%

0.1%

East Europe

Serbia

4.1%

2.7%

1.4%

4.8%

2.1%

Asia

Singapore

4.0%

1.0%

3.0%

3.7%

2.3%

East Europe

Slovakia

4.1%

2.3%

1.8%

3.0%

1.3%

Africa

South Africa

6.5%

5.5%

1.0%

7.0%

1.6%

West Europe

Spain

2.4%

1.8%

0.6%

2.0%

1.0%

West Europe

Sweden

2.0%

1.9%

0.1%

2.0%

0.2%

West Europe

Switzerland

1.5%

1.3%

0.2%

1.7%

1.1%

Asia

Taiwan, China

3.9%

1.5%

2.4%

4.0%

3.3%

Africa

Tanzania

6.1%

4.8%

1.3%

7.9%

2.7%

Asia

Thailand

5.5%

1.6%

3.9%

5.5%

4.5%

Africa

Tunisia

8.0%

5.0%

3.0%

7.1%

2.2%

East Europe

Turkey

20.0%

14.5%

5.5%

9.0%

1.0%

Africa

Uganda

6.2%

5.1%

1.1%

8.0%

2.5%

East Europe

Ukraine

14.0%

8.1%

5.9%

15.0%

4.4%

Middle East

United Arab Emirates

3.9%

3.2%

0.7%

4.1%

-0.5%

West Europe

United Kingdom

2.5%

1.9%

0.6%

2.0%

-0.5%

North America

United States of America

3.0%

2.4%

0.6%

3.0%

1.0%

East Europe

Uzbekistan

8.0%

12.5%

-4.5%

7.3%

-7.7%

Asia

Vietnam

8.8%

4.0%

4.8%

8.6%

4.6%

Africa

Zambia

9.0%

9.8%

-0.8%

12.3%

5.4%

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people.

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 06:38:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KORN FERRY
01:39aKORN FERRY : 2019 Salary Forecast Shows Smaller Real-Wage Increases Across Most ..
PU
01/15KORN FERRY : Seiyi Goh Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner in Singapore
BU
01/14KORN FERRY : Takashi Kameda Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
BU
01/14KORN FERRY : Raise or Recognition? Korn Ferry Survey Finds Professionals Split o..
BU
01/14KORN FERRY : Majority of salaries in UAE expected to rise in 2019
AQ
01/11KORN FERRY : Buckman named winner for korn ferry 2018 employee engagement award
AQ
01/10KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL : UAE's salaries to grow in 2019 – Korn Ferry
AQ
01/09KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL : Tom Hellier Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
BU
01/0865% OF UAE ORGANISATIONS TO RAISE SA : Survey
AQ
01/08KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL : John Sherlock Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partn..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 941 M
EBIT 2019 220 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 290 M
Yield 2019 0,94%
P/E ratio 2019 24,79
P/E ratio 2020 13,12
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 2 447 M
Chart KORN FERRY
Duration : Period :
Korn Ferry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 59,0 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina A. Gold Non-Executive Chairman
Michael DiStefano President-Asia Pacific & Chief Operations Officer
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial & Corporate Officer, EVP
Bryan Ackermann Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KORN FERRY10.32%2 447
HAYS4.93%2 662
PAGEGROUP-3.95%1 831
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC7.31%1 295
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.58%627
ROBERT WALTERS PLC-6.91%527
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.