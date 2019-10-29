Korn Ferry : 71 Companies from Around the Globe are Honored with the 2019 Korn Ferry Engaged Performance Awards

-- Winners Include Bank of England, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Repsol, Skanska, Tarkett and Telefónica, Among Many Other Leading Organizations -

-- Studies Show Direct Correlation Between Engaged Employees and Financial Performance --

Los Angeles, Oct. 29, 2019 - Seventy-one companies from across the globe are being honored with the Korn Ferry Engaged Performance Awards. The third-annual award program recognizes employers with superior levels of performance in two key categories: employee engagement and employee enablement.

Winning organizations are chosen based on employee responses to two key question statements:

Engagement: I feel proud to work for the company. I would recommend the company as a good place to work.

Enablement: My job makes good use of my skills and abilities. Conditions in my job allow me to be as productive as I can be.

The statements are proven measures of organizational commitment and strong predictors of overall levels of employee motivation, loyalty and well-being.

Some of the award winners - among many leading organizations - this year include Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bank of England, Brandywine Realty Trust, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Repsol, Skanska, Tarkett, SUN Ltd, Telefónica, and Toyota Motor Corporation Australia.

Pointing to the importance of an engaged and enabled workforce, a recent Korn Ferry analysis of more than 500 companies showed a direct correlation between an engaged and enabled workforce and financial performance.

Growth in Sales:

Companies where employees scored highly on engagement saw double sales growth during a 5-year period than those with low-scoring engagement scores.

Companies where employees scored highly on enablement saw nearly triple sales growth during a 5-year-period than those with low-scoring marks in this area.

Growth in Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Companies where employees scored highly on engagement saw nearly double EPS growth during a 5-year period than those whose employees scored low on engagement.

Companies where employees scored highly on enablement saw 25 percent higher EPS growth during a 5-year period than those whose employees scored low in this area.

'Congratulations to our 2019 winners, all of whom clearly understand the tremendous business benefits that an engaged and enabled workforce can deliver,' said Korn Ferry Senior Principal Mark Royal. 'These awards publicly recognize the great strides organizations have made in building work environments in which people thrive and want to stay.'

Methodology

The awards are based on results from the Korn Ferry employee engagement database, which holds opinion survey data from 7 million respondents in more than 60 countries across the globe. Winners are calculated according to the percentage of respondents in the organization who either 'strongly agree' or 'agree' with the key question statements.

Click herefor a full list of winners.

