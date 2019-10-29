Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Korn Ferry    KFY

KORN FERRY

(KFY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Korn Ferry : 71 Companies from Around the Globe are Honored with the 2019 Korn Ferry Engaged Performance Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:12am EDT

-- Winners Include Bank of England, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Repsol, Skanska, Tarkett and Telefónica, Among Many Other Leading Organizations -

-- Studies Show Direct Correlation Between Engaged Employees and Financial Performance --

Los Angeles, Oct. 29, 2019 - Seventy-one companies from across the globe are being honored with the Korn Ferry Engaged Performance Awards. The third-annual award program recognizes employers with superior levels of performance in two key categories: employee engagement and employee enablement.

Winning organizations are chosen based on employee responses to two key question statements:

  • Engagement: I feel proud to work for the company. I would recommend the company as a good place to work.
  • Enablement: My job makes good use of my skills and abilities. Conditions in my job allow me to be as productive as I can be.

The statements are proven measures of organizational commitment and strong predictors of overall levels of employee motivation, loyalty and well-being.

Some of the award winners - among many leading organizations - this year include Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bank of England, Brandywine Realty Trust, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Repsol, Skanska, Tarkett, SUN Ltd, Telefónica, and Toyota Motor Corporation Australia.

Pointing to the importance of an engaged and enabled workforce, a recent Korn Ferry analysis of more than 500 companies showed a direct correlation between an engaged and enabled workforce and financial performance.

Growth in Sales:

  • Companies where employees scored highly on engagement saw double sales growth during a 5-year period than those with low-scoring engagement scores.
  • Companies where employees scored highly on enablementsaw nearly triple sales growth during a 5-year-period than those with low-scoring marks in this area.

Growth in Earnings Per Share (EPS)

  • Companies where employees scored highly on engagementsaw nearly double EPS growth during a 5-year period than those whose employees scored low on engagement.
  • Companies where employees scored highly on enablementsaw 25 percent higher EPS growth during a 5-year period than those whose employees scored low in this area.

'Congratulations to our 2019 winners, all of whom clearly understand the tremendous business benefits that an engaged and enabled workforce can deliver,' said Korn Ferry Senior Principal Mark Royal. 'These awards publicly recognize the great strides organizations have made in building work environments in which people thrive and want to stay.'

Methodology

The awards are based on results from the Korn Ferry employee engagement database, which holds opinion survey data from 7 million respondents in more than 60 countries across the globe. Winners are calculated according to the percentage of respondents in the organization who either 'strongly agree' or 'agree' with the key question statements.

Click herefor a full list of winners.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with clients to design their organizational structures, roles and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward, develop and motivate their workforce. And, we help professionals navigate and advance their careers.

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 13:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KORN FERRY
09:12aKORN FERRY : 71 Companies from Around the Globe are Honored with the 2019 Korn F..
PU
08:04aKORN FERRY : European CEOs Look into Crystal Ball, Predict Greater Focus on Ethi..
BU
10/28KORN FERRY : Reed Parker Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
10/28KORN FERRY : Sheila O'Grady Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
BU
10/25KORN FERRY : Mike Eichenwald Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
10/24KORN FERRY : Sheila O'Grady Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
10/24KORN FERRY : The Career Nomads Have Arrived
PU
10/24THE CAREER NOMADS HAVE ARRIVED : Korn Ferry Study Shows That Professionals Are o..
PU
10/23KORN FERRY : Steven McCrindle Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
BU
10/18Pharos Energy plc - Appointment of John Martin as non-executive Chair of Phar..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 972 M
EBIT 2020 249 M
Net income 2020 178 M
Finance 2020 317 M
Yield 2020 1,07%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
EV / Sales2021 0,81x
Capitalization 2 090 M
Chart KORN FERRY
Duration : Period :
Korn Ferry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 49,60  $
Last Close Price 37,33  $
Spread / Highest target 68,8%
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina A. Gold Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael DiStefano President-Asia Pacific & Chief Operations Officer
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial & Corporate Officer, EVP
Werner Penk Technology President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KORN FERRY-5.59%2 090
HAYS14.50%3 024
PAGEGROUP0.00%1 841
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC.24.92%1 547
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-11.16%532
ROBERT WALTERS PLC-6.18%475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group