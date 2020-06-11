Korn Ferry : Appoints Michael Hyter As Firm's Chief Diversity Officer

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Michael Hyter has been appointed as the firm’s Chief Diversity Officer. He will report directly to Korn Ferry CEO Gary Burnison and join the senior executive team.

Hyter joined Korn Ferry in 2012 after the acquisition of Global Novations, a leading Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) firm in which he served as President and Managing Partner. Since this acquisition Hyter has played an instrumental role in growing the breadth of Korn Ferry’s D&I business.

“I’m thrilled Mike is assuming the role of Chief Diversity Officer. He is the right person, at the right time to further our embrace of diverse perspectives and backgrounds and drive meaningful change within Korn Ferry and with clients,” said Burnison.

Hyter’s appointment elevates Korn Ferry’s ongoing focus on and commitment to D&I programs and initiatives, as he takes full responsibility for D&I globally.

For over 25 years, Hyter has served as a trusted advisor to senior leaders in a variety of industries. In addition to D&I consulting, he has a wealth of experience in leadership development and has worked closely with Fortune 1000 executives and boards to help their organizations thrive through diverse talent. Most recently, Hyter served as Managing Partner of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office and leads Korn Ferry’s internal D&I Council.

“I’m a true believer in the power of D&I and the impact it can have on a company’s culture, values and growth,” said Hyter. “A critical factor to any company’s success is having a diverse mix of talent who can take on the challenges and opportunities they face now and in the future.”

In the last week, Hyter joined with other Korn Ferry leaders and colleagues to launch, host and participate in a series of video townhalls, webinars and conversations with clients and Korn Ferry colleagues to address racial equality in the corporate world.

A successful author, Hyter's most recent publication is The Power of Choice: Embracing Efficacy to Drive Your Career. He is also co-author of The Power of Inclusion: Unlock the Potential and Productivity of Your Workforce, published by Wiley. He has published extensive articles in publications including the Handbook of Business Strategy, Director's Monthly, Profiles in Diversity Journal, and Inc.

Hyter is a member of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC) and is the former Chair of the ELC Foundation. He also a member of the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. He was recognized by Savoy Magazine in 2016 and 2018 as one of the most influential blacks in Corporate America.

