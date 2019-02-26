Korn Ferry : Bernadette Themas Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that Bernadette Themas has joined the firm as a senior client partner and Executive Search lead for Indonesia. She will be based in Korn Ferry's Jakarta office.

Ms. Themas brings to the firm over 25 years of experience in human resource consulting, specializing in executive search. She most recently served as managing director and Indonesia county head for the workforce solution firm, Kelly Services.

Prior to that, she held leadership roles at BTI Executive Search.

“Bernadette is a known trusted partner to clients, helping them synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance,” said Satya Radjasa, chairman and managing director of Korn Ferry, Indonesia. “With Bernadette on board, we will accelerate our growth in the Executive Search business, particularly in the Industrial sector. She is an invaluable addition to the team.”

Ms. Themas holds a bachelor’s degree in Management from Christian University of Indonesia.

