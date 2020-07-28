Korn Ferry : Cheryl D'Cruz-Young Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced Cheryl D'Cruz-Young has joined the firm as senior client partner in the Chief Procurement Officer center of expertise, focusing on digital transformation and diversity and inclusion. She is based in the firm's New York office.

Prior to Korn Ferry, she worked in close collaboration with procurement and operations leaders to digitize their end to end value chains primarily within the food sector. Previously, she established and led the procurement and supply chain practice for a boutique, diversity focused firm, where for over ten years she successfully placed global and national functional executives in C-Suite roles. D'Cruz-Young began her career in global procurement within the consumer-packaged goods industry.

D'Cruz-Young has successfully assisted multinational corporations and healthcare and life science/ biotech institutions recruit procurement and supply chain talent in vital leadership roles. Her recent exposure to the fast moving data tech sector, and the transformation and digitization of value chain activity, brings invaluable insights to our thinking and products in talent solutioning for procurement and supply chain partners.

'Cheryl has an impeccable reputation with global organizations for her deep expertise and passion for procurement,' said Neil Collins regional managing leader, North America Industrial markets, Korn Ferry. 'Cheryl will be driving our digital procurement go-to-market for talent acquisition and advisory services. Both her corporate and consulting experience bring additional perspective to our clients, and she will be an excellent addition to our supply chain team.'

D'Cruz-Young holds a master's degree in financial economics from The University of Dundee, Scotland.

