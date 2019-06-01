Korn Ferry : Daniel Xu Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that Daniel Xu has joined the firm
as a senior client partner. He is based in Korn Ferry’s Guangzhou,
China, office.
Xu joins Korn Ferry from a human resources consulting firm where he was
a principal and regional business leader. Prior to that, he worked for a
technical services provider in corporate human resources.
Xu has 20 years of experience in HR management and consulting, providing
a full range of solutions to clients and supporting business success
through people excellence. His expertise spans talent strategy
formulation, HR system design, talent assessment and selection and
leadership development design.
“Daniel has a rich knowledge of a range of HR solutions. He is
client-focused and is exceptional in building cross-cultural
partnerships,” said Michael Distefano, president of Asia-Pacific, Korn
Ferry. “We are confident that his breadth of consulting experience will
be an asset to our clients. It is a pleasure to welcome him to the team.”
Xu holds a bachelor’s degree from Guangdong University of Foreign
Studies and a master’s degree from Guangdong Social Science University.
