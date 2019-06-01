Log in
Korn Ferry : Daniel Xu Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

06/01/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that Daniel Xu has joined the firm as a senior client partner. He is based in Korn Ferry’s Guangzhou, China, office.

Xu joins Korn Ferry from a human resources consulting firm where he was a principal and regional business leader. Prior to that, he worked for a technical services provider in corporate human resources.

Xu has 20 years of experience in HR management and consulting, providing a full range of solutions to clients and supporting business success through people excellence. His expertise spans talent strategy formulation, HR system design, talent assessment and selection and leadership development design.

“Daniel has a rich knowledge of a range of HR solutions. He is client-focused and is exceptional in building cross-cultural partnerships,” said Michael Distefano, president of Asia-Pacific, Korn Ferry. “We are confident that his breadth of consulting experience will be an asset to our clients. It is a pleasure to welcome him to the team.”

Xu holds a bachelor’s degree from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies and a master’s degree from Guangdong Social Science University.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people. Visit kornferry.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
