Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Korn Ferry    KFY

KORN FERRY (KFY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Korn Ferry : Despite U.S. Government Partial Shutdown, Corporate Professionals Still Believe Their Jobs are Less Secure than Those of Federal Workers, According to Korn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 01:14pm EST

-- Nearly 90 Percent Would Rather Work for a Corporation than the Government --
-- Vast Majority Say a Work Stoppage/Strike at Their Company Would Hurt Motivation --

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2019 -. As the U.S. government partial shutdown continues and hundreds of thousands of workers are either furloughed or working without pay, a new Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) survey of corporate professionals show that federal workers aren't the only ones worried about their jobs.

Only one quarter (25 percent) of the professionals surveyed say they believe their corporate jobs are more secure than U.S. government jobs, though 89 percent said they'd still prefer to work in a corporation instead of the government.

When asked how the government shutdown will impact their own businesses, nearly two-thirds (63 percent) are worried it will have a negative trickle-down effect. Nearly half (48 percent) say the shutdown is affecting the morale of their employees, and nearly a third (31 percent) say it is affecting the productivity of their employees.

According to the survey, 70 percent of the corporate respondents said they believed government workers would be less engaged upon their return to work. When asked what would happen in their own company if there was a work stoppage/strike, 87 percent said workers would be less motivated upon their return, with nearly half (47 percent) saying employees would be much less motivated.

About the Survey - The Korn Ferry survey of corporate professionals was conducted in January 2019 and garnered 364 responses. Note, due to rounding percentages may not equal 100.

Survey Responses:

In your opinion, whose job is more secure?

U.S. federal government employees - 75 percent
Corporate employees - 25 percent

Who would you rather work for?

U.S. government - 11 percent
Private industry/corporation - 89 percent

To what extent is the U.S. Federal government shutdown affecting the morale of your employees?.

To a great extent - 7 percent
To some extent - 41 percent
To no extent - 52 percent

To what extent is the U.S. Federal government shutdown affecting the productivity of your employees?

To a great extent - 8 percent
To some extent - 23 percent
To no extent - 69 percent

To what extent are you concerned that the U.S. Federal government shutdown could have a trickle-down effect, creating a negative impact on your business?

To a great extent - 24 percent
To some extent - 39 percent
To no extent - 37 percent

In your opinion, will government workers be more engaged or less engaged on the job when they return from the government shutdown?

Less engaged - 70 percent
More engaged - 30 percent

How would a work stoppage/strike at your company impact the motivation of your company's employees?

Make them much less motivated - 47 percent
Make them somewhat less motivated - 40 percent
Make them somewhat more motivated - 7 percent
Make them much more motivated - 7 percent

Are you worried there will be more competition for jobs in the private sector as government employees look for new opportunities?

Yes - 26 percent
No - 74 percent

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people.

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 18:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KORN FERRY
01:14pKORN FERRY : Despite U.S. Government Partial Shutdown, Corporate Professionals S..
PU
08:05aKORN FERRY : Despite U.S. Government Partial Shutdown, Corporate Professionals S..
BU
01/23LABORATORY OF AMERICA : LabCorp Named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2019 List of 'World'..
AQ
01/23KORN FERRY : Steven Baumruk Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
BU
01/23KORN FERRY : Justin Gilbert Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
BU
01/22KORN FERRY : Radhika Papandreou Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
BU
01/21KORN FERRY : Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Lead Mideast in Salary Hike
AQ
01/20SAUDI ARABIA, KUWAIT LEAD MIDEAST IN : Poll
AQ
01/20REVEALED : Actual wage increases in UAE, rest of the world
AQ
01/20SALARIES TO INCREASE IN UAE, INDIA I : Study
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 941 M
EBIT 2019 220 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 290 M
Yield 2019 0,91%
P/E ratio 2019 25,48
P/E ratio 2020 13,40
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capitalization 2 516 M
Chart KORN FERRY
Duration : Period :
Korn Ferry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 58,4 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina A. Gold Non-Executive Chairman
Michael DiStefano President-Asia Pacific & Chief Operations Officer
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial & Corporate Officer, EVP
Bryan Ackermann Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KORN FERRY12.27%2 516
HAYS7.07%2 854
PAGEGROUP-0.18%1 930
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC7.87%1 298
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.14%616
ROBERT WALTERS PLC-1.82%533
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.