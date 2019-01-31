Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Korn Ferry    KFY

KORN FERRY (KFY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Korn Ferry : Partners with University of Miami to Offer New Career Tools to Graduate Business Students

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 09:02pm EST

Korn Ferry Advance Accelerates Career Exploration, Recruitment Preparation and Career Readiness –

– Students Will Receive Advice from Korn Ferry’s World-Class Career Coaches –

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) and the University of Miami Business School (MBS) today unveiled a new initiative to offer Korn Ferry Advance, a world-class career planning and advice destination, to MBS graduate students.

Through the partnership, students will have access to the same quality career-focused content, coaching, and expertise offered by Korn Ferry to professionals across the globe.

Korn Ferry Advance helps anyone interested in total career management. From job seekers, to new managers and those simply considering a new career, Korn Ferry Advance provides the expertise needed to find a career path with purpose and passion. It offers one-on-one career coaching as well as a suite of career tools such as online assessments, resume review, and other services that leverage Korn Ferry’s vast IP and more than 70 years of consulting expertise.

“Miami Business School is thrilled to offer this first-of-its-kind career building platform to our graduate students,” said Andrew Stoner, executive director of graduate career services at Miami Business School. “This virtual career center is a testament to our commitment to student success in career development and will provide graduate students with world-class resources, available anytime, anywhere.”

One unique aspect of Korn Ferry Advance is an AI video interview app where students receive real-time feedback on their performance, including tone of voice and word choice.

“Korn Ferry is constantly innovating, bringing the newest tools and technologies to our clients,” said Korn Ferry Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Bryan Ackermann. “I’m confident that with our career advancement offerings, tools, expertise, and hands-on insights from world-class coaches, we are uniquely qualified to help UM students as they embark on their career journeys.”

There will be no charge to UM students who take advantage of Korn Ferry Advance.

“MBS is redefining the way schools should prepare students for career success by offering transformative services and technologies,” said Miami Business School Dean John Quelch. “Through this innovative platform developed in partnership with Korn Ferry, we continue to empower our students with new, dynamic opportunities to flourish and compete on the world stage.”

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KORN FERRY
09:02pKORN FERRY : Partners with University of Miami to Offer New Career Tools to Grad..
BU
11:16aOSHKOSH CORPORATION : Named One Of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies For ..
AQ
01/30KORN FERRY PARTNERS WITH FORTUNE FOR : Research finds Diversity and Inclusion Ke..
BU
01/30KORN FERRY : Whose Job is Harder, A Fortune 50 CEO or an NFL Coach?
PU
01/29KORN FERRY : Whose Job is Harder, A Fortune 50 CEO or an NFL Coach? Professional..
BU
01/25KORN FERRY : Alistair Copeland Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
BU
01/24KORN FERRY : Despite U.S. Government Partial Shutdown, Corporate Professionals S..
PU
01/24KORN FERRY : Despite U.S. Government Partial Shutdown, Corporate Professionals S..
BU
01/23LABORATORY OF AMERICA : LabCorp Named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2019 List of 'World'..
AQ
01/23KORN FERRY : Steven Baumruk Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 941 M
EBIT 2019 220 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 290 M
Yield 2019 0,89%
P/E ratio 2019 25,99
P/E ratio 2020 13,67
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 2 566 M
Chart KORN FERRY
Duration : Period :
Korn Ferry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 58,4 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina A. Gold Non-Executive Chairman
Michael DiStefano President-Asia Pacific & Chief Operations Officer
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial & Corporate Officer, EVP
Bryan Ackermann Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KORN FERRY15.33%2 566
HAYS10.00%2 945
PAGEGROUP-0.13%1 940
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC4.75%1 282
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.30%616
ROBERT WALTERS PLC-5.45%516
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.