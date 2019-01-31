Korn Ferry : Partners with University of Miami to Offer New Career Tools to Graduate Business Students

Korn
Ferry (NYSE: KFY) and the University
of Miami Business School (MBS) today unveiled a new initiative to
offer Korn
Ferry Advance, a world-class career planning and advice destination,
to MBS graduate students.
Through the partnership, students will have access to the same quality
career-focused content, coaching, and expertise offered by Korn Ferry to
professionals across the globe.
Korn Ferry Advance helps anyone interested in total career management.
From job seekers, to new managers and those simply considering a new
career, Korn Ferry Advance provides the expertise needed to find a
career path with purpose and passion. It offers one-on-one career
coaching as well as a suite of career tools such as online assessments,
resume review, and other services that leverage Korn Ferry’s vast IP and
more than 70 years of consulting expertise.
“Miami Business School is thrilled to offer this first-of-its-kind
career building platform to our graduate students,” said Andrew Stoner,
executive director of graduate career services at Miami Business School.
“This virtual career center is a testament to our commitment to student
success in career development and will provide graduate students with
world-class resources, available anytime, anywhere.”
One unique aspect of Korn Ferry Advance is an AI video interview app
where students receive real-time feedback on their performance,
including tone of voice and word choice.
“Korn Ferry is constantly innovating, bringing the newest tools and
technologies to our clients,” said Korn Ferry Senior Vice President and
Chief Information Officer Bryan Ackermann. “I’m confident that with our
career advancement offerings, tools, expertise, and hands-on insights
from world-class coaches, we are uniquely qualified to help UM students
as they embark on their career journeys.”
There will be no charge to UM students who take advantage of Korn Ferry
Advance.
“MBS is redefining the way schools should prepare students for career
success by offering transformative services and technologies,” said
Miami Business School Dean John Quelch. “Through this innovative
platform developed in partnership with Korn Ferry, we continue to
empower our students with new, dynamic opportunities to flourish and
compete on the world stage.”
