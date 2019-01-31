Korn Ferry : Partners with University of Miami to Offer New Career Tools to Graduate Business Students

– “Korn Ferry Advance” Accelerates Career Exploration, Recruitment Preparation and Career Readiness –

– Students Will Receive Advice from Korn Ferry’s World-Class Career Coaches –

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) and the University of Miami Business School (MBS) today unveiled a new initiative to offer Korn Ferry Advance, a world-class career planning and advice destination, to MBS graduate students.

Through the partnership, students will have access to the same quality career-focused content, coaching, and expertise offered by Korn Ferry to professionals across the globe.

Korn Ferry Advance helps anyone interested in total career management. From job seekers, to new managers and those simply considering a new career, Korn Ferry Advance provides the expertise needed to find a career path with purpose and passion. It offers one-on-one career coaching as well as a suite of career tools such as online assessments, resume review, and other services that leverage Korn Ferry’s vast IP and more than 70 years of consulting expertise.

“Miami Business School is thrilled to offer this first-of-its-kind career building platform to our graduate students,” said Andrew Stoner, executive director of graduate career services at Miami Business School. “This virtual career center is a testament to our commitment to student success in career development and will provide graduate students with world-class resources, available anytime, anywhere.”

One unique aspect of Korn Ferry Advance is an AI video interview app where students receive real-time feedback on their performance, including tone of voice and word choice.

“Korn Ferry is constantly innovating, bringing the newest tools and technologies to our clients,” said Korn Ferry Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Bryan Ackermann. “I’m confident that with our career advancement offerings, tools, expertise, and hands-on insights from world-class coaches, we are uniquely qualified to help UM students as they embark on their career journeys.”

There will be no charge to UM students who take advantage of Korn Ferry Advance.

“MBS is redefining the way schools should prepare students for career success by offering transformative services and technologies,” said Miami Business School Dean John Quelch. “Through this innovative platform developed in partnership with Korn Ferry, we continue to empower our students with new, dynamic opportunities to flourish and compete on the world stage.”

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131006012/en/