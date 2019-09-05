Korn Ferry : Q1 FY'2020 Earnings Presentation
09/05/2019 | 04:27pm EDT
KORN FERRY
FY'20 QTR.1Earnings conference call
September 5, 2019
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this presentation that relate to future results and events are based on Korn Ferry's current expectations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected because of a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Korn Ferry. For a detailed description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to Korn Ferry's earnings release and its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). This non-GAAP disclosure
has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may
be presented by other companies. Please refer to slides 21 to 26 for a reconciliation of
each of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the closest GAAP measure.
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
2
Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm, bringing together
astrategy and talent to drive superior performance for our clients.
Our purpose is to help people and organizations exceed their potential.
Korn Ferry is
More Than
Successful strategy implementation is about execution, and successful execution is about getting the people, organizational, and cultural aspects right.
More thantalent acquisition
More than leadership development
More than
rewards
We focus onmaking change happen
Substantially different today than we were even a decade ago, we've evolved from a mono-line business to a global organizational consulting firm, a category we created. We're now a company for all seasons focused on the long game with our clients.
By taking a unified approach to the marketplace, we're seizing the opportunity to make the whole of Korn Ferry greater than the sum of our parts.
© 2019
© 2018Korn KornFerry Ferry. All . Allrights rightsreserved r s rved
4
4
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
GLOBAL ORGANIZATIONAL CONSULTING FIRM, BRINGING TOGETHER STRATEGY AND TALENT TO DRIVE SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE FOR OUR CLIENTS
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & ROBUST FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION
DIVERSE BASE OF BLUE-CHIP CLIENTS
MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR MARKET OPPORTUNITY WITH COMPELLING INDUSTRY AND DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS
ESTABLISHED MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH PROVEN TRACK RECORD OF ORGANIC AND M&A FUELED SUCCESS
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
5
One of the world's most comprehensive people and organizational databases.
In our hands it's more than just data. We use it to build the DNA of outstanding leaders, effective organizations,
4bn
More than
4 billiondata points collected.
12,000
Organizational benchmark data on
12,000entities.
3,900
More than
3,900individual success profiles covering over almost 30,000job titles.
69m
Over
69 millionassessments taken.
20m
Rewards data for
20 millionpeople.
129
Management data on
129countries.
high performance cultures and game-changing reward programs.
98%
Partner to 98% of Fortune's 2019 Top 50 Most Admired Companies.
KORN FERRY AT A GLANCE
A global organizational consulting firm, bringing together strategy and talent to drive superior performance for our clients
28
$1,926M*
offices
52 offices
in NA
in EMEA
FEE REVENUE
26 offices
in APAC
Executive Search - 40%
11 offices
in LATAM
Consulting - 30%
Advisory- 43%
Products & Licenses - 13%
RPO - 9%
Professional Search- 8%
2,600+
8,600
13,800+
19%
consulting
employees
clients
clients buying
professionals
worldwide
worldwide
multiple services
*FY'19 total yr. fee revenue
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
7
Create a unique end-to- end organizational consulting firm. Extend and reposition the Korn Ferry brand.
1
Continue to evolve go-to- market activities through structured, programmatic account planning along with strategic investments in account management talent.
3
2
Leverage data & intellectual property creating derivative services & products.
5
4
Continue to pursue strategic acquisitions.
Using an outside-in approach, create scalable, repeatable outcome-based solution sets.
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
8
OUR EXPERTISE
INTEGRATED MARKET OFFERINGS
Delivering
Driving
Delivering on
Getting ahead
Building an
Transforming your
on yourM&A
organizational
yourfunctional
of digital disruption
inclusive
organization
promises
efficiency
strategy
organization
Organization
Assessment
Talent
strategy
and succession
acquisition
Organization design
Success profiles
Executive search
People strategy and
Leadership
Board and CEO services
employee experience
assessments
Professional search
Top team performance
Succession planning
Recruitment process
Culture transformation
outsourcing (RPO)
Making change happen
Project recruitment
Leadership
Rewards
development
and benefits
Enterprise leadership
Executive pay
Custom leadership
and governance
Leadership accelerators
Employee rewards
Workmeasurement
Salesforce
compensation
KF DIGITAL
Assess
Listen
Recruit
Perform
Pay
Select
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
9
LEADING MARKET SHARE
DIFFERENTIATED POSITIONING, AND STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (FY'20 Qtr. 1)
*Industry
Fee Revenue by Segment ($M)
$466
$491
$485
Specialties
$93
$77
$96
Industrial - 29%
$195
$207
$196
Life Sciences/HC - 17%
Technology - 14%
$193
$191
$193
Financial Services - 18%
FY'19 Q1
FY'19 Q4
FY'20 Q1
Consumer - 16%
Exec. Search
Advisory
RPO & Prof. Search
Education/Other - 6%
**Adj. EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)
16.7%
*Geographic
15.2%
15.5%
Footprint
FY'19 Q1
FY'19 Q4
FY'20 Q1
NAM - 48%
***Adj. Diluted EPS ($) (Non-GAAP)
EMEA - 30%
$0.88
APAC - 17%
LATM - 5%
$0.78
$0.76
*FY'19 Total Yr. Actual Fee Revenue
FY'19 Q1
FY'19 Q4
FY'20 Q1
Differentiated professional services firm with attractive financial attributes
Attractive topline growth rates (5 Yr. CAGR% = 14.9%)
Durable / highly profitable revenue sources from a growing mix of outsourced services (RPO) and products & licenses
Industry leading profit margins
High free cash flow generation
Strong balance sheet
Accelerating ROE/ROIC
Solutions are powered by proprietary, research based, intellectual property & data
Go-to-marketwith deep global industry knowledge
**Earning Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization Adjusted to Exclude I Integration/Acquisition Cost & Tradename Write-offs
***Diluted Earnings Per Share Adjusted to Exclude Integration/Acquisition Costs & Tradename Write-offs Net of Tax
10
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
ADVISORY
43% OF FEE REVENUE (FY'20 Qtr. 1)
1,758 Consultants & Execution Staff
(3,635 Employees)
$821M** of Annual Fee Revenue
$569m** Consulting Services
$252m** Products & Licenses
Fee Revenue ($M) & Adj.
EBITDA* Margin% (Non-GAAP)
**Industry
17.7%
18.8%
17.7%
Specialties
$207
$195
$195
Industrial - 31%
$3
$3
$3
$43
Life Sciences/HC - 11%
$41
$42
Technology - 12%
$42
$46
$42
Financial Services - 18%
Consumer - 16%
$48
$52
$49
Education/Other - 12%
$61
$63
$59
FY'19 Q1
FY'19 Q4
FY'20 Q1
Assessment & Succession
Org. Strategy
**Geographic
Rewards & Benefits
Leadership Development
Other
Adj. EBITDA Margin %
Footprint
Conslt. & Exec. Staff / Utilization***
67%
68%
67%
NAM - 38%
EMEA - 39%
APAC - 19%
LATM - 4%
1,621
1,699
1,758
FY'19 Q1
FY'19 Q4
FY'20 Q1
**FY'19 Total Yr. Actual Fee Revenue
Conslt. + Exec. Staff - Ending
***Exec. Staff Utilization
World class advisors for comprehensive human capital challenges
Delivering on your M&A
Driving organizational
promises
efficiency
Getting ahead of digital
Building an inclusive
disruption
organization
Transforming your
Delivering on your functional
organization
strategy
ORGANIZATIONAL
ASSESSMENT &
LEADERSHIP
REWARDS &
STRATEGY
SUCCESSION
DEVELOPMENT
BENEFITS
Organizational
Success
Enterprise
Executive pay
design
profiles
leadership
& governance
People strategy
Leadership
Custom
Employee
Top team
assessments
leadership
rewards
performance
Succession
Leadership
Work
Culture
planning
accelerators
measurement
transformation
Salesforce
Making change
compensation
happen
*Earning Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Integration / Acquisition Costs & Tradename Write-Offs
***Calculated by Dividing the Number of Full-Time Execution Consultants Who Recorded Time to an Engagement During the Period by the
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
11
Total Available Working Hours During the Same Period.
EXECUTIVE SEARCH
40% OF FEE REVENUE (FY'20 Qtr. 1)
569 Consultants Worldwide
(1,979 Employees)
+6,700* Assignments Per Year
$775M* of Annual Fee Revenue
Fee Revenue ($M) & **EBITDA
*Industry
Margin % (Non - GAAP)
Services
Specialties
24.2%
26.0%
25.3%
Leading provider of the search for
$193
$191
$193
leadership talent
Industrial - 28%
$8
$8
$8
C-Level/sr. mgmnt. / BOD = 71%
Life Sciences/HC - 18%
Technology - 14%
$26
$24
$27
$47
$45
$46
Other executive position = 29%
Financial Services -21%
Consumer - 15%
$112
$114
$112
World's largest network of experienced
Education/Other - 4%
& specialized consultants
FY'19 Q1
FY'19 Q4
FY'20 Q1
Use cutting-edge proprietary tools,
NAM
EMEA
resources & methodologies to assess
APAC
LATM
*Geographic
EBITDA Margin %
& benchmark candidates
Footprint
Consultants & Productivity
for best fit
$1.42
$1.37
$1.36
NAM - 59%
EMEA - 24%
APAC - 14%
545
565
569
LATM - 3%
FY'19 Q1
FY'19 Q4
FY'20 Q1
Consultants - Period End
Fee Rev. / Avg. Consultant Annualized ($M)
*FY'19 Total Yr. Actual Fee Revenue & Assignments
**Earning Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
12
RPO & PROFESSIONAL SEARCH
17% OF FEE REVENUE (FY'20 Qtr. 1)
$330M** of Annual Fee Revenue
(3,080 Employees)
Fastest Growing Service -
3 Yr. CAGR% = 18.5%
**Industry
Fee Revenue ($M) & EBITDA*
Specialties
Margin % (Non-GAAP)
Industrial - 26%
16.2%
16.9%
16.8%
$96
Life Sciences/HC - 28%
$93
$4
Technology - 16%
$4
Financial Services - 11%
$77
Consumer - 15%
$19
$20
Education/Other - 4%
$4
$18
$22
$25
**Geographic
$19
Footprint
NAM - 51%
$36
$48
$47
EMEA - 23%
APAC - 21%
LATM - 4%
FY'19 Q1
FY'19 Q4
FY'20 Q1
NAM
EMEA
APAC
LATM
*EBITDA Margin %
**FY'19 Total Yr. Actual Fee Revenue
*Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization
Talent acquisition services focused on professional level full-time permanent placement hiring
IT, scientific, technical, operations, sales & marketing, HR & finance positions paying approximately $75k to $225K
Unique global service delivery capability (50 offices in 23 countries including
7 TDC's)
46%single engagement / small project based recruitment
54%full recruitment process outsourcing (RPO)
RPO / project solutions are customized to integrate, enhance & extend an organizations recruiting capabilities and are backed by our proprietary assessment & selection tools & compensation database
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
13
FINANCIAL CHARACTERISTICS
Strong Revenue Growth Rates
Attractive Adjusted EBITDA Margins*
EXECUTIVE SEARCH ADVISORY
RPO & PROFESSIONAL SEARCH
EXECUTIVE SEARCH
(Excluding Allocated Corps. Expenses)
ADVISORY
(Excluding Allocated Corp. Expenses)
RPO & PROFESSIONAL SEARCH
(Excluding Allocated Corp. Expenses)
KF CONSOLIDATED
(Including Corporate Expenses)
LONG TERM
FY'18
FY'19
FY'20 Q1
TARGET**
14.8%
9.3%
0.1%
5%-10%
7.9%
4.6%
0.1%
10%-15%
22.1%
20.9%
24.0%
10%-20%
LONG TERM
FY'18
FY'19
FY'20 Q1
TARGET**
22.5%
25.0%
25.3%
22%-26%
18.3%
18.4%
17.7%
17%-19%
15.6%
16.5%
16.8%
16%-18%
15.7%
16.1%
15.5%
15%-18%
Strong Cash Flow Generation
Strong free cash flow conversion from *Adjusted EBITDA
*Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Restructuring Charges (Net of Recoveries), Integration /
Acquisition Costs & Tradename Write-Offs
**A quantitative reconciliation to long term targets for the most directly comparable GAAP measure (Net Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry) is
not available without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future charges, costs, and
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
14
other items included in Net Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry. These items depend on various factors and could have a material impact on
the Company's results reported under GAAP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL TRENDS
($M)
FY'18
FY'19
FY'20 Q1***
$1,767
$1,926
Fee Revenue
$485
13%
9%
% Growth
4%
$278
$311
Adj. EBITDA*
$75
15.7%
16.1%
Margin (%)
15.5%
$2.72
$3.31
Adj. EPS($)**-
Diluted
$0.76
21%
22%
% Growth
(3%)
Restructuring /
($10)
($113)
Integration / Acquisition /
-
Other
$2.35
$1.81
EPS($)-Diluted GAAP
$0.76
60%
(23%)
% Growth
-
* Excludes Restructuring Charges (Net of Recoveries) and / or Integration / Acquisition Costs, and Tradename Write-Offs
Diluted Earnings per Share Adjusted to Exclude Restructuring Charges (Net of Recoveries) and / or Integration / Acquisition Costs and TradenameWrite-Offs Net of Tax
Growth % Measured vs. FY'19 Qtr. 1
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
15
STRONG BALANCE SHEET ($M)
July 31,
2019
Cash & Marketable Securities
$567
Other Current Assets
542
Total Current Assets
$1,109
Current Liabilities
412
Working Capital
$697
GW & Intangibles
658
Other Assets/(Liabilities)
(91)
Shareholders' Equity
$1,264
Tangible Equity
$606
Approximately $363M or $6.52/share "investable"
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
16
CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK
INVESTABLE
(EXCESS CASH)
EQUITY CAPITAL MGMT
GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
SHARE BUYBACK
DIVIDENDS
ACQUIRED
IP INVESTMENTS
ORGANIC GROWTH
GROWTH
NEAR-TERM PRIORITIES
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
17
CASH & MARKETABLE SECURITIES & "INVESTABLE" CASH*
($M)
$767
$567
$500
$382
$296
$363
$385
$204
$204
"INVESTABLE" CASH* ($M)
CASH & MARKETABLE SECURITIES RESERVED FOR DEFERRED COMPENSATION & ACCRUED BONUSES ($M)
* Cash and Marketable Securities Net of Cash and Marketable Securities Reserved for Deferred Compensation Arrangements and for Accrued Bonuses
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
18
SIGNIFICANT RETURN OF VALUE
TO SHAREHOLDERS
SHARE BUYBACKS
COMPLETED TO DATE
REMAINING AUTHORIZATION
Total of $108M in share repurchases from FY'18 to *YTD FY'20
$33.1M
$37.4M
$37.2M
$213M
FY'18
FY'19
FY' 20
*YTD
Share repurchases combined with our long-term strategies can drive significant value creation
DIVIDENDS
$0.40
~$25M
per share
per year
*FY'20 YTD September 4, 2019
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 19
APPENDIX:
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to U.S. GAAP Financial Measures
Earnings Conference Call September 5, 2019
KORN FERRY
Reconciliation of Operating Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'19 Q1; FY'19 Q4; FY'20 Q1
FY'19
FY'19
FY'20
Qtr. 1
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 1
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry
($38.6)
$50.3
$43.0
Net (Loss) Incm. Attrib. to Non-Controlling Int.
-
0.4
0.7
Net Income
($38.6)
$50.7
$43.7
Income Tax Provision
(16.1)
15.3
14.5
Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income
($54.7)
$66.0
$58.1
Taxes (Benefit)
Other (Income) Loss - Net
(4.5)
(7.8)
(1.8)
Interest Expense
4.1
4.2
4.1
Operating Income
($55.1)
$62.3
$60.3
Depreciation & Amortization
11.7
12.0
12.8
Other Income / (Loss) , Net
4.5
7.8
1.8
EBITDA
($38.9)
$82.2
$74.9
(1)
Integration / Acquisition Costs
3.1
-
-
(2)
Tradename Write-Offs
106.6
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$70.8
$82.2
$74.9
Operating Margin
(11.8%)
12.7%
12.5%
Depreciation & Amortization
2.5%
2.4%
2.6%
Other Income / (Loss) , Net
1.0%
1.6%
0.4%
EBITDA Margin
(8.3%)
16.7%
15.5%
(1)
Integration / Acquisition Costs
0.6%
-
-
(2)
Tradename Write-Offs
22.9%
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
15.2%
16.7%
15.5%
Costs associated with completing a previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention awards and otheron-going integration costs to combine the companies.
The Co. is implementing a plan to go to market under a single, master brand architecture to simplify
the Co's organizational structure by eliminating and / or consolidating certain legal entities and implementing a rebranding of the Co. to offer the Co.'s current products & services using the
"Korn Ferry" name, branding and trademarks. As a result of this the Co. was required under GAAP to record one-time,non-cash tradename write-offs.
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
21
KORN FERRY
Reconciliation of Net Income & EPS (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income & Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'19 Q1; FY'19 Q4; FY'20 Q1
FY'19
FY'19
FY'20
Qtr. 1
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 1
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry
($38.6)
$50.3
$43.0
(1)
Integration / Acquisition Costs
3.1
-
-
(2)
Tradename Write-Offs
106.6
-
-
(3)
Tax Effect of Adjustment Items
(26.9)
(0.6)
-
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to K/F
$44.2
$49.7
$43.0
Diluted Earnings per Common Sh.
($0.70)
$0.89
$0.76
(1)
Integration / Acquisition Costs
0.06
-
-
(2)
Tradename Write-Offs
1.90
-
-
(3)
Tax Effect of Adjustment Items
(0.48)
(0.01)
-
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Sh.
$0.78
$0.88
$0.76
Costs associated with completing a previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention awards and otheron-going integration costs to combine the companies.
The Co. is implementing a plan to go to market under a single, master brand architecture to simplify
the Co's organizational structure by eliminating and / or consolidating certain legal entities and implementing a rebranding of the Co. to offer the Co.'s current products & services using the
"Korn Ferry" name, branding and trademarks. As a result of this the Co. was required under GAAP to record one-time,non-cash tradename write-offs.
(3) Tax effect on integration / acquisition costs & tradename write-offs.
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
22
KORN FERRY
Reconciliation of Net Income & Operating Income (GAAP) to EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'19 Q1; FY'19 Q4; FY'20 Q1
FY'19 Q1
FY'19 Q4
FY'20 Q1
Exec.
RPO &
Exec.
RPO &
Exec.
RPO &
Search
Advisory
Prof. Search
Corp.
K/F
Search
Advisory
Prof. Search
Corp.
K/F
Search
Advisory
Prof. Search
Corp.
K/F
Fee Revenue
$192.9
$195.4
$77.3
-
$465.6
$190.9
$207.1
$92.8
-
$490.8
$193.2
$195.5
$95.8
-
$484.5
Net Income Attributable
-
-
-
-
(38.6)
-
-
-
-
50.3
-
-
-
-
43.0
to Korn / Ferry
Net Income Attributable to
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.4
-
-
-
-
0.7
Noncontrolling Interest
Oth. (Incm.) / Loss- Net
-
-
-
-
(4.5)
-
-
-
-
(7.8)
-
-
-
-
(1.8)
Interest Exps. - Net
-
-
-
-
4.1
-
-
-
-
4.2
-
-
-
-
4.1
Income Tax (Benefit) / Exps.
-
-
-
-
(16.1)
-
-
-
-
15.3
-
-
-
-
14.5
Oper. Incm. / (Loss)
$40.9
($83.1)
$11.6
($24.6)
($55.1)
$42.0
$30.0
$14.5
($24.3)
$62.3
$45.6
$25.8
$15.0
($26.1)
$60.3
Margin (%)
21.2%
(42.5%)
15.1%
-
(11.8%)
22.0%
14.5%
15.7%
-
12.7%
23.6%
13.2%
15.7%
-
12.5%
Deprec. & Amortiz.
1.8
7.4
0.8
1.7
11.7
1.8
7.4
0.9
1.9
12.0
2.0
8.1
1.0
1.7
12.8
Oth. Incm. / (Loss) - Net
4.0
0.6
0.1
(0.2)
4.5
5.7
1.6
0.2
0.4
7.8
1.2
0.7
0.1
(0.2)
1.8
Equity in Earnings
0.0
-
-
-
-
0.1
-
-
-
0.1
-
-
-
-
-
of Uncons. Sub.
EBITDA
$46.8
($75.1)
$12.5
($23.1)
($38.9)
$49.7
$38.9
$15.6
($22.0)
$82.2
$48.9
$34.6
$16.1
($24.6)
$74.9
Margin (%)
24.2%
(38.4%)
16.2%
-
(8.3%)
26.0%
18.8%
16.9%
-
16.7%
25.3%
17.7%
16.8%
-
15.5%
(1)Integ. / Acq. Costs
-
3.0
-
0.1
3.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$46.8
$34.5
$12.5
($23.0)
$70.8
$49.7
$38.9
$15.6
($22.0)
$82.2
$48.9
$34.6
$16.1
($24.6)
$74.9
Margin (%)
24.2%
17.7%
16.2%
-
15.2%
26.0%
18.8%
16.9%
-
16.7%
25.3%
17.7%
16.8%
-
15.5%
Costs associated with completing a previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention awards and otheron-going integration costs to combine the companies.
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
23
KORN FERRY
Reconciliation of Cash & Marketable Securities Balance to "Investable Cash" Balance ($M) FY'19 Q1; FY'19 Q4; FY'20 Q1
FY'19
FY'19
FY'20
Qtr. 1
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 1
Cash
$365.7
$626.4
$424.6
Marketable Securities
134.1
140.8
142.7
Cash & Marketable Securities
$499.8
$767.1
$567.3
ECAP & Bonus Liability
(204.3)
(385.1)
(204.7)
Investable Cash
$295.5
$382.1
$362.6
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
24
KORN FERRY
Reconciliation of Operating Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'18; FY'19
FY'18
FY'19
Total Yr.
Total Yr.
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry
$133.8
$102.7
Net (Loss) Incm. Attrib. to Non-Controlling Int.
2.1
2.1
Net Income
$135.9
$104.8
Income Tax Provision
70.1
29.5
Equity in Earnings of Unconsolidated Subs.
(0.3)
(0.3)
Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income
$205.7
$134.0
Taxes (Benefit)
Other (Income) Loss - Net
(11.1)
(10.1)
Interest Expense
13.8
16.9
Operating Income
$208.4
$140.8
Depreciation & Amortization
48.6
46.5
Other Income / (Loss) , Net
11.1
10.1
EBITDA
$268.5
$197.7
(1)
Integration / Acquisition Costs
9.4
6.7
(2)
Tradename Write-Offs
-
106.6
Adjusted EBITDA
$278.0
$311.0
Operating Margin
11.8%
7.3%
Depreciation & Amortization
2.8%
2.4%
Other Income / (Loss) , Net
0.6%
0.6%
EBITDA Margin
15.2%
10.3%
(1)
Integration / Acquisition Costs
0.5%
0.4%
(2)
Tradename Write-Offs
-
5.4%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
15.7%
16.1%
(1) Costs associated with completing a previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention
awards and other on-going integration costs to combine the companies.
(2) The Co. is implementing a plan to go to market under a single, master brand architecture to simplify
the Co's organizational structure by eliminating and / or consolidating certain legal entities and
implementing a rebranding of the Co. to offer the Co.'s current products & services using the
"Korn Ferry" name, branding and trademarks. As a result of this the Co. was required under GAAP to
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
25
record one-time,non-cash tradename write-offs.
KORN FERRY
Reconciliation of Net Income & EPS (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income & Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'18; FY'19
FY'18
FY'19
Total Yr.
Total Yr.
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry
$133.8
$102.7
Restructuring Chgs. / (Recoveries) - Net
0.1
-
(1)
Integration / Acquisition Costs
9.4
6.7
(2)
Tradename Write-Offs
-
106.6
(3)
Tax Effect of Adjustment Items
(2.3)
(28.1)
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to K/F
$154.6
$187.9
Diluted Earnings per Common Sh.
$2.35
$1.81
(1)
Integration / Acquisition Costs
0.17
0.12
(2)
Tradename Write-Offs
-
1.88
(3)
Tax Effect of Adjustment Items
(0.04)
(0.50)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Sh.
$2.72
$3.31
Costs associated with completing a previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention awards and otheron-going integration costs to combine the companies.
The Co. is implementing a plan to go to market under a single, master brand architecture to simplify
the Co's organizational structure by eliminating and / or consolidating certain legal entities and implementing a rebranding of the Co. to offer the Co.'s current products & services using the
"Korn Ferry" name, branding and trademarks. As a result of this the Co. was required under GAAP to record one-time,non-cash tradename write-offs.
(3) Tax effect on integration / acquisition costs & tradename write-offs.
© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved
26
Disclaimer
Korn Ferry International published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 20:26:03 UTC
Latest news on KORN FERRY
Sales 2020
1 980 M
EBIT 2020
260 M
Net income 2020
187 M
Finance 2020
364 M
Yield 2020
1,03%
P/E ratio 2020
11,5x
P/E ratio 2021
10,5x
EV / Sales2020
0,93x
EV / Sales2021
0,83x
Capitalization
2 211 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Average target price
53,60 $
Last Close Price
38,75 $
Spread / Highest target
85,8%
Spread / Average Target
38,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
3,23%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.