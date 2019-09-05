Korn Ferry : Q1 FY'2020 Earnings Presentation 0 09/05/2019 | 04:27pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields KORN FERRY FY'20 QTR.1Earnings conference call September 5, 2019 SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this presentation that relate to future results and events are based on Korn Ferry's current expectations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected because of a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Korn Ferry. For a detailed description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to Korn Ferry's earnings release and its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation includes financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to slides 21 to 26 for a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the closest GAAP measure. © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 2 Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm, bringing togetherastrategy and talent to drive superior performance for our clients. Our purpose is to help people and organizations exceed their potential. 3 Korn Ferry is More Than Successful strategy implementation is about execution, and successful execution is about getting the people, organizational, and cultural aspects right. More thantalent acquisition More than leadership development More than rewards We focus onmaking change happen Substantially different today than we were even a decade ago, we've evolved from a mono-line business to a global organizational consulting firm, a category we created. We're now a company for all seasons focused on the long game with our clients. By taking a unified approach to the marketplace, we're seizing the opportunity to make the whole of Korn Ferry greater than the sum of our parts. © 2019© 2018KornKornFerryFerry. All. Allrightsrightsreservedr s rved 44 INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS GLOBAL ORGANIZATIONAL CONSULTING FIRM, BRINGING TOGETHER STRATEGY AND TALENT TO DRIVE SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE FOR OUR CLIENTS STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & ROBUST FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION DIVERSE BASE OF BLUE-CHIP CLIENTS MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR MARKET OPPORTUNITY WITH COMPELLING INDUSTRY AND DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS ESTABLISHED MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH PROVEN TRACK RECORD OF ORGANIC AND M&A FUELED SUCCESS © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 5 One of the world's most comprehensive people and organizational databases. In our hands it's more than just data. We use it to build the DNA of outstanding leaders, effective organizations, 4bn More than 4 billiondata points collected. 12,000 Organizational benchmark data on 12,000entities. 3,900 More than 3,900individual success profiles covering over almost 30,000job titles. 69m Over 69 millionassessments taken. 20m Rewards data for 20 millionpeople. 129 Management data on 129countries. high performance cultures and game-changing reward programs. 98% Partner to 98% of Fortune's 2019 Top 50 Most Admired Companies. KORN FERRY AT A GLANCE A global organizational consulting firm, bringing together strategy and talent to drive superior performance for our clients 28 $1,926M* offices 52 offices in NA in EMEA FEE REVENUE 26 offices in APAC Executive Search - 40% 11 offices in LATAM Consulting - 30% Advisory- 43% Products & Licenses - 13% RPO - 9% Professional Search- 8% 2,600+ 8,600 13,800+ 19% consulting employees clients clients buying professionals worldwide worldwide multiple services *FY'19 total yr. fee revenue © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 7 GROWTH STRATEGY Create a unique end-to- end organizational consulting firm. Extend and reposition the Korn Ferry brand. 1 Continue to evolve go-to- market activities through structured, programmatic account planning along with strategic investments in account management talent. 3 2 Leverage data & intellectual property creating derivative services & products. 5 4 Continue to pursue strategic acquisitions. Using an outside-in approach, create scalable, repeatable outcome-based solution sets. © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 8 OUR EXPERTISE INTEGRATED MARKET OFFERINGS Delivering Driving Delivering on Getting ahead Building an Transforming your on yourM&A organizational yourfunctional of digital disruption inclusive organization promises efficiency strategy organization KORN FERRY SOLUTIONS Organization Assessment Talent strategy and succession acquisition  Organization design  Success profiles  Executive search  People strategy and  Leadership  Board and CEO services employee experience assessments  Professional search  Top team performance  Succession planning  Recruitment process  Culture transformation outsourcing (RPO)  Making change happen  Project recruitment Leadership Rewards development and benefits  Enterprise leadership  Executive pay  Custom leadership and governance  Leadership accelerators  Employee rewards  Workmeasurement  Salesforce compensation KORN FERRY ADVANCE (B2C) KORN FERRY PRODUCT SUITE KF DIGITAL Assess Listen Recruit Perform Pay Select © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 9 LEADING MARKET SHARE DIFFERENTIATED POSITIONING, AND STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (FY'20 Qtr. 1) *Industry Fee Revenue by Segment ($M) $466 $491 $485 Specialties $93 $77 $96 Industrial - 29% $195 $207 $196 Life Sciences/HC - 17% Technology - 14% $193 $191 $193 Financial Services - 18% FY'19 Q1 FY'19 Q4 FY'20 Q1 Consumer - 16% Exec. Search Advisory RPO & Prof. Search Education/Other - 6% **Adj. EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 16.7% *Geographic 15.2% 15.5% Footprint FY'19 Q1 FY'19 Q4 FY'20 Q1 NAM - 48% ***Adj. Diluted EPS ($) (Non-GAAP) EMEA - 30% $0.88 APAC - 17% LATM - 5% $0.78 $0.76 *FY'19 Total Yr. Actual Fee Revenue FY'19 Q1 FY'19 Q4 FY'20 Q1 Differentiated professional services firm with attractive financial attributes Attractive topline growth rates (5 Yr. CAGR% = 14.9%)

Durable / highly profitable revenue sources from a growing mix of outsourced services (RPO) and products & licenses

Industry leading profit margins

High free cash flow generation

Strong balance sheet

Accelerating ROE/ROIC

Solutions are powered by proprietary, research based, intellectual property & data

Go-to-market with deep global industry knowledge **Earning Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization Adjusted to Exclude I Integration/Acquisition Cost & Tradename Write-offs ***Diluted Earnings Per Share Adjusted to Exclude Integration/Acquisition Costs & Tradename Write-offs Net of Tax 10 © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved ADVISORY 43% OF FEE REVENUE (FY'20 Qtr. 1) 1,758 Consultants & Execution Staff (3,635 Employees) $821M** of Annual Fee Revenue $569m** Consulting Services $252m** Products & Licenses Fee Revenue ($M) & Adj. EBITDA* Margin% (Non-GAAP) **Industry 17.7% 18.8% 17.7% Specialties $207 $195 $195 Industrial - 31% $3 $3 $3 $43 Life Sciences/HC - 11% $41 $42 Technology - 12% $42 $46 $42 Financial Services - 18% Consumer - 16% $48 $52 $49 Education/Other - 12% $61 $63 $59 FY'19 Q1 FY'19 Q4 FY'20 Q1 Assessment & Succession Org. Strategy **Geographic Rewards & Benefits Leadership Development Other Adj. EBITDA Margin % Footprint Conslt. & Exec. Staff / Utilization*** 67% 68% 67% NAM - 38% EMEA - 39% APAC - 19% LATM - 4% 1,621 1,699 1,758 FY'19 Q1 FY'19 Q4 FY'20 Q1 **FY'19 Total Yr. Actual Fee Revenue Conslt. + Exec. Staff - Ending ***Exec. Staff Utilization World class advisors for comprehensive human capital challenges Delivering on your M&A Driving organizational promises efficiency Getting ahead of digital Building an inclusive disruption organization Transforming your Delivering on your functional organization strategy ORGANIZATIONAL ASSESSMENT & LEADERSHIP REWARDS & STRATEGY SUCCESSION DEVELOPMENT BENEFITS Organizational Success Enterprise Executive pay design profiles leadership & governance People strategy Leadership Custom Employee Top team assessments leadership rewards performance Succession Leadership Work Culture planning accelerators measurement transformation Salesforce Making change compensation happen *Earning Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Integration / Acquisition Costs & Tradename Write-Offs ***Calculated by Dividing the Number of Full-Time Execution Consultants Who Recorded Time to an Engagement During the Period by the © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 11 Total Available Working Hours During the Same Period. EXECUTIVE SEARCH 40% OF FEE REVENUE (FY'20 Qtr. 1) 569 Consultants Worldwide (1,979 Employees) +6,700* Assignments Per Year $775M* of Annual Fee Revenue Fee Revenue ($M) & **EBITDA *Industry Margin % (Non - GAAP) Services Specialties 24.2% 26.0% 25.3%  Leading provider of the search for $193 $191 $193 leadership talent Industrial - 28% $8 $8 $8 C-Level/sr. mgmnt. / BOD = 71% Life Sciences/HC - 18%  Technology - 14% $26 $24 $27 $47 $45 $46  Other executive position = 29% Financial Services -21% Consumer - 15% $112 $114 $112  World's largest network of experienced Education/Other - 4% & specialized consultants FY'19 Q1 FY'19 Q4 FY'20 Q1  Use cutting-edge proprietary tools, NAM EMEA resources & methodologies to assess APAC LATM *Geographic EBITDA Margin % & benchmark candidates Footprint Consultants & Productivity for best fit $1.42 $1.37 $1.36 NAM - 59% EMEA - 24% APAC - 14% 545 565 569 LATM - 3% FY'19 Q1 FY'19 Q4 FY'20 Q1 Consultants - Period End Fee Rev. / Avg. Consultant Annualized ($M) *FY'19 Total Yr. Actual Fee Revenue & Assignments **Earning Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 12 RPO & PROFESSIONAL SEARCH 17% OF FEE REVENUE (FY'20 Qtr. 1) $330M** of Annual Fee Revenue (3,080 Employees) Fastest Growing Service - 3 Yr. CAGR% = 18.5% **Industry Fee Revenue ($M) & EBITDA* Specialties Margin % (Non-GAAP) Industrial - 26% 16.2% 16.9% 16.8% $96 Life Sciences/HC - 28% $93 $4 Technology - 16% $4 Financial Services - 11% $77 Consumer - 15% $19 $20 Education/Other - 4% $4 $18 $22 $25 **Geographic $19 Footprint NAM - 51% $36 $48 $47 EMEA - 23% APAC - 21% LATM - 4% FY'19 Q1 FY'19 Q4 FY'20 Q1 NAM EMEA APAC LATM *EBITDA Margin % **FY'19 Total Yr. Actual Fee Revenue *Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization Talent acquisition services focused on professional level full-time permanent placement hiring IT, scientific, technical, operations, sales & marketing, HR & finance positions paying approximately $75k to $225K

Unique global service delivery capability (50 offices in 23 countries including

7 TDC's)

7 TDC's) 46% single engagement / small project based recruitment

single engagement / small project based recruitment 54% full recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) RPO / project solutions are customized to integrate, enhance & extend an organizations recruiting capabilities and are backed by our proprietary assessment & selection tools & compensation database © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 13 FINANCIAL CHARACTERISTICS Strong Revenue Growth Rates Attractive Adjusted EBITDA Margins* EXECUTIVE SEARCH ADVISORY RPO & PROFESSIONAL SEARCH EXECUTIVE SEARCH (Excluding Allocated Corps. Expenses) ADVISORY (Excluding Allocated Corp. Expenses) RPO & PROFESSIONAL SEARCH (Excluding Allocated Corp. Expenses) KF CONSOLIDATED (Including Corporate Expenses) LONG TERM FY'18 FY'19 FY'20 Q1 TARGET** 14.8% 9.3% 0.1% 5%-10% 7.9% 4.6% 0.1% 10%-15% 22.1% 20.9% 24.0% 10%-20% LONG TERM FY'18 FY'19 FY'20 Q1 TARGET** 22.5% 25.0% 25.3% 22%-26% 18.3% 18.4% 17.7% 17%-19% 15.6% 16.5% 16.8% 16%-18% 15.7% 16.1% 15.5% 15%-18% Strong Cash Flow Generation Strong free cash flow conversion from *Adjusted EBITDA *Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Restructuring Charges (Net of Recoveries), Integration / Acquisition Costs & Tradename Write-Offs **A quantitative reconciliation to long term targets for the most directly comparable GAAP measure (Net Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry) is not available without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future charges, costs, and © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 14 other items included in Net Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry. These items depend on various factors and could have a material impact on the Company's results reported under GAAP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL TRENDS ($M) FY'18 FY'19 FY'20 Q1*** $1,767 $1,926 Fee Revenue $485 13% 9% % Growth 4% $278 $311 Adj. EBITDA* $75 15.7% 16.1% Margin (%) 15.5% $2.72 $3.31 Adj. EPS($)**- Diluted $0.76 21% 22% % Growth (3%) Restructuring / ($10) ($113) Integration / Acquisition / - Other $2.35 $1.81 EPS($)-Diluted GAAP $0.76 60% (23%) % Growth - * Excludes Restructuring Charges (Net of Recoveries) and / or Integration / Acquisition Costs, and Tradename Write-Offs Diluted Earnings per Share Adjusted to Exclude Restructuring Charges (Net of Recoveries) and / or Integration / Acquisition Costs and Tradename Write-Offs Net of Tax

Write-Offs Net of Tax Growth % Measured vs. FY'19 Qtr. 1 © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 15 STRONG BALANCE SHEET ($M) July 31, 2019 Cash & Marketable Securities $567 Other Current Assets 542 Total Current Assets $1,109 Current Liabilities 412 Working Capital $697 GW & Intangibles 658 Other Assets/(Liabilities) (91) Shareholders' Equity $1,264 Tangible Equity $606 Approximately $363M or $6.52/share "investable" © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 16 CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK INVESTABLE (EXCESS CASH) EQUITY CAPITAL MGMT GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES SHARE BUYBACK DIVIDENDS ACQUIRED IP INVESTMENTS ORGANIC GROWTH GROWTH NEAR-TERM PRIORITIES © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 17 CASH & MARKETABLE SECURITIES & "INVESTABLE" CASH* ($M) $767 $567 $500 $382 $296$363 $385 $204$204 FY19 Q1 FY19 Q4 FY20 Q1 "INVESTABLE" CASH* ($M) CASH & MARKETABLE SECURITIES RESERVED FOR DEFERRED COMPENSATION & ACCRUED BONUSES ($M) * Cash and Marketable Securities Net of Cash and Marketable Securities Reserved for Deferred Compensation Arrangements and for Accrued Bonuses © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 18 SIGNIFICANT RETURN OF VALUE TO SHAREHOLDERS SHARE BUYBACKS COMPLETED TO DATE REMAINING AUTHORIZATION Total of $108M in share repurchases from FY'18 to *YTD FY'20 $33.1M $37.4M $37.2M $213M FY'18 FY'19 FY' 20 *YTD Share repurchases combined with our long-term strategies can drive significant value creation DIVIDENDS $0.40 ~$25M per share per year *FY'20 YTD September 4, 2019 © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 19 APPENDIX: Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to U.S. GAAP Financial Measures Earnings Conference Call September 5, 2019 KORN FERRY Reconciliation of Operating Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'19 Q1; FY'19 Q4; FY'20 Q1 FY'19 FY'19 FY'20 Qtr. 1 Qtr. 4 Qtr. 1 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry ($38.6) $50.3 $43.0 Net (Loss) Incm. Attrib. to Non-Controlling Int. - 0.4 0.7 Net Income ($38.6) $50.7 $43.7 Income Tax Provision (16.1) 15.3 14.5 Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income ($54.7) $66.0 $58.1 Taxes (Benefit) Other (Income) Loss - Net (4.5) (7.8) (1.8) Interest Expense 4.1 4.2 4.1 Operating Income ($55.1) $62.3 $60.3 Depreciation & Amortization 11.7 12.0 12.8 Other Income / (Loss) , Net 4.5 7.8 1.8 EBITDA ($38.9) $82.2 $74.9 (1) Integration / Acquisition Costs 3.1 - - (2) Tradename Write-Offs 106.6 - - Adjusted EBITDA $70.8 $82.2 $74.9 Operating Margin (11.8%) 12.7% 12.5% Depreciation & Amortization 2.5% 2.4% 2.6% Other Income / (Loss) , Net 1.0% 1.6% 0.4% EBITDA Margin (8.3%) 16.7% 15.5% (1) Integration / Acquisition Costs 0.6% - - (2) Tradename Write-Offs 22.9% - - Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.2% 16.7% 15.5% Costs associated with completing a previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention awards and other on-going integration costs to combine the companies. The Co. is implementing a plan to go to market under a single, master brand architecture to simplify the Co's organizational structure by eliminating and / or consolidating certain legal entities and implementing a rebranding of the Co. to offer the Co.'s current products & services using the "Korn Ferry" name, branding and trademarks. As a result of this the Co. was required under GAAP to record one-time,non-cash tradename write-offs. © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 21 KORN FERRY Reconciliation of Net Income & EPS (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income & Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'19 Q1; FY'19 Q4; FY'20 Q1 FY'19 FY'19 FY'20 Qtr. 1 Qtr. 4 Qtr. 1 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry ($38.6) $50.3 $43.0 (1) Integration / Acquisition Costs 3.1 - - (2) Tradename Write-Offs 106.6 - - (3) Tax Effect of Adjustment Items (26.9) (0.6) - Adjusted Net Income Attributable to K/F $44.2 $49.7 $43.0 Diluted Earnings per Common Sh. ($0.70) $0.89 $0.76 (1) Integration / Acquisition Costs 0.06 - - (2) Tradename Write-Offs 1.90 - - (3) Tax Effect of Adjustment Items (0.48) (0.01) - Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Sh. $0.78 $0.88 $0.76 Costs associated with completing a previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention awards and other on-going integration costs to combine the companies. The Co. is implementing a plan to go to market under a single, master brand architecture to simplify the Co's organizational structure by eliminating and / or consolidating certain legal entities and implementing a rebranding of the Co. to offer the Co.'s current products & services using the "Korn Ferry" name, branding and trademarks. As a result of this the Co. was required under GAAP to record one-time,non-cash tradename write-offs. (3) Tax effect on integration / acquisition costs & tradename write-offs. © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 22 KORN FERRY Reconciliation of Net Income & Operating Income (GAAP) to EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'19 Q1; FY'19 Q4; FY'20 Q1 FY'19 Q1 FY'19 Q4 FY'20 Q1 Exec. RPO & Exec. RPO & Exec. RPO & Search Advisory Prof. Search Corp. K/F Search Advisory Prof. Search Corp. K/F Search Advisory Prof. Search Corp. K/F Fee Revenue $192.9 $195.4 $77.3 - $465.6 $190.9 $207.1 $92.8 - $490.8 $193.2 $195.5 $95.8 - $484.5 Net Income Attributable - - - - (38.6) - - - - 50.3 - - - - 43.0 to Korn / Ferry Net Income Attributable to - - - - - - - - - 0.4 - - - - 0.7 Noncontrolling Interest Oth. (Incm.) / Loss- Net - - - - (4.5) - - - - (7.8) - - - - (1.8) Interest Exps. - Net - - - - 4.1 - - - - 4.2 - - - - 4.1 Income Tax (Benefit) / Exps. - - - - (16.1) - - - - 15.3 - - - - 14.5 Oper. Incm. / (Loss) $40.9 ($83.1) $11.6 ($24.6) ($55.1) $42.0 $30.0 $14.5 ($24.3) $62.3 $45.6 $25.8 $15.0 ($26.1) $60.3 Margin (%) 21.2% (42.5%) 15.1% - (11.8%) 22.0% 14.5% 15.7% - 12.7% 23.6% 13.2% 15.7% - 12.5% Deprec. & Amortiz. 1.8 7.4 0.8 1.7 11.7 1.8 7.4 0.9 1.9 12.0 2.0 8.1 1.0 1.7 12.8 Oth. Incm. / (Loss) - Net 4.0 0.6 0.1 (0.2) 4.5 5.7 1.6 0.2 0.4 7.8 1.2 0.7 0.1 (0.2) 1.8 Equity in Earnings 0.0 - - - - 0.1 - - - 0.1 - - - - - of Uncons. Sub. EBITDA $46.8 ($75.1) $12.5 ($23.1) ($38.9) $49.7 $38.9 $15.6 ($22.0) $82.2 $48.9 $34.6 $16.1 ($24.6) $74.9 Margin (%) 24.2% (38.4%) 16.2% - (8.3%) 26.0% 18.8% 16.9% - 16.7% 25.3% 17.7% 16.8% - 15.5% (1)Integ. / Acq. Costs - 3.0 - 0.1 3.1 - - - - - - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $46.8 $34.5 $12.5 ($23.0) $70.8 $49.7 $38.9 $15.6 ($22.0) $82.2 $48.9 $34.6 $16.1 ($24.6) $74.9 Margin (%) 24.2% 17.7% 16.2% - 15.2% 26.0% 18.8% 16.9% - 16.7% 25.3% 17.7% 16.8% - 15.5% Costs associated with completing a previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention awards and other on-going integration costs to combine the companies. © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 23 KORN FERRY Reconciliation of Cash & Marketable Securities Balance to "Investable Cash" Balance ($M) FY'19 Q1; FY'19 Q4; FY'20 Q1 FY'19 FY'19 FY'20 Qtr. 1 Qtr. 4 Qtr. 1 Cash $365.7 $626.4 $424.6 Marketable Securities 134.1 140.8 142.7 Cash & Marketable Securities $499.8 $767.1 $567.3 ECAP & Bonus Liability (204.3) (385.1) (204.7) Investable Cash $295.5 $382.1 $362.6 © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 24 KORN FERRY Reconciliation of Operating Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'18; FY'19 FY'18 FY'19 Total Yr. Total Yr. Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry $133.8 $102.7 Net (Loss) Incm. Attrib. to Non-Controlling Int. 2.1 2.1 Net Income $135.9 $104.8 Income Tax Provision 70.1 29.5 Equity in Earnings of Unconsolidated Subs. (0.3) (0.3) Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income $205.7 $134.0 Taxes (Benefit) Other (Income) Loss - Net (11.1) (10.1) Interest Expense 13.8 16.9 Operating Income $208.4 $140.8 Depreciation & Amortization 48.6 46.5 Other Income / (Loss) , Net 11.1 10.1 EBITDA $268.5 $197.7 (1) Integration / Acquisition Costs 9.4 6.7 (2) Tradename Write-Offs - 106.6 Adjusted EBITDA $278.0 $311.0 Operating Margin 11.8% 7.3% Depreciation & Amortization 2.8% 2.4% Other Income / (Loss) , Net 0.6% 0.6% EBITDA Margin 15.2% 10.3% (1) Integration / Acquisition Costs 0.5% 0.4% (2) Tradename Write-Offs - 5.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.7% 16.1% (1) Costs associated with completing a previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention awards and other on-going integration costs to combine the companies. (2) The Co. is implementing a plan to go to market under a single, master brand architecture to simplify the Co's organizational structure by eliminating and / or consolidating certain legal entities and implementing a rebranding of the Co. to offer the Co.'s current products & services using the "Korn Ferry" name, branding and trademarks. As a result of this the Co. was required under GAAP to © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 25 record one-time,non-cash tradename write-offs. KORN FERRY Reconciliation of Net Income & EPS (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income & Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'18; FY'19 FY'18 FY'19 Total Yr. Total Yr. Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry $133.8 $102.7 Restructuring Chgs. / (Recoveries) - Net 0.1 - (1) Integration / Acquisition Costs 9.4 6.7 (2) Tradename Write-Offs - 106.6 (3) Tax Effect of Adjustment Items (2.3) (28.1) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to K/F $154.6 $187.9 Diluted Earnings per Common Sh. $2.35 $1.81 (1) Integration / Acquisition Costs 0.17 0.12 (2) Tradename Write-Offs - 1.88 (3) Tax Effect of Adjustment Items (0.04) (0.50) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Sh. $2.72 $3.31 Costs associated with completing a previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention awards and other on-going integration costs to combine the companies. The Co. is implementing a plan to go to market under a single, master brand architecture to simplify the Co's organizational structure by eliminating and / or consolidating certain legal entities and implementing a rebranding of the Co. to offer the Co.'s current products & services using the "Korn Ferry" name, branding and trademarks. As a result of this the Co. was required under GAAP to record one-time,non-cash tradename write-offs. (3) Tax effect on integration / acquisition costs & tradename write-offs. © 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 26 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Korn Ferry International published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 20:26:03 UTC 0 Latest news on KORN FERRY 04:27p KORN FERRY : Q1 FY'2020 Earnings Presentation PU 04:23p KORN/FERRY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:12p KORN FERRY : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financ.. AQ 04:06p KORN FERRY : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results of Operations PR 08:03a KORN FERRY : Martin Misciagna Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner BU 09/04 KORN FERRY : Move Over Millennials, There's a New Workforce in Town PU 09/04 MOVE OVER MILLENNIALS, THERE'S A NEW : Korn Ferry Survey Reveals PU 09/04 KORN FERRY : Named an Organization Strategy Consulting Leader By ALM Intelligenc.. BU 08/27 KORN FERRY : to Report Quarterly Earnings via Live Webcast on Thursday, Septembe.. BU 08/22 KORN FERRY : Fabiana Gadow Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner BU