Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Korn Ferry    KFY

KORN FERRY

(KFY)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/05 04:00:11 pm
39.24 USD   +1.26%
04:27pKORN FERRY : Q1 FY'2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:23pKORN/FERRY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:06pKORN FERRY : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results of Operations
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Korn Ferry : Q1 FY'2020 Earnings Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

KORN FERRY

FY'20 QTR.1Earnings conference call

September 5, 2019

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that relate to future results and events are based on Korn Ferry's current expectations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected because of a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Korn Ferry. For a detailed description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to Korn Ferry's earnings release and its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). This non-GAAP disclosure

has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may

be presented by other companies. Please refer to slides 21 to 26 for a reconciliation of

each of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the closest GAAP measure.

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

2

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm, bringing togetherastrategy and talent to drive superior performance for our clients.

Our purpose is to help people and organizations exceed their potential.

3

Korn Ferry is More Than

Successful strategy implementation is about execution, and successful execution is about getting the people, organizational, and cultural aspects right.

More thantalent acquisition

More than leadership development

More than rewards

We focus onmaking change happen

Substantially different today than we were even a decade ago, we've evolved from a mono-line business to a global organizational consulting firm, a category we created. We're now a company for all seasons focused on the long game with our clients.

By taking a unified approach to the marketplace, we're seizing the opportunity to make the whole of Korn Ferry greater than the sum of our parts.

© 2019© 2018KornKornFerryFerry. All. Allrightsrightsreservedr s rved

44

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

GLOBAL ORGANIZATIONAL CONSULTING FIRM, BRINGING TOGETHER STRATEGY AND TALENT TO DRIVE SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE FOR OUR CLIENTS

STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & ROBUST FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION

DIVERSE BASE OF BLUE-CHIP CLIENTS

MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR MARKET OPPORTUNITY WITH COMPELLING INDUSTRY AND DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS

ESTABLISHED MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH PROVEN TRACK RECORD OF ORGANIC AND M&A FUELED SUCCESS

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

5

One of the world's most comprehensive people and organizational databases.

In our hands it's more than just data. We use it to build the DNA of outstanding leaders, effective organizations,

4bn

More than 4 billiondata points collected.

12,000

Organizational benchmark data on 12,000entities.

3,900

More than 3,900individual success profiles covering over almost 30,000job titles.

69m

Over 69 millionassessments taken.

20m

Rewards data for 20 millionpeople.

129

Management data on

129countries.

high performance cultures and game-changing reward programs.

98%

Partner to 98% of Fortune's 2019 Top 50 Most Admired Companies.

KORN FERRY AT A GLANCE

A global organizational consulting firm, bringing together strategy and talent to drive superior performance for our clients

28

$1,926M*

offices

52 offices

in NA

in EMEA

FEE REVENUE

26 offices

in APAC

Executive Search - 40%

11 offices

in LATAM

Consulting - 30%

Advisory- 43%

Products & Licenses - 13%

RPO - 9%

Professional Search- 8%

2,600+

8,600

13,800+

19%

consulting

employees

clients

clients buying

professionals

worldwide

worldwide

multiple services

*FY'19 total yr. fee revenue

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

7

GROWTH STRATEGY

Create a unique end-to- end organizational consulting firm. Extend and reposition the Korn Ferry brand.

1

Continue to evolve go-to- market activities through structured, programmatic account planning along with strategic investments in account management talent.

3

2

Leverage data & intellectual property creating derivative services & products.

5

4

Continue to pursue strategic acquisitions.

Using an outside-in approach, create scalable, repeatable outcome-based solution sets.

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

8

OUR EXPERTISE

INTEGRATED MARKET OFFERINGS

Delivering

Driving

Delivering on

Getting ahead

Building an

Transforming your

on yourM&A

organizational

yourfunctional

of digital disruption

inclusive

organization

promises

efficiency

strategy

organization

KORN FERRY

SOLUTIONS

Organization

Assessment

Talent

strategy

and succession

acquisition

Organization design

Success profiles

Executive search

People strategy and

Leadership

Board and CEO services

employee experience

assessments

Professional search

Top team performance

Succession planning

Recruitment process

Culture transformation

outsourcing (RPO)

Making change happen

Project recruitment

Leadership

Rewards

development

and benefits

Enterprise leadership

Executive pay

Custom leadership

and governance

Leadership accelerators

Employee rewards

Workmeasurement

Salesforce

compensation

KORN FERRY

ADVANCE

(B2C)

KORN FERRY

PRODUCT

SUITE

KF DIGITAL

Assess

Listen

Recruit

Perform

Pay

Select

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

9

LEADING MARKET SHARE

DIFFERENTIATED POSITIONING, AND STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (FY'20 Qtr. 1)

*Industry

Fee Revenue by Segment ($M)

$466

$491

$485

Specialties

$93

$77

$96

Industrial - 29%

$195

$207

$196

Life Sciences/HC - 17%

Technology - 14%

$193

$191

$193

Financial Services - 18%

FY'19 Q1

FY'19 Q4

FY'20 Q1

Consumer - 16%

Exec. Search

Advisory

RPO & Prof. Search

Education/Other - 6%

**Adj. EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)

16.7%

*Geographic

15.2%

15.5%

Footprint

FY'19 Q1

FY'19 Q4

FY'20 Q1

NAM - 48%

***Adj. Diluted EPS ($) (Non-GAAP)

EMEA - 30%

$0.88

APAC - 17%

LATM - 5%

$0.78

$0.76

*FY'19 Total Yr. Actual Fee Revenue

FY'19 Q1

FY'19 Q4

FY'20 Q1

Differentiated professional services firm with attractive financial attributes

  • Attractive topline growth rates (5 Yr. CAGR% = 14.9%)
  • Durable / highly profitable revenue sources from a growing mix of outsourced services (RPO) and products & licenses
  • Industry leading profit margins
  • High free cash flow generation
  • Strong balance sheet
  • Accelerating ROE/ROIC
  • Solutions are powered by proprietary, research based, intellectual property & data
  • Go-to-marketwith deep global industry knowledge

**Earning Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization Adjusted to Exclude I Integration/Acquisition Cost & Tradename Write-offs

***Diluted Earnings Per Share Adjusted to Exclude Integration/Acquisition Costs & Tradename Write-offs Net of Tax

10

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

ADVISORY

43% OF FEE REVENUE (FY'20 Qtr. 1)

1,758 Consultants & Execution Staff

(3,635 Employees)

$821M** of Annual Fee Revenue

$569m** Consulting Services

$252m** Products & Licenses

Fee Revenue ($M) & Adj.

EBITDA* Margin% (Non-GAAP)

**Industry

17.7%

18.8%

17.7%

Specialties

$207

$195

$195

Industrial - 31%

$3

$3

$3

$43

Life Sciences/HC - 11%

$41

$42

Technology - 12%

$42

$46

$42

Financial Services - 18%

Consumer - 16%

$48

$52

$49

Education/Other - 12%

$61

$63

$59

FY'19 Q1

FY'19 Q4

FY'20 Q1

Assessment & Succession

Org. Strategy

**Geographic

Rewards & Benefits

Leadership Development

Other

Adj. EBITDA Margin %

Footprint

Conslt. & Exec. Staff / Utilization***

67%

68%

67%

NAM - 38%

EMEA - 39%

APAC - 19%

LATM - 4%

1,621

1,699

1,758

FY'19 Q1

FY'19 Q4

FY'20 Q1

**FY'19 Total Yr. Actual Fee Revenue

Conslt. + Exec. Staff - Ending

***Exec. Staff Utilization

World class advisors for comprehensive human capital challenges

Delivering on your M&A

Driving organizational

promises

efficiency

Getting ahead of digital

Building an inclusive

disruption

organization

Transforming your

Delivering on your functional

organization

strategy

ORGANIZATIONAL

ASSESSMENT &

LEADERSHIP

REWARDS &

STRATEGY

SUCCESSION

DEVELOPMENT

BENEFITS

Organizational

Success

Enterprise

Executive pay

design

profiles

leadership

& governance

People strategy

Leadership

Custom

Employee

Top team

assessments

leadership

rewards

performance

Succession

Leadership

Work

Culture

planning

accelerators

measurement

transformation

Salesforce

Making change

compensation

happen

*Earning Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Integration / Acquisition Costs & Tradename Write-Offs

***Calculated by Dividing the Number of Full-Time Execution Consultants Who Recorded Time to an Engagement During the Period by the

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

11

Total Available Working Hours During the Same Period.

EXECUTIVE SEARCH

40% OF FEE REVENUE (FY'20 Qtr. 1)

569 Consultants Worldwide

(1,979 Employees)

+6,700* Assignments Per Year

$775M* of Annual Fee Revenue

Fee Revenue ($M) & **EBITDA

*Industry

Margin % (Non - GAAP)

Services

Specialties

24.2%

26.0%

25.3%

Leading provider of the search for

$193

$191

$193

leadership talent

Industrial - 28%

$8

$8

$8

C-Level/sr. mgmnt. / BOD = 71%

Life Sciences/HC - 18%

Technology - 14%

$26

$24

$27

$47

$45

$46

Other executive position = 29%

Financial Services -21%

Consumer - 15%

$112

$114

$112

World's largest network of experienced

Education/Other - 4%

& specialized consultants

FY'19 Q1

FY'19 Q4

FY'20 Q1

Use cutting-edge proprietary tools,

NAM

EMEA

resources & methodologies to assess

APAC

LATM

*Geographic

EBITDA Margin %

& benchmark candidates

Footprint

Consultants & Productivity

for best fit

$1.42

$1.37

$1.36

NAM - 59%

EMEA - 24%

APAC - 14%

545

565

569

LATM - 3%

FY'19 Q1

FY'19 Q4

FY'20 Q1

Consultants - Period End

Fee Rev. / Avg. Consultant Annualized ($M)

*FY'19 Total Yr. Actual Fee Revenue & Assignments

**Earning Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

12

RPO & PROFESSIONAL SEARCH

17% OF FEE REVENUE (FY'20 Qtr. 1)

$330M** of Annual Fee Revenue

(3,080 Employees)

Fastest Growing Service -

3 Yr. CAGR% = 18.5%

**Industry

Fee Revenue ($M) & EBITDA*

Specialties

Margin % (Non-GAAP)

Industrial - 26%

16.2%

16.9%

16.8%

$96

Life Sciences/HC - 28%

$93

$4

Technology - 16%

$4

Financial Services - 11%

$77

Consumer - 15%

$19

$20

Education/Other - 4%

$4

$18

$22

$25

**Geographic

$19

Footprint

NAM - 51%

$36

$48

$47

EMEA - 23%

APAC - 21%

LATM - 4%

FY'19 Q1

FY'19 Q4

FY'20 Q1

NAM

EMEA

APAC

LATM

*EBITDA Margin %

**FY'19 Total Yr. Actual Fee Revenue

*Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization

Talent acquisition services focused on professional level full-time permanent placement hiring

  • IT, scientific, technical, operations, sales & marketing, HR & finance positions paying approximately $75k to $225K
  • Unique global service delivery capability (50 offices in 23 countries including
    7 TDC's)
  • 46%single engagement / small project based recruitment
  • 54%full recruitment process outsourcing (RPO)

RPO / project solutions are customized to integrate, enhance & extend an organizations recruiting capabilities and are backed by our proprietary assessment & selection tools & compensation database

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

13

FINANCIAL CHARACTERISTICS

Strong Revenue Growth Rates

Attractive Adjusted EBITDA Margins*

EXECUTIVE SEARCH ADVISORY

RPO & PROFESSIONAL SEARCH

EXECUTIVE SEARCH

(Excluding Allocated Corps. Expenses)

ADVISORY

(Excluding Allocated Corp. Expenses)

RPO & PROFESSIONAL SEARCH

(Excluding Allocated Corp. Expenses)

KF CONSOLIDATED

(Including Corporate Expenses)

LONG TERM

FY'18

FY'19

FY'20 Q1

TARGET**

14.8%

9.3%

0.1%

5%-10%

7.9%

4.6%

0.1%

10%-15%

22.1%

20.9%

24.0%

10%-20%

LONG TERM

FY'18

FY'19

FY'20 Q1

TARGET**

22.5%

25.0%

25.3%

22%-26%

18.3%

18.4%

17.7%

17%-19%

15.6%

16.5%

16.8%

16%-18%

15.7%

16.1%

15.5%

15%-18%

Strong Cash Flow Generation

Strong free cash flow conversion from *Adjusted EBITDA

*Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Restructuring Charges (Net of Recoveries), Integration /

Acquisition Costs & Tradename Write-Offs

**A quantitative reconciliation to long term targets for the most directly comparable GAAP measure (Net Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry) is

not available without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future charges, costs, and

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

14

other items included in Net Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry. These items depend on various factors and could have a material impact on

the Company's results reported under GAAP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL TRENDS ($M)

FY'18

FY'19

FY'20 Q1***

$1,767

$1,926

Fee Revenue

$485

13%

9%

% Growth

4%

$278

$311

Adj. EBITDA*

$75

15.7%

16.1%

Margin (%)

15.5%

$2.72

$3.31

Adj. EPS($)**- Diluted

$0.76

21%

22%

% Growth

(3%)

Restructuring /

($10)

($113)

Integration / Acquisition /

-

Other

$2.35

$1.81

EPS($)-Diluted GAAP

$0.76

60%

(23%)

% Growth

-

* Excludes Restructuring Charges (Net of Recoveries) and / or Integration / Acquisition Costs, and Tradename Write-Offs

  • Diluted Earnings per Share Adjusted to Exclude Restructuring Charges (Net of Recoveries) and / or Integration / Acquisition Costs and TradenameWrite-Offs Net of Tax
  • Growth % Measured vs. FY'19 Qtr. 1

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

15

STRONG BALANCE SHEET ($M)

July 31,

2019

Cash & Marketable Securities

$567

Other Current Assets

542

Total Current Assets

$1,109

Current Liabilities

412

Working Capital

$697

GW & Intangibles

658

Other Assets/(Liabilities)

(91)

Shareholders' Equity

$1,264

Tangible Equity

$606

Approximately $363M or $6.52/share "investable"

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

16

CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK

INVESTABLE

(EXCESS CASH)

EQUITY CAPITAL MGMT

GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

SHARE BUYBACK

DIVIDENDS

ACQUIRED

IP INVESTMENTS

ORGANIC GROWTH

GROWTH

NEAR-TERM PRIORITIES

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

17

CASH & MARKETABLE SECURITIES & "INVESTABLE" CASH* ($M)

$767

$567

$500 $382

$296$363

$385

$204$204

FY19 Q1

FY19 Q4

FY20 Q1

"INVESTABLE" CASH* ($M)

CASH & MARKETABLE SECURITIES RESERVED FOR DEFERRED COMPENSATION & ACCRUED BONUSES ($M)

* Cash and Marketable Securities Net of Cash and Marketable Securities Reserved for Deferred Compensation Arrangements and for Accrued Bonuses

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

18

SIGNIFICANT RETURN OF VALUE

TO SHAREHOLDERS

SHARE BUYBACKS

COMPLETED TO DATE

REMAINING AUTHORIZATION

Total of $108M in share repurchases from FY'18 to *YTD FY'20

$33.1M

$37.4M

$37.2M

$213M

FY'18

FY'19

FY' 20

*YTD

Share repurchases combined with our long-term strategies can drive significant value creation

DIVIDENDS

$0.40

~$25M

per share

per year

*FY'20 YTD September 4, 2019

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 19

APPENDIX:

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings Conference Call September 5, 2019

KORN FERRY

Reconciliation of Operating Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'19 Q1; FY'19 Q4; FY'20 Q1

FY'19

FY'19

FY'20

Qtr. 1

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 1

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry

($38.6)

$50.3

$43.0

Net (Loss) Incm. Attrib. to Non-Controlling Int.

-

0.4

0.7

Net Income

($38.6)

$50.7

$43.7

Income Tax Provision

(16.1)

15.3

14.5

Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income

($54.7)

$66.0

$58.1

Taxes (Benefit)

Other (Income) Loss - Net

(4.5)

(7.8)

(1.8)

Interest Expense

4.1

4.2

4.1

Operating Income

($55.1)

$62.3

$60.3

Depreciation & Amortization

11.7

12.0

12.8

Other Income / (Loss) , Net

4.5

7.8

1.8

EBITDA

($38.9)

$82.2

$74.9

(1)

Integration / Acquisition Costs

3.1

-

-

(2)

Tradename Write-Offs

106.6

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$70.8

$82.2

$74.9

Operating Margin

(11.8%)

12.7%

12.5%

Depreciation & Amortization

2.5%

2.4%

2.6%

Other Income / (Loss) , Net

1.0%

1.6%

0.4%

EBITDA Margin

(8.3%)

16.7%

15.5%

(1)

Integration / Acquisition Costs

0.6%

-

-

(2)

Tradename Write-Offs

22.9%

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

15.2%

16.7%

15.5%

  1. Costs associated with completing a previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention awards and otheron-going integration costs to combine the companies.
  2. The Co. is implementing a plan to go to market under a single, master brand architecture to simplify

the Co's organizational structure by eliminating and / or consolidating certain legal entities and implementing a rebranding of the Co. to offer the Co.'s current products & services using the

"Korn Ferry" name, branding and trademarks. As a result of this the Co. was required under GAAP to record one-time,non-cash tradename write-offs.

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

21

KORN FERRY

Reconciliation of Net Income & EPS (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income & Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'19 Q1; FY'19 Q4; FY'20 Q1

FY'19

FY'19

FY'20

Qtr. 1

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 1

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry

($38.6)

$50.3

$43.0

(1)

Integration / Acquisition Costs

3.1

-

-

(2)

Tradename Write-Offs

106.6

-

-

(3)

Tax Effect of Adjustment Items

(26.9)

(0.6)

-

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to K/F

$44.2

$49.7

$43.0

Diluted Earnings per Common Sh.

($0.70)

$0.89

$0.76

(1)

Integration / Acquisition Costs

0.06

-

-

(2)

Tradename Write-Offs

1.90

-

-

(3)

Tax Effect of Adjustment Items

(0.48)

(0.01)

-

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Sh.

$0.78

$0.88

$0.76

  1. Costs associated with completing a previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention awards and otheron-going integration costs to combine the companies.
  2. The Co. is implementing a plan to go to market under a single, master brand architecture to simplify

the Co's organizational structure by eliminating and / or consolidating certain legal entities and implementing a rebranding of the Co. to offer the Co.'s current products & services using the

"Korn Ferry" name, branding and trademarks. As a result of this the Co. was required under GAAP to record one-time,non-cash tradename write-offs.

(3) Tax effect on integration / acquisition costs & tradename write-offs.

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

22

KORN FERRY

Reconciliation of Net Income & Operating Income (GAAP) to EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'19 Q1; FY'19 Q4; FY'20 Q1

FY'19 Q1

FY'19 Q4

FY'20 Q1

Exec.

RPO &

Exec.

RPO &

Exec.

RPO &

Search

Advisory

Prof. Search

Corp.

K/F

Search

Advisory

Prof. Search

Corp.

K/F

Search

Advisory

Prof. Search

Corp.

K/F

Fee Revenue

$192.9

$195.4

$77.3

-

$465.6

$190.9

$207.1

$92.8

-

$490.8

$193.2

$195.5

$95.8

-

$484.5

Net Income Attributable

-

-

-

-

(38.6)

-

-

-

-

50.3

-

-

-

-

43.0

to Korn / Ferry

Net Income Attributable to

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.4

-

-

-

-

0.7

Noncontrolling Interest

Oth. (Incm.) / Loss- Net

-

-

-

-

(4.5)

-

-

-

-

(7.8)

-

-

-

-

(1.8)

Interest Exps. - Net

-

-

-

-

4.1

-

-

-

-

4.2

-

-

-

-

4.1

Income Tax (Benefit) / Exps.

-

-

-

-

(16.1)

-

-

-

-

15.3

-

-

-

-

14.5

Oper. Incm. / (Loss)

$40.9

($83.1)

$11.6

($24.6)

($55.1)

$42.0

$30.0

$14.5

($24.3)

$62.3

$45.6

$25.8

$15.0

($26.1)

$60.3

Margin (%)

21.2%

(42.5%)

15.1%

-

(11.8%)

22.0%

14.5%

15.7%

-

12.7%

23.6%

13.2%

15.7%

-

12.5%

Deprec. & Amortiz.

1.8

7.4

0.8

1.7

11.7

1.8

7.4

0.9

1.9

12.0

2.0

8.1

1.0

1.7

12.8

Oth. Incm. / (Loss) - Net

4.0

0.6

0.1

(0.2)

4.5

5.7

1.6

0.2

0.4

7.8

1.2

0.7

0.1

(0.2)

1.8

Equity in Earnings

0.0

-

-

-

-

0.1

-

-

-

0.1

-

-

-

-

-

of Uncons. Sub.

EBITDA

$46.8

($75.1)

$12.5

($23.1)

($38.9)

$49.7

$38.9

$15.6

($22.0)

$82.2

$48.9

$34.6

$16.1

($24.6)

$74.9

Margin (%)

24.2%

(38.4%)

16.2%

-

(8.3%)

26.0%

18.8%

16.9%

-

16.7%

25.3%

17.7%

16.8%

-

15.5%

(1)Integ. / Acq. Costs

-

3.0

-

0.1

3.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$46.8

$34.5

$12.5

($23.0)

$70.8

$49.7

$38.9

$15.6

($22.0)

$82.2

$48.9

$34.6

$16.1

($24.6)

$74.9

Margin (%)

24.2%

17.7%

16.2%

-

15.2%

26.0%

18.8%

16.9%

-

16.7%

25.3%

17.7%

16.8%

-

15.5%

  1. Costs associated with completing a previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention awards and otheron-going integration costs to combine the companies.

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

23

KORN FERRY

Reconciliation of Cash & Marketable Securities Balance to "Investable Cash" Balance ($M) FY'19 Q1; FY'19 Q4; FY'20 Q1

FY'19

FY'19

FY'20

Qtr. 1

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 1

Cash

$365.7

$626.4

$424.6

Marketable Securities

134.1

140.8

142.7

Cash & Marketable Securities

$499.8

$767.1

$567.3

ECAP & Bonus Liability

(204.3)

(385.1)

(204.7)

Investable Cash

$295.5

$382.1

$362.6

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

24

KORN FERRY

Reconciliation of Operating Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'18; FY'19

FY'18

FY'19

Total Yr.

Total Yr.

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry

$133.8

$102.7

Net (Loss) Incm. Attrib. to Non-Controlling Int.

2.1

2.1

Net Income

$135.9

$104.8

Income Tax Provision

70.1

29.5

Equity in Earnings of Unconsolidated Subs.

(0.3)

(0.3)

Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income

$205.7

$134.0

Taxes (Benefit)

Other (Income) Loss - Net

(11.1)

(10.1)

Interest Expense

13.8

16.9

Operating Income

$208.4

$140.8

Depreciation & Amortization

48.6

46.5

Other Income / (Loss) , Net

11.1

10.1

EBITDA

$268.5

$197.7

(1)

Integration / Acquisition Costs

9.4

6.7

(2)

Tradename Write-Offs

-

106.6

Adjusted EBITDA

$278.0

$311.0

Operating Margin

11.8%

7.3%

Depreciation & Amortization

2.8%

2.4%

Other Income / (Loss) , Net

0.6%

0.6%

EBITDA Margin

15.2%

10.3%

(1)

Integration / Acquisition Costs

0.5%

0.4%

(2)

Tradename Write-Offs

-

5.4%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

15.7%

16.1%

(1) Costs associated with completing a previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention

awards and other on-going integration costs to combine the companies.

(2) The Co. is implementing a plan to go to market under a single, master brand architecture to simplify

the Co's organizational structure by eliminating and / or consolidating certain legal entities and

implementing a rebranding of the Co. to offer the Co.'s current products & services using the

"Korn Ferry" name, branding and trademarks. As a result of this the Co. was required under GAAP to

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

25

record one-time,non-cash tradename write-offs.

KORN FERRY

Reconciliation of Net Income & EPS (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income & Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'18; FY'19

FY'18

FY'19

Total Yr.

Total Yr.

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry

$133.8

$102.7

Restructuring Chgs. / (Recoveries) - Net

0.1

-

(1)

Integration / Acquisition Costs

9.4

6.7

(2)

Tradename Write-Offs

-

106.6

(3)

Tax Effect of Adjustment Items

(2.3)

(28.1)

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to K/F

$154.6

$187.9

Diluted Earnings per Common Sh.

$2.35

$1.81

(1)

Integration / Acquisition Costs

0.17

0.12

(2)

Tradename Write-Offs

-

1.88

(3)

Tax Effect of Adjustment Items

(0.04)

(0.50)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Sh.

$2.72

$3.31

  1. Costs associated with completing a previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention awards and otheron-going integration costs to combine the companies.
  2. The Co. is implementing a plan to go to market under a single, master brand architecture to simplify

the Co's organizational structure by eliminating and / or consolidating certain legal entities and implementing a rebranding of the Co. to offer the Co.'s current products & services using the

"Korn Ferry" name, branding and trademarks. As a result of this the Co. was required under GAAP to record one-time,non-cash tradename write-offs.

(3) Tax effect on integration / acquisition costs & tradename write-offs.

© 2019 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

26

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 20:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KORN FERRY
04:27pKORN FERRY : Q1 FY'2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:23pKORN/FERRY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12pKORN FERRY : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financ..
AQ
04:06pKORN FERRY : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results of Operations
PR
08:03aKORN FERRY : Martin Misciagna Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
BU
09/04KORN FERRY : Move Over Millennials, There's a New Workforce in Town
PU
09/04MOVE OVER MILLENNIALS, THERE'S A NEW : Korn Ferry Survey Reveals
PU
09/04KORN FERRY : Named an Organization Strategy Consulting Leader By ALM Intelligenc..
BU
08/27KORN FERRY : to Report Quarterly Earnings via Live Webcast on Thursday, Septembe..
BU
08/22KORN FERRY : Fabiana Gadow Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 980 M
EBIT 2020 260 M
Net income 2020 187 M
Finance 2020 364 M
Yield 2020 1,03%
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 2 211 M
Chart KORN FERRY
Duration : Period :
Korn Ferry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 53,60  $
Last Close Price 38,75  $
Spread / Highest target 85,8%
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina A. Gold Non-Executive Chairman
Michael DiStefano President-Asia Pacific & Chief Operations Officer
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial & Corporate Officer, EVP
Bryan Ackermann Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KORN FERRY-2.00%2 211
HAYS4.50%2 601
PAGEGROUP-5.19%1 654
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC30.07%1 595
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-16.32%499
ROBERT WALTERS PLC-4.36%459
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group