Korn Ferry : Q3 FY'2020 Earnings Presentation

03/10/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

KORN FERRY

FY'20 Q3 Earnings Call

Presentation

March 10, 2020

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this presentation that relate to future results and events are based on Korn Ferry's current expectations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected because of a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Korn Ferry. For a detailed description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to Korn Ferry's earnings release and its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation includes financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to slides 12 to 15 for a reconciliation of

each of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the closest GAAP measure.

© 2020 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

2

9% YOY FEE REVENUE GROWTH IN 3RDQUARTER OF FY'20

Fee Revenue

Adj. EBITDA(1)

Adj. EBITDA Margin %(1)

Adj. Diluted EPS ($)(2)

(NON-GAAP)

(NON-GAAP)

(NON-GAAP)

$515M

$78M

15.2%

$0.75

+8.6%

+0.5%

(120) bps

(7.4%)

+9.4% at CC

_________

See detailed explanation of footnotes on page 10

© 2020 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

3

HIGHLY DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS ACROSS SEGMENT, GEOGRAPHY AND INDUSTRY

FEE REVENUE BY SEGMENT

FEE REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY

FEE REVENUE BY INDUSTRY

LATM

Edu, /

RPO &

Non-

4%

Consumer

Prof.

Profit

15%

Search

APAC

7%

18%

17%

Tech.

Executive

15%

Search

36%

NAM

Fin. Svcs

17%

Digital

48%

19%

Life Sci. /

HC

EMEA

17%

31%

Consulting

Industrial

27%

29%

_________

For the 3rdQuarter of FY'20

© 2020 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

4

INCREASINGLY BALANCED MIX OF REVENUE AND EARNINGS ($M)

FY'19 QTR. 3(3)

$474

$99 (4)

100%

$62

90%

$21

80%

$80

70%

$13

60%

$139

$17

50%

40%

30%

$193

$48

20%

10%

0%

Fee Revenue

Adj. EBITDA (1)

Executive Search

Consulting

RPO & Prof. Search

Digital

_________

See detailed explanation of footnotes on page 10

FY'20 QTR. 3(3)

$515

$101(4)

100%

$99

90%

$26

80%

$92

70%

$15

60%

50%

$141

$19

40%

30%

$41

20%

$184

10%

0%

Fee Revenue

Adj. EBITDA(1)

Executive Search

Consulting

RPO & Prof. Search

Digital

© 2020 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

5

CONSULTING

27% OF FEE REVENUE AND 19% OF EARNINGS IN FY'20 QTR. 3

FEE REVENUE ($M)

$139

$141

FY'19 Q3

FY'20 Q3

ADJ. EBITDA ($M) & ADJ. EBITDA(5)

MARGIN (%) (NON-GAAP)

12.2%

13.3%

$18.7

$17.0

FY'19 Q3

FY'20 Q3

CONSULTANT + EXECUTIVE

STAFF PRODUCTIVITY

Hours Worked

406K

428K

Avg. Bill Rate

$342

$328

513

522

1,319

1,270

FY'19 Q3

FY'20 Q3

Fee Earners

Adj. EBITDA

Adj. EBITDA Margin (%)

Execution Staff

Hours Worked / Avg. Bill Rate

_________

See detailed explanation of footnotes on page 10

© 2020 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

6

DIGITAL

19% OF FEE REVENUE AND 26% OF EARNINGS IN FY'20 QTR. 3

FEE REVENUE ($M)

$99

$62

FY'19 Q3

FY'20 Q3

(5)

SUBSCRIPTION & LICENSE FEE(6)

ADJ. EBITDA ($M) & ADJ. EBITDA

REVENUE - ($M)

MARGIN (%) (NON-GAAP)

33.8%

$21

26.0%

$25.9

$14

$21.1

FY'19 Q3

FY'20 Q3

FY'19 Q3

FY'20 Q3

Adj. EBITDA

Adj. EBITDA Margin (%)

_________

See detailed explanation of footnotes on page 10

© 2020 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

7

EXECUTIVE SEARCH

36% OF FEE REVENUE AND 41% OF EARNINGS IN FY'20 QTR. 3

FEE REVENUE ($M)

$193

$183

$7

$7

$26

$25

$46

$44

$114

$107

FY'19 Q3

FY'20 Q3

NAM

EMEA

APAC

LATM

ADJ. EBITDA ($M) & ADJ. EBITDA(7)

MARGIN (%) (NON-GAAP)

24.9%

22.1%

$48.2

$40.7

FY'19 Q3

FY'20 Q3

Adj. EBITDA

Adj. EBITDA Margin (%)

CONSULTANT PRODUCTIVITY

$1.40

$1.26

552

582

FY'19 Q3

FY'20 Q3

Consultants - Period End

Fee Rev. / Avg. Consultant Annualized ($M)

_________

See detailed explanation of footnotes on page 10

© 2020 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

8

RPO & PROFESSIONAL SEARCH

18% OF FEE REVENUE AND 15% OF EARNINGS IN FY'20 QTR. 3

NEW BUSINESS ($M)

$104

$26

$89

$31

$78

$58

FY'19 Q3

FY'20 Q3

Professional Search

Recruitment Process Outsourcing

FEE REVENUE ($M)

$92

$80

$37

$34

$46

$55

FY'19 Q3

FY'20 Q3

Professional Search

Recruitment Process Outsourcing

EBITDA ($M) & EBITDA MARGIN(%)(8)

(NON-GAAP)

16.4%

16.6%

$15.2

$13.1

FY'19 Q3

FY'20 Q3

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin (%)

_________

See detailed explanation of footnotes on page 10

© 2020 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

9

FOOTNOTES

  1. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Acquisition/Integration Costs, Separation Costs and Restructuring Charges
  2. Data Has Been Recast to Reflect New Segments
  3. Diluted Earnings per Share Adjusted to Exclude Acquisition/Integration Costs, Separation Costs, Restructuring Charges and Debt Issuance Costs Net of Tax
  4. Excludes Corporate Adj. EBITDA which was ($21.7M) in FY'19 Q3 and ($22.3M) in FY'20 Q3
  5. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Acquisition/Integration Costs and Restructuring Charges
  6. Represents Fee Revenue Derived from Annual Subscriptions and Licenses to KF's Intellectual
    Property and Data Solutions
  7. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Separation Costs
  8. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Deprecation & Amortization
  • In this presentation and during our quarterly earnings calls, we present certainforward-looking Adjusted EBITDA margin targets and expectations. We are unable to provide a full reconciliation of such measures to the comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts as we cannot predict the amount or timing of certain elements that are included in reported GAAP results and that may significantly affect GAAP results, including acquisition /integration costs, restructuring charges and separation costs.

© 2020 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

10

APPENDIX:

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2020

KORN FERRY

Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M)

FY'19 Q3; FY'20 Q3

FY'19

FY'20

Incr. / (Decr.)

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 3

$ / %

%

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry

$45.0

$20.0

($25.0)

(55.5%)

Net (Loss) Incm. Attrib. to Non-Controlling Int.

0.5

1.0

0.5

100.6%

Net Income

$45.5

$21.0

($24.5)

(53.8%)

Income Tax Provision

15.4

8.8

(6.6)

(43.0%)

Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income

$60.9

$29.7

($31.1)

(51.1%)

Taxes (Benefit)

Other (Income) Loss - Net

(2.5)

(5.1)

(2.6)

105.2%

Interest Expense

4.3

6.9

2.6

60.9%

Operating Income

$62.7

$31.6

($31.1)

(49.6%)

Depreciation & Amortization

11.7

14.9

3.1

26.6%

Other Income / (Loss) , Net

2.4

5.1

2.7

110.5%

EBITDA

$76.9

$51.5

($25.3)

(32.9%)

(1)

Restructuring Chgs. / (Recoveries) - Net

-

18.1

18.1

-

(2)

Integration / Acquisition Costs

0.8

6.7

5.9

-

(3)

Separation Costs

-

1.8

1.8

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$77.7

$78.1

$0.4

0.5%

Operating Margin

13.2%

6.1%

(7.1%)

-

Depreciation & Amortization

2.5%

2.9%

0.4%

-

Other Income / (Loss) , Net

0.5%

1.0%

0.5%

-

EBITDA Margin

16.2%

10.0%

(6.2%)

-

(1)

Restructuring Charges - Net

-

3.5%

3.5%

-

(2)

Integration / Acquisition Costs

0.2%

1.3%

1.1%

-

(3)

Separation Costs

-

0.4%

0.4%

-

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

16.4%

15.2%

(1.2%)

-

  1. Restructuring plan implemented in order to rationalize our cost structure by eliminating redundantpositions due to the acquisition of Miller Heiman Group, AchieveForum and Strategy Execution on November 1, 2019
  2. Costs associated with current and previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention

awards and other on-going integration costs to combine the companies.© 2020 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved 12

(3) Costs associated with certain separation charges

© 2020 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

KORN FERRY

Reconciliation of Net Income & EPS (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income & Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'19 Q3; FY'20 Q3

FY'19

FY'20

Incr. / (Decr.)

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 3

$

%

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry

$45.0

$20.0

($25.0)

(55.5%)

(1)

Restructuring Chgs. / (Recoveries) - Net

-

18.1

18.1

-

(2)

Integration / Acquisition Costs

0.8

6.7

5.9

-

(3)

Separation Costs

-

1.8

1.8

-

(4)

Debt Refinancing Costs

-

0.8

0.8

-

(5)

Tax Effect of Adjustment Items

-

(6.5)

(6.5)

-

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to K/F

$45.8

$41.0

($4.8)

(10.5%)

Diluted Earnings per Common Sh.

$0.80

$0.36

($0.44)

(55.0%)

(1)

Restructuring Charges - Net

-

0.34

0.34

-

(2)

Integration / Acquisition Costs

0.01

0.12

0.11

-

(3)

Separation Costs

-

0.03

0.03

(4)

Debt Refinancing Costs

-

0.02

0.02

(5)

Tax Effect of Adjustment Items

-

(0.12)

(0.12)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Sh.

$0.81

$0.75

($0.06)

(7.4%)

(1) Restructuring plan implemented in order to rationalize our cost structure by eliminating redundant positions due to the acquisition of Miller Heiman Group, AchieveForum and Strategy Execution on November 1, 2019

(2) Costs associated with current and previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention awards and other on-going integration costs to combine the companies.

(3) Costs associated with certain separation charges

(4) Write-off of debt issuance costs and interest rate swap as a result of replacing our prior Credit Agreement with a new senior secured Credit Agreement

(5) Tax effect on integration / acquisition costs, restructuring charges, net, separation costs and write-off of debt issuance costs

13

KORN FERRY

Reconciliation of Net Income & Operating Income (GAAP) to EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'19 Q3; FY'20 Q3

FY'19 Q3

FY'20 Q3

Exec.

RPO &

Exec.

RPO &

Consulting

Digital

Search

Prof. Search

Corp.

K/F

Consulting

Digital

Search

Prof. Search

Corp.

K/F

Fee Revenue

$139.0

$62.5

$193.4

$79.6

-

$474.5

$140.5

$99.4

$183.6

$91.9

-

$515.3

Total Revenue

143.2

62.5

198.0

82.5

486.2

144.3

100.7

188.0

95.0

528.0

Net Income Attributable

-

-

-

-

-

45.0

-

-

-

-

-

20.0

to Korn / Ferry

Net Income Attributable to

-

-

-

-

-

0.5

-

-

-

-

-

1.0

Noncontrolling Interest

Oth. (Incm.) / Loss- Net

-

-

-

-

-

(2.4)

-

-

-

-

-

(5.1)

Interest Exps. - Net

-

-

-

-

-

4.3

-

-

-

-

-

6.9

Income Tax (Benefit) / Exps.

-

-

-

-

-

15.4

-

-

-

-

-

8.8

Oper. Incm. / (Loss)

$11.8

$17.5

$44.7

$12.2

($23.5)

$62.7

$2.7

$8.5

$32.7

$14.1

($26.4)

$31.6

Margin (%)

8.5%

28.0%

23.1%

15.3%

-

13.2%

1.9%

8.5%

17.8%

15.4%

-

6.1%

Deprec. & Amortiz.

4.0

3.3

1.8

0.8

1.8

11.7

4.4

5.8

1.9

1.0

1.7

14.9

Oth. Incm. / (Loss) - Net

0.6

0.2

1.7

0.1

(0.1)

2.4

0.6

0.2

4.3

0.1

(0.0)

5.1

Equity in Earnings

0.0

-

-

-

-

0.0

0.0

-

-

-

-

0.0

of Uncons. Sub.

EBITDA

$16.4

$21.0

$48.2

$13.1

($21.7)

$76.9

$7.6

$14.5

$38.9

$15.2

($24.7)

$51.5

Margin (%)

11.8%

33.6%

24.9%

16.4%

-

16.2%

5.4%

14.6%

21.2%

16.6%

-

10.0%

(1)

Restructuring Chgs.

-

-

-

-

-

-

11.1

7.0

-

-

-

18.1

(3)

Separation Costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.8

-

-

1.8

(2)Integ. / Acq. Costs

0.7

0.1

-

-

-

0.8

-

4.3

-

-

2.4

6.7

Adjusted EBITDA

$17.0

$21.1

$48.2

$13.1

($21.7)

$77.7

$18.7

$25.9

$40.7

$15.2

($22.3)

$78.1

Margin (%)

12.2%

33.8%

24.9%

16.4%

-

16.4%

13.3%

26.0%

22.1%

16.6%

-

15.2%

  1. Restructuring plan implemented in order to rationalize our cost structure by eliminating redundant positions due to the acquisition of Miller Heiman Group, AchieveForum and Strategy Executionon November 1, 2019
  2. Costs associated with current and previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention awards and otheron-going costs to combine the companies
  3. Costs associated with certain separation charges

© 2020 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

14

KORN FERRY

Fee Revenue Growth by Segment and Region - Actual Reported vs. Constant Currency

FY'20 Q3 vs. FY'19 Q3

Reported

Const. Curr.

$M

% Grth.

% Grth.

Executive Search

North America

$106.9

(6.4%)

(6.5%)

Europe

44.3

(3.6%)

(2.6%)

Asia / Pacific

25.1

(2.3%)

(1.2%)

Latin America

7.3

(3.6%)

(0.2%)

Total Exec. Search

$183.6

(5.1%)

(4.6%)

Consulting

North America

$53.6

6.4%

6.2%

Europe

53.3

(1.6%)

(0.7%)

Asia / Pacific

27.8

(3.8%)

(3.8%)

Latin America

5.8

2.9%

10.8%

Total Consulting

$140.5

1.1%

1.7%

Digital

North America

$43.5

128.8%

127.6%

Europe

35.7

23.9%

25.2%

Asia / Pacific

16.1

51.5%

51.5%

Latin America

4.2

4.6%

13.1%

Total Digital

$99.4

59.0%

60.8%

RPO & Prof. Search

North America

$44.5

9.2%

9.2%

Europe

24.3

30.8%

32.9%

Asia / Pacific

18.3

9.5%

12.2%

Latin America

4.8

29.2%

36.5%

Total RPO & Prof. Sch.

$91.8

15.4%

16.7%

Total KF

$515.3

8.6%

9.4%

© 2020 Korn Ferry. All rights reserved

15

Thank you

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 20:59:29 UTC
