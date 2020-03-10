Korn Ferry : Q3 FY'2020 Earnings Presentation

Statements in this presentation that relate to future results and events are based on Korn Ferry's current expectations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected because of a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Korn Ferry. For a detailed description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to Korn Ferry's earnings release and its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation includes financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to slides 12 to 15 for a reconciliation of
each of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the closest GAAP measure.
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Acquisition/Integration Costs, Separation Costs and Restructuring Charges
Data Has Been Recast to Reflect New Segments
Diluted Earnings per Share Adjusted to Exclude Acquisition/Integration Costs, Separation Costs, Restructuring Charges and Debt Issuance Costs Net of Tax
Excludes Corporate Adj. EBITDA which was ($21.7M) in FY'19 Q3 and ($22.3M) in FY'20 Q3
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Acquisition/Integration Costs and Restructuring Charges
Represents Fee Revenue Derived from Annual Subscriptions and Licenses to KF's Intellectual
Property and Data Solutions
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Separation Costs
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Deprecation & Amortization
In this presentation and during our quarterly earnings calls, we present certainforward-looking Adjusted EBITDA margin targets and expectations. We are unable to provide a full reconciliation of such measures to the comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts as we cannot predict the amount or timing of certain elements that are included in reported GAAP results and that may significantly affect GAAP results, including acquisition /integration costs, restructuring charges and separation costs.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to U.S. GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M)
FY'19 Q3; FY'20 Q3
FY'19
FY'20
Incr. / (Decr.)
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 3
$ / %
%
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry
$45.0
$20.0
($25.0)
(55.5%)
Net (Loss) Incm. Attrib. to Non-Controlling Int.
0.5
1.0
0.5
100.6%
Net Income
$45.5
$21.0
($24.5)
(53.8%)
Income Tax Provision
15.4
8.8
(6.6)
(43.0%)
Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income
$60.9
$29.7
($31.1)
(51.1%)
Taxes (Benefit)
Other (Income) Loss - Net
(2.5)
(5.1)
(2.6)
105.2%
Interest Expense
4.3
6.9
2.6
60.9%
Operating Income
$62.7
$31.6
($31.1)
(49.6%)
Depreciation & Amortization
11.7
14.9
3.1
26.6%
Other Income / (Loss) , Net
2.4
5.1
2.7
110.5%
EBITDA
$76.9
$51.5
($25.3)
(32.9%)
(1)
Restructuring Chgs. / (Recoveries) - Net
-
18.1
18.1
-
(2)
Integration / Acquisition Costs
0.8
6.7
5.9
-
(3)
Separation Costs
-
1.8
1.8
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$77.7
$78.1
$0.4
0.5%
Operating Margin
13.2%
6.1%
(7.1%)
-
Depreciation & Amortization
2.5%
2.9%
0.4%
-
Other Income / (Loss) , Net
0.5%
1.0%
0.5%
-
EBITDA Margin
16.2%
10.0%
(6.2%)
-
(1)
Restructuring Charges - Net
-
3.5%
3.5%
-
(2)
Integration / Acquisition Costs
0.2%
1.3%
1.1%
-
(3)
Separation Costs
-
0.4%
0.4%
-
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
16.4%
15.2%
(1.2%)
-
Restructuring plan implemented in order to rationalize our cost structure by eliminating redundantpositions due to the acquisition of Miller Heiman Group, AchieveForum and Strategy Execution on November 1, 2019
Costs associated with current and previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention
Reconciliation of Net Income & EPS (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income & Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'19 Q3; FY'20 Q3
FY'19
FY'20
Incr. / (Decr.)
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 3
$
%
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry
$45.0
$20.0
($25.0)
(55.5%)
(1)
Restructuring Chgs. / (Recoveries) - Net
-
18.1
18.1
-
(2)
Integration / Acquisition Costs
0.8
6.7
5.9
-
(3)
Separation Costs
-
1.8
1.8
-
(4)
Debt Refinancing Costs
-
0.8
0.8
-
(5)
Tax Effect of Adjustment Items
-
(6.5)
(6.5)
-
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to K/F
$45.8
$41.0
($4.8)
(10.5%)
Diluted Earnings per Common Sh.
$0.80
$0.36
($0.44)
(55.0%)
(1)
Restructuring Charges - Net
-
0.34
0.34
-
(2)
Integration / Acquisition Costs
0.01
0.12
0.11
-
(3)
Separation Costs
-
0.03
0.03
(4)
Debt Refinancing Costs
-
0.02
0.02
(5)
Tax Effect of Adjustment Items
-
(0.12)
(0.12)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Sh.
$0.81
$0.75
($0.06)
(7.4%)
(1) Restructuring plan implemented in order to rationalize our cost structure by eliminating redundant positions due to the acquisition of Miller Heiman Group, AchieveForum and Strategy Execution on November 1, 2019
(2) Costs associated with current and previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention awards and other on-going integration costs to combine the companies.
(3) Costs associated with certain separation charges
(4) Write-off of debt issuance costs and interest rate swap as a result of replacing our prior Credit Agreement with a new senior secured Credit Agreement
(5) Tax effect on integration / acquisition costs, restructuring charges, net, separation costs and write-off of debt issuance costs
13
KORN FERRY
Reconciliation of Net Income & Operating Income (GAAP) to EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M) FY'19 Q3; FY'20 Q3
FY'19 Q3
FY'20 Q3
Exec.
RPO &
Exec.
RPO &
Consulting
Digital
Search
Prof. Search
Corp.
K/F
Consulting
Digital
Search
Prof. Search
Corp.
K/F
Fee Revenue
$139.0
$62.5
$193.4
$79.6
-
$474.5
$140.5
$99.4
$183.6
$91.9
-
$515.3
Total Revenue
143.2
62.5
198.0
82.5
486.2
144.3
100.7
188.0
95.0
528.0
Net Income Attributable
-
-
-
-
-
45.0
-
-
-
-
-
20.0
to Korn / Ferry
Net Income Attributable to
-
-
-
-
-
0.5
-
-
-
-
-
1.0
Noncontrolling Interest
Oth. (Incm.) / Loss- Net
-
-
-
-
-
(2.4)
-
-
-
-
-
(5.1)
Interest Exps. - Net
-
-
-
-
-
4.3
-
-
-
-
-
6.9
Income Tax (Benefit) / Exps.
-
-
-
-
-
15.4
-
-
-
-
-
8.8
Oper. Incm. / (Loss)
$11.8
$17.5
$44.7
$12.2
($23.5)
$62.7
$2.7
$8.5
$32.7
$14.1
($26.4)
$31.6
Margin (%)
8.5%
28.0%
23.1%
15.3%
-
13.2%
1.9%
8.5%
17.8%
15.4%
-
6.1%
Deprec. & Amortiz.
4.0
3.3
1.8
0.8
1.8
11.7
4.4
5.8
1.9
1.0
1.7
14.9
Oth. Incm. / (Loss) - Net
0.6
0.2
1.7
0.1
(0.1)
2.4
0.6
0.2
4.3
0.1
(0.0)
5.1
Equity in Earnings
0.0
-
-
-
-
0.0
0.0
-
-
-
-
0.0
of Uncons. Sub.
EBITDA
$16.4
$21.0
$48.2
$13.1
($21.7)
$76.9
$7.6
$14.5
$38.9
$15.2
($24.7)
$51.5
Margin (%)
11.8%
33.6%
24.9%
16.4%
-
16.2%
5.4%
14.6%
21.2%
16.6%
-
10.0%
(1)
Restructuring Chgs.
-
-
-
-
-
-
11.1
7.0
-
-
-
18.1
(3)
Separation Costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.8
-
-
1.8
(2)Integ. / Acq. Costs
0.7
0.1
-
-
-
0.8
-
4.3
-
-
2.4
6.7
Adjusted EBITDA
$17.0
$21.1
$48.2
$13.1
($21.7)
$77.7
$18.7
$25.9
$40.7
$15.2
($22.3)
$78.1
Margin (%)
12.2%
33.8%
24.9%
16.4%
-
16.4%
13.3%
26.0%
22.1%
16.6%
-
15.2%
Restructuring plan implemented in order to rationalize our cost structure by eliminating redundant positions due to the acquisition of Miller Heiman Group, AchieveForum and Strategy Executionon November 1, 2019
Costs associated with current and previous acquisition, such as legal & professional fees, retention awards and otheron-going costs to combine the companies
