Korn Ferry : Q4 FY'2019 Earnings Presentation
06/20/2019 | 04:19pm EDT
Korn Ferry
FY'19 Qtr. 4
Earnings Conference Call June 20, 2019
Safe Harbor Statement
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this presentation that relate to future results and events are based on Korn Ferry's current expectations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected because of a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Korn Ferry. For a detailed description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to Korn Ferry's earnings release and its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Non-GAAP Financial Metrics
This presentation includes financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to slides 15 to 23 for a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the closest GAAP measure.
Korn Ferry
Quarterly / Annual Trends
Fee Revenue ($M)
$475
$475
$491
$1,767
$1,926
$330
$77
$80
$93
$273
$208
$202
$207
$785
$821
$191
$193
$191
$709
$775
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 4
Total Yr.
Total Yr.
FY'18
FY'19
FY'19
FY'18
FY'19
Executive Search
Advisory
RPO &
Professional Search
Executive Search
Advisory
RPO & Professional Search
**Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)
***Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)
16.4%
16.7%
$3.31
15.9%
15.7%
16.1%
$0.88
$2.72
$0.80
$0.81
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 4
Total Yr.
Total Yr.
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 4
Total Yr.
Total Yr.
FY'18
FY'19
FY'19
FY'18
FY'19
FY'18
FY'19
FY'19
FY'18
FY'19
**Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Integration / Acquisition Costs & Tradename Write-Offs
***Diluted Earnings per Share Adjusted to Exclude Integration / Acquisition Costs & Tradename Write-Offs as Well as the Tax Effects of All These Adjustments
Korn Ferry
Consolidated P&L Trend
- ($M) (Non-GAAP)
FY'18
FY'19
Increase / (Decrease)
Year-over-Year
Sequential
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 4
$M
%
$M
%
Fee Revenue
$475.4
$474.5
$490.8
$15.4
3.2%
$16.3
3.4%
Reimbursed Expenses
13.0
11.7
11.8
(1.2)
(9.4%)
0.1
1.0%
Total Revenue
$488.4
$486.2
$502.5
$14.2
2.9%
$16.4
3.4%
Operating Expenses:
Compensation & Benefits
$314.2
$321.0
$331.7
$17.5
5.6%
$10.6
3.3%
G&A Expenses
62.0
61.2
64.4
2.3
3.8%
3.2
5.2%
Reimbursed Expenses
13.0
11.7
11.8
(1.2)
(9.4%)
0.1
1.0%
Cost of Services
20.5
17.1
20.5
(0.0)
(0.1%)
3.4
19.9%
Deprec. & Amortiz. Exps.
11.7
11.7
12.0
0.3
2.5%
0.3
2.2%
Integration / Acq. Chgs.**
2.8
0.8
0.0
(2.8)
(100.0%)
(0.8)
(100.0%)
Total Operating Exps.
$424.2
$423.5
$440.3
$16.1
3.8%
$16.8
4.0%
Operating Income
$64.2
$62.7
$62.3
($1.9)
(3.0%)
($0.4)
(0.7%)
Margin(%)
13.5%
13.2%
12.7%
(0.8%)
-
(0.5%)
-
***Adjusted EBITDA
$75.6
$77.7
$82.2
$6.6
8.7%
$4.5
5.8%
***Adjusted EBITDA Margin(%)
15.9%
16.4%
16.7%
0.8%
-
-
-
**Integration / Acquisition Costs
***Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Integration / Acquisition Costs
Korn Ferry
Industry Fee Revenue Growth Rate Comparisons
FY'19 vs. FY'18
15%
15%
7%
10%
6%
1%
Consumer Goods
Financial Svcs.
Industrial
Life Sci. / HC
Technology
Education / Non-Profit
FY'19 Qtr. 4 vs. FY'18 Qtr. 4
FY'19 Qtr. 4 vs. FY'19 Qtr. 3
20%
11%
10%
13%
7%
5%
3%
3%
0%
(1%)
(2%)
(14%)
Consumer Financial Svcs.
Industrial
Life Sci. / HC
Technology
Education /
Consumer
Financial
Industrial Life Sci. / HC Technology Education /
Goods
Non-Profit
Goods
Svcs.
Non-Profit
Korn Ferry
Fee Revenue By Industry
FY'19 Qtr. 4
General,
0.0%
Education,
6.3% Consumer
Goods,
14.7%
Technology,
14.7%
Financial
Svcs., 18.1%
Life Sci. / HC,
17.1%
Industrial,
29.0%
FY'19 Total Yr.
General,
0.6%
Education,
6.4% Consumer
Goods,
15.5%
Technology,
13.5%
Financial
Svcs., 18.2%
Life Sci. / HC,
16.8%
Industrial,
29.1%
Korn Ferry
*Adjusted Compensation & Benefits Expense ($M) (Non-GAAP)
66.1%
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 4
FY'18
FY'19
FY'19
*Adjusted Compensation & Benefits Expense (Non-GAAP)
% Fee Revenue
* Excludes Integration / Acquisition Costs
Korn Ferry
Cash & Marketable Securities & "Investable Cash" ($M)
Cash & Marketable Securities
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 3
FY'18
FY'19
*"Investable" Cash
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 4
FY'18
FY'19
FY'19
*Cash & M arketable Securities Net of Cash & M arketable Securities Reserved for Deferred Compensation Arrangements and for Accrued Bonuses
Executive Search
Fee Revenue ($M) & *EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)
25.5%
24.9%
26.0%
$190.7
$193.4
$191.0
$7.6
$7.6
$8.6
$24.6
$25.7
$24.4
$45.5
$45.9
$45.3
$112.0
$114.2 $113.7
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 4
FY'18
FY'19
FY'19
NAM
EMEA
APAC
LATM
*EBITDA Margin
*Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
22.5%
25.0%
$774.9
$709.0
$31.9
$30.6
$104.3 $96.6
$182.8
$173.7
$408.1
$455.8
Total Yr.
Total Yr.
FY'18
FY'19
NAM
EMEA
APAC
LATM
*EBITDA Margin
Executive Search
Consultants & Consultant Productivity
$1.42
$1.40
$1.37
541
552
565
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 4
FY'18
FY'19
FY'19
# of Consultants - Period End
Fee Rev. / Avg. Consultants Annualized ($M)
Advisory
Fee Revenue ($M) & *Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)
18.8%
18.9%
18.8%
18.3%
18.4%
$821.0
$207.6
$201.5
$207.0
$785.0
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 4
Total Yr.
Total Yr.
FY'18
FY'19
FY'19
FY'18
FY'19
Fee Revenue
*Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Fee Revenue
*Adjusted EBITDA Margin
*Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Integration / Acquisition Costs & Tradename Write-Offs
Advisory
# of Consultants & Professional Staff Utilization
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 4
FY'18
FY'19
FY'19
# of Consultants
*Staff Utilization
*Calculated By Dividing the Number of Hours of Full-Time Professional Staff, Who Recorded Time to an Engagement During the Period, By the Total
Available Working Hours for the Professional Staff During the Same Period
RPO & Professional Recruitment
Fee Revenue ($M) & *EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)
16.3%
16.4%
16.9%
15.6%
16.5%
$92.8
$330.1
$77.1
$79.6
$273.2
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 4
Total Yr.
Total Yr.
FY'18
FY'19
FY'19
FY'18
FY'19
Fee
Revenue
*EBITDA
Margin
Fee Revenue
*EBITDA Margin
*Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to U.S. GAAP Financial Measures
Earnings Conference Call
June 20
,2019
Korn Ferry
Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M)
FY'18 Q4 / FY'19 Q3 / FY'19 Q4
FY'18
FY'19
FY'19
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 4
Fee Revenue
$475.4
$474.5
$490.8
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry
$41.2
$45.0
$50.3
Net (Loss) Incm. Attrib. to Non-Controlling Int.
1.1
0.5
0.4
Net Income
$42.3
$45.5
$50.6
Income Tax Provision
16.0
15.4
15.4
Equity in Earnings of Unconolidated Subs.
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.1)
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
$58.2
$60.8
$65.9
& Equity of Unconsolidated Subs
Other (Income) Loss - Net
3.2
(2.4)
(7.8)
Interest Expense
2.8
4.3
4.2
Operating Income
$64.2
$62.7
$62.3
Depreciation & Amortization
11.7
11.7
12.0
Other Income / (Loss) , Net
(3.2)
2.4
7.8
Equity in Earnings of Uncold. Subs., Net
0.1
0.1
0.1
EBITDA
$72.8
$76.9
$82.2
Restructuring Chgs. / (Recoveries) - Net
-
-
-
Integration / Acquisition Costs
2.8
0.8
-
Tradename Write-Offs
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$75.6
$77.7
$82.2
Operating Margin
13.5%
13.2%
12.7%
Depreciation & Amortization
2.5%
2.5%
2.4%
Other Income / (Loss) , Net
(0.7%)
0.5%
1.6%
Equity in Earnings of Uncold. Subs., Net
-
-
-
EBITDA Margin
15.3%
16.2%
16.7%
Restructuring Charges - Net
-
-
-
Integration / Acquisition Costs
0.6%
0.2%
-
Tradename Write-Offs
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
15.9%
16.4%
16.7%
Korn Ferry
Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M)
FY'18 / FY'19
FY'18
FY'19
Total Yr.
Total Yr.
Fee Revenue
$1,767.2
$1,926.0
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry
$133.8
$102.7
Net (Loss) Incm. Attrib. to Non-Controlling Int.
2.1
2.1
Net Income
$135.9
$104.8
Income Tax Provision
70.1
29.5
Equity in Earnings of Unconolidated Subs.
(0.3)
(0.3)
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
$205.7
$134.0
& Equity of Unconsolidated Subs
Other (Income) Loss - Net
(11.1)
(10.1)
Interest Expense
13.8
16.9
Operating Income
$208.4
$140.8
Depreciation & Amortization
48.6
46.5
Other Income / (Loss) , Net
11.1
10.1
Equity in Earnings of Uncold. Subs., Net
0.3
0.3
EBITDA
$268.5
$197.7
Restructuring Chgs. / (Recoveries) - Net
0.1
-
Integration / Acquisition Costs
9.4
6.7
Tradename Write-Offs
-
106.6
Adjusted EBITDA
$278.0
$311.0
Operating Margin
11.8%
7.3%
Depreciation & Amortization
2.8%
2.4%
Other Income / (Loss) , Net
0.6%
0.6%
Equity in Earnings of Uncold. Subs., Net
-
-
EBITDA Margin
15.2%
10.3%
Restructuring Charges - Net
-
-
Integration / Acquisition Costs
0.5%
0.4%
Tradename Write-Offs
-
5.4%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
15.7%
16.1%
Korn Ferry
Reconciliation of Net Income & EPS (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income & Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) ($M)
FY'18 Q4 / FY'19 Q3 / FY'19 Q4
FY'18
FY'19
FY'19
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 4
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry
$41.2
$45.0
$50.3
Integration / Acquisition Costs
2.8
0.8
-
Tradename Write-Offs
-
-
-
(1)
Tax Effect of Adjustment Items
(0.5)
-
(0.6)
Tax Effect of New Tax Law
2.2
-
-
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to K/F
$45.6
$45.8
$49.7
Diluted Earnings per Common Sh.
$0.73
$0.80
$0.89
Integration / Acquisition Costs
0.05
0.01
-
Tradename Write-Offs
-
-
-
(1)
Tax Effect of Adjustment Items
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
Tax Effect of New Tax Law
0.03
-
-
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Sh.
$0.80
$0.81
$0.88
Ratable Tax Effect on Integration / Acquisition Costs, Management Separation Costs & TradenameWrite-Offs (Recognized Pursuant to Interim Tax Accounting Rules)
Korn Ferry
Reconciliation of Net Income & EPS (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income & Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) ($M)
FY'18 / FY'19
FY'18
FY'19
Total Yr.
Total Yr.
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry
$133.8
$102.7
Restructuring Chgs. / (Recoveries) - Net
0.1
-
Integration / Acquisition Costs
9.4
6.7
Tradename Write-Offs
-
106.6
(1)
Tax Effect of Adjustment Items
(2.3)
(28.1)
Tax Effect of New Tax Law
13.6
-
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to K/F
$154.6
$187.9
Diluted Earnings per Common Sh.
$2.35
$1.81
Restructuring Charges - Net
-
-
Integration / Acquisition Costs
0.17
0.12
Tradename Write-Offs
-
1.88
(1)
Tax Effect of Adjustment Items
(0.04)
(0.50)
Tax Effect of New Tax Law
0.24
-
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Sh.
$2.72
$3.31
Ratable Tax Effect on Integration / Acquisition Costs, Management Separation Costs & TradenameWrite-Offs (Recognized Pursuant to Interim Tax Accounting Rules)
Korn Ferry
Reconciliation of Net Income and Operating Income (GAAP) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M)
FY'18 Q4 / FY'19 Q3 / FY'19 Q4
FY'18 Q4
FY'19 Q3
FY'19 Q4
Exec.
RPO &
Exec.
RPO &
Exec.
RPO &
Search
Advisory
Prof. Search
Corp.
K/F
Search
Advisory
Prof. Search
Corp.
K/F
Search
Advisory
Prof. Search
Corp.
K/F
Fee Revenue
$190.7
$207.6
$77.1
-
$475.4
$193.4
$201.5
$79.6
-
$474.5
$190.9
$207.1
$92.8
-
$490.8
Net Income
-
-
-
-
41.2
-
-
-
-
45.0
-
-
-
-
50.3
Net Income Attributable to
-
-
-
-
1.1
-
-
-
-
0.5
-
-
-
-
0.4
Noncontrolling Interest
Oth. (Incm.) / Loss- Net
-
-
-
-
3.2
-
-
-
-
(2.4)
-
-
-
-
(7.8)
Interest Exps. - Net
-
-
-
-
2.8
-
-
-
-
4.3
-
-
-
-
4.2
Equity in Earnings
-
-
-
-
(0.1)
-
-
-
-
(0.1)
-
-
-
-
(0.1)
of Uncold. Sub.
Income Tax (Benefit) / Exps.
-
-
-
-
16.0
-
-
-
-
15.4
-
-
-
-
15.4
Oper. Incm. / (Loss)
$47.0
$28.1
$11.7
($22.5)
$64.2
$44.7
$29.3
$12.2
($23.5)
$62.7
$42.0
$30.0
$14.5
($24.3)
$62.3
Margin (%)
24.6%
13.5%
15.1%
-
13.5%
23.1%
14.5%
15.3%
-
13.2%
22.0%
14.5%
15.7%
-
12.7%
Deprec. & Amortiz.
1.8
7.4
0.7
1.7
11.7
1.8
7.3
0.8
1.8
11.7
1.8
7.4
0.9
1.9
12.0
Oth. Incm. / (Loss) - Net
(0.2)
0.8
0.1
(4.0)
(3.2)
1.6
0.8
0.1
(0.1)
2.4
5.7
1.6
0.2
0.4
7.8
Equity in Earnings
0.1
-
-
-
0.1
0.1
-
-
-
0.1
0.1
-
-
-
0.1
of Uncons. Sub.
EBITDA
$48.7
$36.3
$12.6
($24.8)
$72.8
$48.2
$37.4
$13.1
($21.7)
$76.9
$49.7
$38.9
$15.6
($22.0)
$82.2
Margin (%)
25.5%
17.5%
16.3%
-
15.3%
24.9%
18.5%
16.4%
-
16.2%
26.0%
18.8%
16.9%
-
16.7%
Integ. / Acq. Costs
-
2.7
-
0.1
2.8
-
0.8
-
-
0.8
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$48.7
$39.0
$12.6
($24.7)
$75.6
$48.2
$38.1
$13.1
($21.7)
$77.7
$49.7
$38.9
$15.6
($22.0)
$82.2
Margin (%)
25.5%
18.8%
16.3%
-
15.9%
24.9%
18.9%
16.4%
-
16.4%
26.0%
18.8%
16.9%
-
16.7%
Korn Ferry
Reconciliation of Net Income and Operating Income (GAAP) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M)
FY'19 Total Year / FY'19 Total Year
Fee Revenue
Net Income
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
Oth. (Incm.) / Loss- Net Interest Exps. - Net
Equity in Earnings of Uncold. Sub.
Income Tax (Benefit) / Exps.
Oper. Incm. / (Loss)
Margin (%)
Deprec. & Amortiz. Oth. Incm. / (Loss) - Net
Equity in Earnings
of Uncons. Sub.
EBITDA
Margin (%)
Restructuring Chgs.
Integ. / Acq. Costs
Adjusted EBITDA
Margin (%)
FY'18 Total Year
FY'19 Total Year
Exec.
RPO &
Exec.
RPO &
Search
Advisory
Prof. Search
Corp.
K/F
Search
Advisory
Prof. Search
Corp.
K/F
$709.0
$785.0
$273.2
-
$1,767.2
$774.8
$821.0
$330.1
-
$1,926.0
-
-
-
-
133.8
-
-
-
-
102.7
-
-
-
-
2.1
-
-
-
-
2.1
-
-
-
-
(11.1)
-
-
-
-
(10.1)
-
-
-
-
13.8
-
-
-
-
16.9
-
-
-
-
(0.3)
-
-
-
-
(0.3)
-
-
-
-
70.1
-
-
-
-
29.5
$149.6
$100.5
$39.4
($81.1)
$208.4
$179.1
$5.6
$50.9
($94.8)
$140.8
21.1%
12.8%
14.4%
-
11.8%
23.1%
0.7%
15.4%
-
7.3%
7.5
31.5
3.1
6.5
45.6
7.0
29.1
3.3
7.2
46.5
1.6
2.5
0.2
6.9
11.1
7.4
3.2
0.3
(0.8)
10.1
0.3
-
-
-
0.3
0.3
-
-
-
0.3
$48.7
$134.6
$42.6
($67.7)
$268.5
$193.8
$37.9
$54.4
($88.4)
$197.7
6.9%
17.1%
15.6%
-
15.2%
25.0%
4.6%
16.5%
-
10.3%
0.3
(0.2)
-
-
0.1
-
6.6
-
0.2
6.7
-
9.2
-
0.3
9.4
-
106.6
-
-
106.6
$159.3
$143.5
$42.6
($67.4)
$278.0
$193.8
$151.0
$54.4
($88.2)
$311.0
22.5%
18.3%
15.6%
-
15.7%
25.0%
18.4%
16.5%
-
16.1%
Korn Ferry
Reconciliation of Compensation & Benefits Expense (GAAP) to Adjusted Compensation & Benefits Expense (Non-GAAP) ($M)
FY'18 Q4 / FY'19 Q3 / FY'19 Q4
FY'18
FY'19
FY'19
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 4
Fee Revenue
$475.4
$474.5
$490.8
FY'18
FY'19
FY'19
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 4
Compensations & Benefits
$317.0
$332.5
$331.7
Integration / Acquisition Costs
(2.8)
(0.8)
0.0
Adjusted Comp. & Benfts. Exps.
$314.2
$331.7
$331.7
Comp. & Benfts. (as % of Fee Rev.)
66.7%
70.1%
67.6%
Integration / Acquisition Costs
(0.6%)
(0.2%)
0.0%
Adjusted Comp. & Benfts. Exps.
66.1%
69.9%
67.6%
(as a % of Adj. Fee Rev.)
Korn Ferry
Reconciliation of Cash & Marketable Securities Balance to "Investable Cash" Balance ($M)
FY'18 Q4 / FY'19 Q3 / FY'19 Q4
FY'18
FY'19
FY'19
Qtr. 4
Qtr. 3
Qtr. 4
Cash
$520.8
$489.5
$626.4
Marketable Securities
137.1
133.4
140.8
Cash & Marketable Securities
$657.9
$622.9
$767.1
ECAP & Bonus Liability
(345.6)
(327.0)
(385.1)
Investable Cash
$312.4
$295.9
$382.1
Korn Ferry
Reconciliation of Fee Revenue Growth Reported to Fee Revenue Growth at Constant Currency FY'19 Q4 vs. FY'18 Q4 / FY'19 Total Year vs. FY'18 Total Year
FY'19 Q4 vs. FY'18 Q4
FY'19 Total Yr. vs. FY'18 Total Yr.
Reported
Const. Curr.
Reported
Const. Curr.
Executive Search
$M
% Grth.
$M
% Grth.
$M
% Grth.
$M
% Grth.
North America
$113.7
1.5%
$113.9
1.7%
$455.8
11.7%
$456.7
11.9%
Europe
45.3
(0.4%)
48.7
7.2%
182.8
5.2%
188.6
8.5%
Asia / Pacific
24.4
(1.0%)
25.7
4.6%
104.3
8.0%
107.8
11.6%
Latin America
7.6
(11.9%)
8.7
2.0%
31.9
4.2%
36.5
19.2%
Total Exec. Search
$190.9
0.1%
$197.2
3.4%
$774.8
9.3%
$789.6
11.4%
Advisory
North America
$79.8
(1.8%)
$80.1
(1.5%)
$308.1
(0.2%)
$308.8
0.1%
Europe
80.9
0.7%
87.3
8.7%
318.6
7.3%
331.6
11.7%
Asia / Pacific
37.4
4.8%
39.3
10.0%
157.0
16.0%
161.3
19.1%
Latin America
9.0
(12.2%)
10.7
4.9%
37.4
(15.4%)
44.1
(0.1%)
Total Advisory
$217.5
$821.0
$845.8
$207.1
(0.2%)
4.8%
4.6%
7.7%
RPO & Prof. Search
North America
$47.7
27.5%
$47.8
27.8%
$167.1
27.2%
$167.4
27.4%
Europe
22.0
12.7%
23.5
20.9%
79.0
17.7%
81.3
21.1%
Asia / Pacific
18.9
13.4%
20.2
21.5%
68.8
13.2%
72.2
18.7%
Latin America
4.3
17.9%
5.1
40.6%
15.1
9.9%
17.9
29.9%
Total RPO & Prof. Sch.
$330.1
$338.9
$92.8
20.3%
$96.6
25.3%
20.9%
24.1%
Total K/F
$490.8
3.2%
$511.3
7.6%
$1,926.0
9.0%
$1,974.3
11.7%
