Korn Ferry : Q4 FY'2019 Earnings Presentation

06/20/2019 | 04:19pm EDT

Korn Ferry

FY'19 Qtr. 4

Earnings Conference Call June 20, 2019

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that relate to future results and events are based on Korn Ferry's current expectations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected because of a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Korn Ferry. For a detailed description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to Korn Ferry's earnings release and its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This presentation includes financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to slides 15 to 23 for a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the closest GAAP measure.

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

2

reserved

Korn Ferry

Quarterly / Annual Trends

Fee Revenue ($M)

$475

$475

$491

$1,767

$1,926

$330

$77

$80

$93

$273

$208

$202

$207

$785

$821

$191

$193

$191

$709

$775

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 4

Total Yr.

Total Yr.

FY'18

FY'19

FY'19

FY'18

FY'19

Executive Search

Advisory

RPO &

Professional Search

Executive Search

Advisory

RPO & Professional Search

**Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)

***Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)

16.4%

16.7%

$3.31

15.9%

15.7%

16.1%

$0.88

$2.72

$0.80

$0.81

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 4

Total Yr.

Total Yr.

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 4

Total Yr.

Total Yr.

FY'18

FY'19

FY'19

FY'18

FY'19

FY'18

FY'19

FY'19

FY'18

FY'19

**Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Integration / Acquisition Costs & Tradename Write-Offs

***Diluted Earnings per Share Adjusted to Exclude Integration / Acquisition Costs & Tradename Write-Offs as Well as the Tax Effects of All These Adjustments

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

3

reserved

Korn Ferry

Consolidated P&L Trend -($M)(Non-GAAP)

FY'18

FY'19

Increase / (Decrease)

Year-over-Year

Sequential

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 4

$M

%

$M

%

Fee Revenue

$475.4

$474.5

$490.8

$15.4

3.2%

$16.3

3.4%

Reimbursed Expenses

13.0

11.7

11.8

(1.2)

(9.4%)

0.1

1.0%

Total Revenue

$488.4

$486.2

$502.5

$14.2

2.9%

$16.4

3.4%

Operating Expenses:

Compensation & Benefits

$314.2

$321.0

$331.7

$17.5

5.6%

$10.6

3.3%

G&A Expenses

62.0

61.2

64.4

2.3

3.8%

3.2

5.2%

Reimbursed Expenses

13.0

11.7

11.8

(1.2)

(9.4%)

0.1

1.0%

Cost of Services

20.5

17.1

20.5

(0.0)

(0.1%)

3.4

19.9%

Deprec. & Amortiz. Exps.

11.7

11.7

12.0

0.3

2.5%

0.3

2.2%

Integration / Acq. Chgs.**

2.8

0.8

0.0

(2.8)

(100.0%)

(0.8)

(100.0%)

Total Operating Exps.

$424.2

$423.5

$440.3

$16.1

3.8%

$16.8

4.0%

Operating Income

$64.2

$62.7

$62.3

($1.9)

(3.0%)

($0.4)

(0.7%)

Margin(%)

13.5%

13.2%

12.7%

(0.8%)

-

(0.5%)

-

***Adjusted EBITDA

$75.6

$77.7

$82.2

$6.6

8.7%

$4.5

5.8%

***Adjusted EBITDA Margin(%)

15.9%

16.4%

16.7%

0.8%

-

-

-

**Integration / Acquisition Costs

***Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Integration / Acquisition Costs

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

4

reserved

Korn Ferry

Industry Fee Revenue Growth Rate Comparisons

FY'19 vs. FY'18

15%

15%

7%

10%

6%

1%

Consumer Goods

Financial Svcs.

Industrial

Life Sci. / HC

Technology

Education / Non-Profit

FY'19 Qtr. 4 vs. FY'18 Qtr. 4

FY'19 Qtr. 4 vs. FY'19 Qtr. 3

20%

11%

10%

13%

7%

5%

3%

3%

0%

(1%)

(2%)

(14%)

Consumer Financial Svcs.

Industrial

Life Sci. / HC

Technology

Education /

Consumer

Financial

Industrial Life Sci. / HC Technology Education /

Goods

Non-Profit

Goods

Svcs.

Non-Profit

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

5

reserved

Korn Ferry

Fee Revenue By Industry

FY'19 Qtr. 4

General,

0.0%

Education,

6.3% Consumer

Goods,

14.7%

Technology,

14.7%

Financial

Svcs., 18.1%

Life Sci. / HC,

17.1%

Industrial,

29.0%

FY'19 Total Yr.

General,

0.6%

Education,

6.4% Consumer

Goods,

15.5%

Technology,

13.5%

Financial

Svcs., 18.2%

Life Sci. / HC,

16.8%

Industrial,

29.1%

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

6

reserved

Korn Ferry

*Adjusted Compensation & Benefits Expense ($M) (Non-GAAP)

67.7%

67.6%

66.1%

$314.2

$321.0

$331.7

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 4

FY'18

FY'19

FY'19

*Adjusted Compensation & Benefits Expense (Non-GAAP)

% Fee Revenue

* Excludes Integration / Acquisition Costs

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

7

reserved

Korn Ferry

Cash & Marketable Securities & "Investable Cash" ($M)

Cash & Marketable Securities

$658

$623

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 3

FY'18

FY'19

*"Investable" Cash

$312

$296

$767

Qtr. 4 FY'19

$382

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 4

FY'18

FY'19

FY'19

*Cash & M arketable Securities Net of Cash & M arketable Securities Reserved for Deferred Compensation Arrangements and for Accrued Bonuses

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

8

reserved

Executive Search

Fee Revenue ($M) & *EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)

25.5%

24.9%

26.0%

$190.7

$193.4

$191.0

$7.6

$7.6

$8.6

$24.6

$25.7

$24.4

$45.5

$45.9

$45.3

$112.0$114.2$113.7

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 4

FY'18

FY'19

FY'19

NAM

EMEA

APAC

LATM

*EBITDA Margin

*Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

22.5%25.0%

$774.9

$709.0$31.9

$30.6$104.3 $96.6

$182.8

$173.7

$408.1$455.8

Total Yr.

Total Yr.

FY'18

FY'19

NAM

EMEA

APAC

LATM

*EBITDA Margin

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

9

reserved

Executive Search

Consultants & Consultant Productivity

$1.42

$1.40

$1.37

541

552

565

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 4

FY'18

FY'19

FY'19

# of Consultants - Period End

Fee Rev. / Avg. Consultants Annualized ($M)

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

10

reserved

Advisory

Fee Revenue ($M) & *Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)

18.8%

18.9%

18.8%

18.3%

18.4%

$821.0

$207.6

$201.5

$207.0

$785.0

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 4

Total Yr.

Total Yr.

FY'18

FY'19

FY'19

FY'18

FY'19

Fee Revenue

*Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Fee Revenue

*Adjusted EBITDA Margin

*Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization Adjusted to Exclude Integration / Acquisition Costs & Tradename Write-Offs

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

11

reserved

Advisory

# of Consultants & Professional Staff Utilization

70%

68%

62%

577

569

579

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 4

FY'18

FY'19

FY'19

# of Consultants

*Staff Utilization

*Calculated By Dividing the Number of Hours of Full-Time Professional Staff, Who Recorded Time to an Engagement During the Period, By the Total

Available Working Hours for the Professional Staff During the Same Period

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

12

reserved

RPO & Professional Recruitment

Fee Revenue ($M) & *EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)

16.3%

16.4%

16.9%

15.6%

16.5%

$92.8

$330.1

$77.1

$79.6

$273.2

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 4

Total Yr.

Total Yr.

FY'18

FY'19

FY'19

FY'18

FY'19

Fee

Revenue

*EBITDA

Margin

Fee Revenue

*EBITDA Margin

*Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

13

reserved

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings Conference Call

June 20,2019

Korn Ferry

Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M)

FY'18 Q4 / FY'19 Q3 / FY'19 Q4

FY'18

FY'19

FY'19

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 4

Fee Revenue

$475.4

$474.5

$490.8

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry

$41.2

$45.0

$50.3

Net (Loss) Incm. Attrib. to Non-Controlling Int.

1.1

0.5

0.4

Net Income

$42.3

$45.5

$50.6

Income Tax Provision

16.0

15.4

15.4

Equity in Earnings of Unconolidated Subs.

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.1)

Income Before Provision for Income Taxes

$58.2

$60.8

$65.9

& Equity of Unconsolidated Subs

Other (Income) Loss - Net

3.2

(2.4)

(7.8)

Interest Expense

2.8

4.3

4.2

Operating Income

$64.2

$62.7

$62.3

Depreciation & Amortization

11.7

11.7

12.0

Other Income / (Loss) , Net

(3.2)

2.4

7.8

Equity in Earnings of Uncold. Subs., Net

0.1

0.1

0.1

EBITDA

$72.8

$76.9

$82.2

Restructuring Chgs. / (Recoveries) - Net

-

-

-

Integration / Acquisition Costs

2.8

0.8

-

Tradename Write-Offs

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$75.6

$77.7

$82.2

Operating Margin

13.5%

13.2%

12.7%

Depreciation & Amortization

2.5%

2.5%

2.4%

Other Income / (Loss) , Net

(0.7%)

0.5%

1.6%

Equity in Earnings of Uncold. Subs., Net

-

-

-

EBITDA Margin

15.3%

16.2%

16.7%

Restructuring Charges - Net

-

-

-

Integration / Acquisition Costs

0.6%

0.2%

-

Tradename Write-Offs

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

15.9%

16.4%

16.7%

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

15

reserved

Korn Ferry

Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M)

FY'18 / FY'19

FY'18

FY'19

Total Yr.

Total Yr.

Fee Revenue

$1,767.2

$1,926.0

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry

$133.8

$102.7

Net (Loss) Incm. Attrib. to Non-Controlling Int.

2.1

2.1

Net Income

$135.9

$104.8

Income Tax Provision

70.1

29.5

Equity in Earnings of Unconolidated Subs.

(0.3)

(0.3)

Income Before Provision for Income Taxes

$205.7

$134.0

& Equity of Unconsolidated Subs

Other (Income) Loss - Net

(11.1)

(10.1)

Interest Expense

13.8

16.9

Operating Income

$208.4

$140.8

Depreciation & Amortization

48.6

46.5

Other Income / (Loss) , Net

11.1

10.1

Equity in Earnings of Uncold. Subs., Net

0.3

0.3

EBITDA

$268.5

$197.7

Restructuring Chgs. / (Recoveries) - Net

0.1

-

Integration / Acquisition Costs

9.4

6.7

Tradename Write-Offs

-

106.6

Adjusted EBITDA

$278.0

$311.0

Operating Margin

11.8%

7.3%

Depreciation & Amortization

2.8%

2.4%

Other Income / (Loss) , Net

0.6%

0.6%

Equity in Earnings of Uncold. Subs., Net

-

-

EBITDA Margin

15.2%

10.3%

Restructuring Charges - Net

-

-

Integration / Acquisition Costs

0.5%

0.4%

Tradename Write-Offs

-

5.4%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

15.7%

16.1%

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

16

reserved

Korn Ferry

Reconciliation of Net Income & EPS (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income & Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) ($M)

FY'18 Q4 / FY'19 Q3 / FY'19 Q4

FY'18

FY'19

FY'19

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 4

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry

$41.2

$45.0

$50.3

Integration / Acquisition Costs

2.8

0.8

-

Tradename Write-Offs

-

-

-

(1)

Tax Effect of Adjustment Items

(0.5)

-

(0.6)

Tax Effect of New Tax Law

2.2

-

-

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to K/F

$45.6

$45.8

$49.7

Diluted Earnings per Common Sh.

$0.73

$0.80

$0.89

Integration / Acquisition Costs

0.05

0.01

-

Tradename Write-Offs

-

-

-

(1)

Tax Effect of Adjustment Items

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

Tax Effect of New Tax Law

0.03

-

-

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Sh.

$0.80

$0.81

$0.88

  1. Ratable Tax Effect on Integration / Acquisition Costs, Management Separation Costs & TradenameWrite-Offs (Recognized Pursuant to Interim Tax Accounting Rules)

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

17

reserved

Korn Ferry

Reconciliation of Net Income & EPS (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income & Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) ($M)

FY'18 / FY'19

FY'18

FY'19

Total Yr.

Total Yr.

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Korn / Ferry

$133.8

$102.7

Restructuring Chgs. / (Recoveries) - Net

0.1

-

Integration / Acquisition Costs

9.4

6.7

Tradename Write-Offs

-

106.6

(1)

Tax Effect of Adjustment Items

(2.3)

(28.1)

Tax Effect of New Tax Law

13.6

-

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to K/F

$154.6

$187.9

Diluted Earnings per Common Sh.

$2.35

$1.81

Restructuring Charges - Net

-

-

Integration / Acquisition Costs

0.17

0.12

Tradename Write-Offs

-

1.88

(1)

Tax Effect of Adjustment Items

(0.04)

(0.50)

Tax Effect of New Tax Law

0.24

-

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Sh.

$2.72

$3.31

  1. Ratable Tax Effect on Integration / Acquisition Costs, Management Separation Costs & TradenameWrite-Offs (Recognized Pursuant to Interim Tax Accounting Rules)

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

18

reserved

Korn Ferry

Reconciliation of Net Income and Operating Income (GAAP) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M)

FY'18 Q4 / FY'19 Q3 / FY'19 Q4

FY'18 Q4

FY'19 Q3

FY'19 Q4

Exec.

RPO &

Exec.

RPO &

Exec.

RPO &

Search

Advisory

Prof. Search

Corp.

K/F

Search

Advisory

Prof. Search

Corp.

K/F

Search

Advisory

Prof. Search

Corp.

K/F

Fee Revenue

$190.7

$207.6

$77.1

-

$475.4

$193.4

$201.5

$79.6

-

$474.5

$190.9

$207.1

$92.8

-

$490.8

Net Income

-

-

-

-

41.2

-

-

-

-

45.0

-

-

-

-

50.3

Net Income Attributable to

-

-

-

-

1.1

-

-

-

-

0.5

-

-

-

-

0.4

Noncontrolling Interest

Oth. (Incm.) / Loss- Net

-

-

-

-

3.2

-

-

-

-

(2.4)

-

-

-

-

(7.8)

Interest Exps. - Net

-

-

-

-

2.8

-

-

-

-

4.3

-

-

-

-

4.2

Equity in Earnings

-

-

-

-

(0.1)

-

-

-

-

(0.1)

-

-

-

-

(0.1)

of Uncold. Sub.

Income Tax (Benefit) / Exps.

-

-

-

-

16.0

-

-

-

-

15.4

-

-

-

-

15.4

Oper. Incm. / (Loss)

$47.0

$28.1

$11.7

($22.5)

$64.2

$44.7

$29.3

$12.2

($23.5)

$62.7

$42.0

$30.0

$14.5

($24.3)

$62.3

Margin (%)

24.6%

13.5%

15.1%

-

13.5%

23.1%

14.5%

15.3%

-

13.2%

22.0%

14.5%

15.7%

-

12.7%

Deprec. & Amortiz.

1.8

7.4

0.7

1.7

11.7

1.8

7.3

0.8

1.8

11.7

1.8

7.4

0.9

1.9

12.0

Oth. Incm. / (Loss) - Net

(0.2)

0.8

0.1

(4.0)

(3.2)

1.6

0.8

0.1

(0.1)

2.4

5.7

1.6

0.2

0.4

7.8

Equity in Earnings

0.1

-

-

-

0.1

0.1

-

-

-

0.1

0.1

-

-

-

0.1

of Uncons. Sub.

EBITDA

$48.7

$36.3

$12.6

($24.8)

$72.8

$48.2

$37.4

$13.1

($21.7)

$76.9

$49.7

$38.9

$15.6

($22.0)

$82.2

Margin (%)

25.5%

17.5%

16.3%

-

15.3%

24.9%

18.5%

16.4%

-

16.2%

26.0%

18.8%

16.9%

-

16.7%

Integ. / Acq. Costs

-

2.7

-

0.1

2.8

-

0.8

-

-

0.8

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$48.7

$39.0

$12.6

($24.7)

$75.6

$48.2

$38.1

$13.1

($21.7)

$77.7

$49.7

$38.9

$15.6

($22.0)

$82.2

Margin (%)

25.5%

18.8%

16.3%

-

15.9%

24.9%

18.9%

16.4%

-

16.4%

26.0%

18.8%

16.9%

-

16.7%

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

19

reserved

Korn Ferry

Reconciliation of Net Income and Operating Income (GAAP) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($M)

FY'19 Total Year / FY'19 Total Year

Fee Revenue

Net Income

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

Oth. (Incm.) / Loss- Net Interest Exps. - Net

Equity in Earnings of Uncold. Sub.

Income Tax (Benefit) / Exps.

Oper. Incm. / (Loss)

Margin (%)

Deprec. & Amortiz. Oth. Incm. / (Loss) - Net

Equity in Earnings

of Uncons. Sub.

EBITDA

Margin (%)

Restructuring Chgs.

Integ. / Acq. Costs

Adjusted EBITDA

Margin (%)

FY'18 Total Year

FY'19 Total Year

Exec.

RPO &

Exec.

RPO &

Search

Advisory

Prof. Search

Corp.

K/F

Search

Advisory

Prof. Search

Corp.

K/F

$709.0

$785.0

$273.2

-

$1,767.2

$774.8

$821.0

$330.1

-

$1,926.0

-

-

-

-

133.8

-

-

-

-

102.7

-

-

-

-

2.1

-

-

-

-

2.1

-

-

-

-

(11.1)

-

-

-

-

(10.1)

-

-

-

-

13.8

-

-

-

-

16.9

-

-

-

-

(0.3)

-

-

-

-

(0.3)

-

-

-

-

70.1

-

-

-

-

29.5

$149.6

$100.5

$39.4

($81.1)

$208.4

$179.1

$5.6

$50.9

($94.8)

$140.8

21.1%

12.8%

14.4%

-

11.8%

23.1%

0.7%

15.4%

-

7.3%

7.5

31.5

3.1

6.5

45.6

7.0

29.1

3.3

7.2

46.5

1.6

2.5

0.2

6.9

11.1

7.4

3.2

0.3

(0.8)

10.1

0.3

-

-

-

0.3

0.3

-

-

-

0.3

$48.7

$134.6

$42.6

($67.7)

$268.5

$193.8

$37.9

$54.4

($88.4)

$197.7

6.9%

17.1%

15.6%

-

15.2%

25.0%

4.6%

16.5%

-

10.3%

0.3

(0.2)

-

-

0.1

-

6.6

-

0.2

6.7

-

9.2

-

0.3

9.4

-

106.6

-

-

106.6

$159.3

$143.5

$42.6

($67.4)

$278.0

$193.8

$151.0

$54.4

($88.2)

$311.0

22.5%

18.3%

15.6%

-

15.7%

25.0%

18.4%

16.5%

-

16.1%

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

20

reserved

Korn Ferry

Reconciliation of Compensation & Benefits Expense (GAAP) to Adjusted Compensation & Benefits Expense (Non-GAAP) ($M)

FY'18 Q4 / FY'19 Q3 / FY'19 Q4

FY'18

FY'19

FY'19

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 4

Fee Revenue

$475.4

$474.5

$490.8

FY'18

FY'19

FY'19

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 4

Compensations & Benefits

$317.0

$332.5

$331.7

Integration / Acquisition Costs

(2.8)

(0.8)

0.0

Adjusted Comp. & Benfts. Exps.

$314.2

$331.7

$331.7

Comp. & Benfts. (as % of Fee Rev.)

66.7%

70.1%

67.6%

Integration / Acquisition Costs

(0.6%)

(0.2%)

0.0%

Adjusted Comp. & Benfts. Exps.

66.1%

69.9%

67.6%

(as a % of Adj. Fee Rev.)

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

21

reserved

Korn Ferry

Reconciliation of Cash & Marketable Securities Balance to "Investable Cash" Balance ($M)

FY'18 Q4 / FY'19 Q3 / FY'19 Q4

FY'18

FY'19

FY'19

Qtr. 4

Qtr. 3

Qtr. 4

Cash

$520.8

$489.5

$626.4

Marketable Securities

137.1

133.4

140.8

Cash & Marketable Securities

$657.9

$622.9

$767.1

ECAP & Bonus Liability

(345.6)

(327.0)

(385.1)

Investable Cash

$312.4

$295.9

$382.1

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

22

reserved

Korn Ferry

Reconciliation of Fee Revenue Growth Reported to Fee Revenue Growth at Constant Currency FY'19 Q4 vs. FY'18 Q4 / FY'19 Total Year vs. FY'18 Total Year

FY'19 Q4 vs. FY'18 Q4

FY'19 Total Yr. vs. FY'18 Total Yr.

Reported

Const. Curr.

Reported

Const. Curr.

Executive Search

$M

% Grth.

$M

% Grth.

$M

% Grth.

$M

% Grth.

North America

$113.7

1.5%

$113.9

1.7%

$455.8

11.7%

$456.7

11.9%

Europe

45.3

(0.4%)

48.7

7.2%

182.8

5.2%

188.6

8.5%

Asia / Pacific

24.4

(1.0%)

25.7

4.6%

104.3

8.0%

107.8

11.6%

Latin America

7.6

(11.9%)

8.7

2.0%

31.9

4.2%

36.5

19.2%

Total Exec. Search

$190.9

0.1%

$197.2

3.4%

$774.8

9.3%

$789.6

11.4%

Advisory

North America

$79.8

(1.8%)

$80.1

(1.5%)

$308.1

(0.2%)

$308.8

0.1%

Europe

80.9

0.7%

87.3

8.7%

318.6

7.3%

331.6

11.7%

Asia / Pacific

37.4

4.8%

39.3

10.0%

157.0

16.0%

161.3

19.1%

Latin America

9.0

(12.2%)

10.7

4.9%

37.4

(15.4%)

44.1

(0.1%)

Total Advisory

$217.5

$821.0

$845.8

$207.1

(0.2%)

4.8%

4.6%

7.7%

RPO & Prof. Search

North America

$47.7

27.5%

$47.8

27.8%

$167.1

27.2%

$167.4

27.4%

Europe

22.0

12.7%

23.5

20.9%

79.0

17.7%

81.3

21.1%

Asia / Pacific

18.9

13.4%

20.2

21.5%

68.8

13.2%

72.2

18.7%

Latin America

4.3

17.9%

5.1

40.6%

15.1

9.9%

17.9

29.9%

Total RPO & Prof. Sch.

$330.1

$338.9

$92.8

20.3%

$96.6

25.3%

20.9%

24.1%

Total K/F

$490.8

3.2%

$511.3

7.6%

$1,926.0

9.0%

$1,974.3

11.7%

© 2018 Korn Ferry. All rights

23

reserved

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 20:18:03 UTC
