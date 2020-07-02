Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Korn Ferry    KFY

KORN FERRY

(KFY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/02 10:34:27 am
31.115 USD   +2.45%
10:15aKORN FERRY : Q4 FY'2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
10:15aKORN FERRY : Q4 FY'2020 Press Release
PU
09:35aKORN/FERRY : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Korn Ferry : Q4 FY'2020 Earnings Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 10:15am EDT

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSNON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Statements in this presentation that relate to future results and events are based on Korn Ferry's current expectations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected because of a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Korn Ferry. For a detailed description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to Korn Ferry's earnings release and its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This presentation includes financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to slides 14 to 18 for a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the closest GAAP measure.

FY'20 Q4 FEE REVENUE DOWN 10% YoY (7.9% AT CC)

HIGHLY DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS ACROSS SEGMENT, GEOGRAPHY AND INDUSTRY

FEE REVENUE BY SEGMENT

FEE REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY

FEE REVENUE BY INDUSTRY

_________

For the 4th Quarter of FY'20

BALANCED MIX OF REVENUE AND EARNINGS ($M)

FY'19 QTR. 4

(7)

FY'20 QTR. 4

$491

$105(3)

$440

$88

(3)

Fee Revenue

Adj. EBITDA(1)

Executive Search

_________

ConsultingRPO & Prof. Search

Fee Revenue

Digital

Executive Search

Adj. EBITDA(1)

ConsultingRPO & Prof. SearchDigit al

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KORN FERRY
10:15aKORN FERRY : Q4 FY'2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
10:15aKORN FERRY : Q4 FY'2020 Press Release
PU
09:35aKORN/FERRY : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:06aKORN FERRY : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results of Operations
PR
06/29KORN FERRY : annual earnings release
06/24KORN FERRY : to Report Quarterly Earnings via Live Webcast on July 2, 2020
BU
06/24KORN FERRY : Ranked as America's Best Executive Recruiter for Fourth Consecutive..
BU
06/20KORN FERRY : Taylor Pendrith becomes top-ranked Canadian on Korn Ferry Tour
AQ
06/16KORN FERRY : Daniel Yin Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
06/11KORN FERRY : Appoints Michael Hyter As Firm's Chief Diversity Officer
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 929 M - -
Net income 2020 117 M - -
Net cash 2020 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 1,36%
Capitalization 1 672 M 1 672 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 8 678
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart KORN FERRY
Duration : Period :
Korn Ferry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 33,80 $
Last Close Price 30,37 $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina A. Gold Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael DiStefano President-Asia Pacific & Chief Operations Officer
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial & Corporate Officer, EVP
Werner Penk Technology President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KORN FERRY-28.37%1 672
HAYS PLC-34.75%2 478
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC.-6.21%1 592
PAGEGROUP-28.26%1 491
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-35.26%406
ROBERT WALTERS PLC-28.06%360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group