Korn Ferry : Q4 FY'2020 Earnings Presentation

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSNON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Statements in this presentation that relate to future results and events are based on Korn Ferry's current expectations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected because of a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Korn Ferry. For a detailed description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to Korn Ferry's earnings release and its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This presentation includes financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to slides 14 to 18 for a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the closest GAAP measure.

FY'20 Q4 FEE REVENUE DOWN 10% YoY (7.9% AT CC)

HIGHLY DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS ACROSS SEGMENT, GEOGRAPHY AND INDUSTRY

FEE REVENUE BY SEGMENT

FEE REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY

FEE REVENUE BY INDUSTRY

_________

For the 4th Quarter of FY'20

BALANCED MIX OF REVENUE AND EARNINGS ($M)

FY'19 QTR. 4 (7)

FY'20 QTR. 4

$491

$105(3)

$440

$88

(3)

Fee Revenue

Adj. EBITDA(1)

Executive Search

_________

ConsultingRPO & Prof. Search

Fee Revenue

Digital

Executive Search

Adj. EBITDA(1)

ConsultingRPO & Prof. SearchDigit al