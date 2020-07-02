Korn Ferry : Q4 FY'2020 Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Korn Ferry Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020

Results of Operations

Highlights

Korn Ferry reports annual fee revenue of $1,932.7 million, essentially flat year-over-year (2.2% increase on a constant currency).

Net income attributable to Korn Ferry was $104.9 million in FY'20 with an operating margin of 9.1% and Adjusted EBITDA of $301.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.6%.

Fee revenue was $440.5 million in Q4 FY'20, a decrease of 10% (7.9% on a constant currency) as compared to Q4 FY'19.

Net loss attributable to Korn Ferry was $0.8 million in Q4 FY'20, with an operating margin of 5.0%. Adjusted EBITDA was $69.6 million in Q4 FY'20 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.8%.

Q4 FY'20 diluted loss per share was $0.02 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.89 in Q4 FY'19. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.60 in Q4 FY'20 compared to $0.88 in Q4 FY'19.

The Company ended the year with a strong liquidity position with total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $863 million, and after setting aside amounts for bonus payments and deferred compensation arrangements, investable cash was $532 million.

The Company repurchased 0.8 million shares, using $24.4 million of cash during the quarter. Further, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on July 1, 2020 payable on July 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on July 31, 2020.

Los Angeles, CA, July 2, 2020-Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY), a global organizational consulting firm, today announced fourth quarter and annual fee revenue of $440.5 million and $1,932.7 million, respectively. In addition, fourth quarter diluted loss per share was $0.02 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.60. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter excludes an aggregate of $33.5 million, or $0.62 per share, of restructuring charges, net due to the corona virus pandemic ("COVID-19"), and integration/acquisition costs, net of tax due to the acquisition of Miller Heiman Group, AchieveForum and Strategy Execution ("acquired companies").

"During the fiscal fourth quarter we generated $441 million in fee revenue, down 10% year-over-year (7.9% at constant currency). Operating margin was 5% and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.8%," said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry.

"AswemanageourwaythroughCOVID-19,ourKornFerrycolleaguesareshowingtheirresiliencebyquicklypivotingtoa differentwayofworking-whetherit'sfromhomeortherapidtransitiontothevirtualdeliveryofourservicesandsolutionsto clients.I'mconfidentthatourofferingsaremorerelevantnowthaneverbefore,"Burnisonadded. "I truly feel that over the next 2 years there will be more change than in the last 10 years. Different work needs to get done, and work needs to get done differently.That's an opportunity for our company. As an organizational consulting firm, Korn Ferry is committed to promotingconsciousinclusion-enablingallpeopleandtheirorganizationstoexceedtheirpotential-andtoexceedpotential, peopleneedanabundanceofopportunity,development,andsponsorship.Korn Ferry is the right firm at the right time to help organizations drive performance through change, and I have never been more proud of our company."

Selected Financial Results

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)(a)

Fourth Quarter

Year to Date

Fee revenue Total revenue Operating income Operating margin Net (loss) income attributable to Korn Ferry Basic (loss) earnings per share Diluted (loss) earnings per share $$$$$$

FY'20 440.5$ 449.0$ 22.2$ 5.0% (0.02) FY'19 FY'20 FY'19 490.8$ 1,932.7$ 1,926.0 502.5$ 1,977.3$ 1,973.9 62.3$ 176.0$ 140.8 12.7% 9.1% 7.3% 50.3$ 104.9$ 102.7 0.90$ 1.91$ 1.84 (0.02) 0.89$ 1.90$ 1.81 (0.8)$ $ $

EBITDA Results (b): Fourth Quarter Year to Date FY'20 FY'19 FY'20 FY'19 EBITDA EBITDA margin $ 26.3 6.0% $ 82.2 $ 16.7% 228.5 11.8% $ 197.7 10.3%

Adjusted Results (c):

Fourth Quarter

Year to Date

Adjusted EBITDA (b) Adjusted EBITDA margin (b)

Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry Adjusted basic earnings per share

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$$$$

FY'20 FY'19 FY'20 FY'19 69.6$ 82.2$ 301.0$ 311.0 15.8% 16.7% 15.6% 16.1% 32.7$ 49.7$ 161.3$ 187.9 0.60$ 0.89$ 2.94$ 3.36 0.60$ 0.88$ 2.91$ 3.31

___________

(a) Numbers may not total due to rounding.

(b) EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA to exclude integration/acquisition costs, restructuring charges, net, separation costs and tradename write-offs. EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).

(c) Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following, as applicable (see attached reconciliations):

Fourth Quarter Year to Date FY'20 FY'19 FY'20 FY'19 Integration/acquisition costs $ 2.8 Restructuring charges, net$ 40.5 Separation costs Tradename write-offs Debt refinancing costs $$ $ - - - $$ - - - - $ 12.2 $ 58.6 $$ 1.8 $$ $ $ - - 0.8 $$ - - 106.6 6.7 $$ $ -

Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

The Company reported fee revenue in Q4 FY'20 of $440.5 million, a decrease of 10% (decrease of 7.9% on a constant currency basis) compared to Q4 FY'19. The decline in fee revenue was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on economies around the world, partially offset by fee revenue generated by the acquired companies in the Digital segment.

Net loss attributable to Korn Ferry was $0.8 million in Q4 FY'20 as compared to net income attributable to Korn Ferry of $50.3 million in Q4 FY'19. The change from net income to a net loss attributable to Korn Ferry was primarily due to a decline in fee revenue and restructuring charges incurred in Q4 FY'20 in reaction to the impact of COVID-19, offset by decreases in compensation and benefits expense and income tax expense.

Operating margin was 5.0% in Q4 FY'20 compared to 12.7% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in operating margin was primarily due to restructuring charges, net associated with the impact of COVID-19 and the decline in fee revenue in Q4 FY'20.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.8%, compared to 16.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Fiscal 2020 Results

The Company reported fee revenue in FY'20 of $1,932.7 million, essentially flat when compared to FY'19. Although fee revenue was essentially flat, there was a change in mix with an increase in Digital due to fee revenue generated by the acquired companies and an organic increase in RPO and Professional Search, offset by decreases in fee revenue in Executive Search and Consulting.

Net income attributable to Korn Ferry was $104.9 million in FY'20 as compared to $102.7 million in FY'19. The increase in net income attributable to Korn Ferry was primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses (due to trade name write-offs in FY'19), offset by increases in restructuring charges, net and in the Company's effective income tax rate.

Operating income was $176.0 million in FY'20 with an operating margin of 9.1% compared to $140.8 million and 7.3% in FY'19. The increase in operating income was primarily due to decreases in general and administrative expenses (due to trade name write-offs in FY'19) and compensation and benefits expense, partially offset by restructuring charges incurred in FY'20 associated with the impact of COVID-19 and the acquisition of the acquired companies.

Adjusted EBITDA was $301.0 million in FY'20 with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.6%, compared to $311.0 million and 16.1%, respectively, in the year-ago period.

Results by SegmentSelected Consulting Data(a)

(dollars in millions)(b)

Fourth Quarter

Year to Date

Fee revenue Total revenue Operating (loss) income Operating margin

$$$

(5.4%)

Ending number of consultants and execution staff (c)

Hours worked in thousands (d)

Average billed rate (e)

$

FY'20 FY'19 FY'20 FY'19 121.0$ 144.4$ 543.1$ 568.3 123.4$ 148.7$ 557.3$ 585.9 13.3$ 17.7$ (34.1) 9.2% 3.3% (6.0%) 1,881 1,671 1,881 439 1,758 1,703 329$ 309$ 334 $

1,671415292$

EBITDA Results (f):

Fourth Quarter

Year to Date

EBITDA

EBITDA margin

FY'20 FY'19 FY'20 FY'19 (2.3) 18.4$ 36.6$ (15.7) 12.7% 6.7% (2.8%) $ (1.9%)

$

Adjusted Results (g): Fourth Quarter Year to Date FY'20 FY'19 FY'20 FY'19 Adjusted EBITDA (f) Adjusted EBITDA margin (f) $ 11.1 9.2% $ 18.4 $ 12.7% 61.1 $ 11.2% 66.5 11.7% ___________

(a) In fiscal 2020, the Company changed the composition of its global segments. Consulting segment represents the consulting business that was previously included in the Advisory segment. Segment data for Q4 FY'19 and YTD FY'19 have been recast to reflect the division of the Advisory segment into the Consulting and Digital segments.

(b) Numbers may not total due to rounding.

(c) Represents number of employees originating, delivering and executing consulting services.

(d) Represents the number of hours worked by consultant and execution staff during the period.

(e) Represents the amount of fee revenue divided by the number of hours worked by consultants and executive staff.

(f) EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).

(g) Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following (see attached reconciliations):

Fourth Quarter

Year to DateFY'20

FY'19

FY'20

FY'19

Integration/acquisition costs $ $ $ $ 5.3 Restructuring charges, net $ $ $ $ - Tradename write-offs $ $ $ $ 77.0

-13.4

---

-24.5

Reflecting the impact of COVID-19, fee revenue was $121.0 million in Q4 FY'20 compared to $144.4 million in Q4 FY'19, a decrease of $23.4 million or 16% (decrease of 14% on a constant currency basis).

Operating loss was $6.6 million in Q4 FY'20 with an operating margin of (5.4%) compared to operating income of $13.3 million and an operating margin of 9.2%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to restructuring charges, net incurred in Q4 FY'20 associated with the impact of COVID-19 and a decline in fee revenue, partially offset by decreases in compensation and benefits expense, general and administrative expenses and cost of services expense.

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.1 million in Q4 FY'20 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.2% compared to $18.4 million and 12.7%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.

Selected Digital Data(a)

(dollars in millions)(b)

Digital is an integrated platform that gives clients direct access to people and organizational data, insights, analytics, and digital assets that when used together, give clients a common language for all talent matters.

Fourth Quarter

Year to Date

Adjusted Results (d): Fourth Quarter Year to Date FY'20 FY'19 FY'20 FY'19 Adjusted EBITDA (c) Adjusted EBITDA margin (c) $ 17.0 $ 24.5% 20.6 $ 32.8% 83.1 $ 28.4% 84.5 33.4%

FY'20 FY'19 FY'20 FY'19 Fee revenue $ 69.3$ 62.7$ 292.4$ 252.7 Total revenue $ 69.9$ 62.7$ 294.3$ 252.7 Operating income $ 5.9$ 16.7$ 46.9$ 39.7 Operating margin 8.5% 26.6% 16.0% 15.7% Ending number of consultants 421 350 421 350 Subscription & License fee revenue $ 20.9$ 14.6$ 73.5$ 57.2 EBITDA Results (c): EBITDA $ EBITDA margin ___________ Fourth Quarter

Year to Date

FY'20 FY'19 FY'20 FY'19 11.9$ 20.6$ 66.7$ 53.6 17.2% 32.8% 22.8% 21.2%

(a) In the fiscal 2020, the Company changed the composition of its global segments. Digital segment represents the products business that was previously included in the Advisory segment. Segment data for Q4 FY'19 and YTD FY'19 have been recast to reflect the division of the Advisory segment into the Consulting and Digital segments.

(b) Numbers may not total due to rounding.

(c) EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures (see attached reconciliations).

(d) Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following (see attached reconciliations):

Fourth Quarter

Year to DateFY'20

FY'19

FY'20

FY'19

Integration/acquisition costs $ $ $ $ 1.3 Restructuring charges, net $ $ $ $ - Tradename write-offs $ $ $ $ 29.6 1.6-5.9

3.4-10.5

Fee revenue was $69.3 million in Q4 FY'20 compared to $62.7 million in Q4 FY'19, an increase of $6.6 million or 11% (14% increase on a constant currency basis). The increase in fee revenue was primarily due to fee revenue generated by the acquired companies.

Operating income was $5.9 million in Q4 FY'20 with an operating margin of 8.5% compared to $16.7 million and an operating margin of 26.6% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in operating income was due to an increase in operating expenses associated with the acquisition of the acquired companies in addition to restructuring charges, net incurred in Q4 FY'20 associated with the impact of COVID-19, partially offset by higher fee revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.0 million in Q4 FY'20 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.5% compared to $20.6 million and 32.8%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.