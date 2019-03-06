Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Korn Ferry    KFY

KORN FERRY

(KFY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Korn Ferry : & Qualtrics Announce New Partnership to Build a Global Delivery & Advisory Service to Improve Employee Experience Programs at Scale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 12:52pm EST

Partnership Combines Korn Ferry's World-Renowned Organizational Consulting Services with Qualtrics' Leading Experience Management (XM) Platform™ to Drive Impact at Every Stage of the Employee Lifecycle

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, and LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2019 - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY), a global organizational consulting firm, and Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, have announced a partnership to build a global delivery and advisory service to improve employee experiences for organizations worldwide. By joining the exclusive Qualtrics Partner Network (QPN), Korn Ferry will go-to-market by pairing its world-renowned organizational methodologies and expertise with Qualtrics' industry-leading Experience Management (XM) Platform™ to provide organizations with the expertise and technology they need to drive breakthrough results at every stage of the employee journey.

Korn Ferry has standardized on Qualtrics as its technology platform and will become a global strategic consulting partner for Qualtrics, providing end-to-end delivery and advisory services for clients globally. In addition, Korn Ferry will build a Qualtrics XM Solution to rapidly deliver its Engaged Performance™ studies to assess how engaged and enabled employees feel, and analyze the results via its proven intellectual property (IP and organizational benchmarking). Through the QPN, Korn Ferry will also offer its array of consulting and advisory services to Qualtrics EmployeeXM™ customers in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Qualtrics EmployeeXM, built on the Qualtrics XM Platform, delivers real-time employee engagement insights to attract, engage, and retain a world-class workforce for enterprises around the world. The technology allows managers and employees to identify gaps in the employee experience, from recruiting and onboarding to performance management, in order to improve engagement, raise productivity, and reduce attrition at every touchpoint.

'With the Korn Ferry and Qualtrics partnership, our customers can measure their employee data, discover accurate insights, and quickly take action based on proven industry methodologies to improve employee experiences,' said John Torrey, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Qualtrics. 'For decades, Korn Ferry clients have confidently made decisions on hiring, developing, and engaging their employees. We are excited to combine their expertise with our technology so customers can stay competitive in today's economy where every experience matters.'

'The Qualtrics Employee Experience product provides adaptable, scalable and forward-looking technology to underpin the expert services Korn Ferry provides to the market,' said Byrne Mulrooney, CEO, Korn Ferry RPO, Professional Search and Products. 'This partnership will allow us to go-to-market with the best platform, with employee engagement and culture surveys, 360 reviews, and social listening tools that allow employers to most effectively manage talent and talent management systems.'

For more information about Korn Ferry, please visit www.kornferry.com. For more information about Qualtrics, please visit www.qualtrics.com.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to collect, manage, and act on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business-customer, product, employee and brand-on one platform. Over 10,000 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics to consistently build products that people love, create more loyal customers, develop a phenomenal employee culture, and build iconic brands. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com.

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 17:51:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KORN FERRY
12:52pKORN FERRY : & Qualtrics Announce New Partnership to Build a Global Delivery & A..
PU
12:27pKORN FERRY : New Report by Korn Ferry & The Conference Board
PU
12:05pKORN FERRY : and Qualtrics Announce New Partnership to Build a Global Delivery a..
BU
08:02aNEW REPORT BY KORN FERRY & THE CONFE : Majority of HR Executives Say Gender Pari..
BU
07:04aLEADERS BULLISH ON TECH GROWTH, FRET : study
AQ
07:04aKORN FERRY : Thai business leaders concerned over reduced talent supply in the n..
AQ
03/05KORN FERRY : Thai business leaders concerned over reduced talent supply in the n..
AQ
03/01KORN FERRY : New study reveals Thai businesses are bullish on technology growth,..
AQ
02/28KORN FERRY : to Report Quarterly Earnings via Live Webcast on March 7, 2019
BU
02/26KORN FERRY : Bernadette Themas Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 941 M
EBIT 2019 220 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 290 M
Yield 2019 0,85%
P/E ratio 2019 27,49
P/E ratio 2020 14,46
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
Capitalization 2 714 M
Chart KORN FERRY
Duration : Period :
Korn Ferry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 58,4 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina A. Gold Non-Executive Chairman
Michael DiStefano President-Asia Pacific & Chief Operations Officer
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial & Corporate Officer, EVP
Bryan Ackermann Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KORN FERRY21.32%2 714
HAYS11.79%2 995
PAGEGROUP-0.40%1 936
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC8.91%1 309
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.37.96%817
ROBERT WALTERS PLC9.09%596
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.