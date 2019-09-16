Log in
Korn Ferry : Stacey Eggleston Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

09/16/2019 | 11:27am EDT

Los Angeles, September 16, 2019 - Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced Stacey Eggleston has joined the firm as a senior client partner. She specializes in healthcare and is based in Korn Ferry's San Francisco office.

Eggleston joins Korn Ferry from Tivity Health, where she was the vice president of client relations. There, she built successful partnerships with health plans and other health related organizations in the industry focused on wellness, Medicare, population health, benefits, and delivering cost-reducing value.

Prior to this, Eggleston was the director of business transformation at Health Net, a health insurance provider, now a Centene company, where she led their global business process outsourcing. Previously, she was senior manager at Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefit management organization, where she collaborated internally to enhance customer satisfaction with external partners. She began her career at a talent acquisition firm and brings to Korn Ferry over 25 years of healthcare experience.

'Stacey's experience is based on leveraging an organization's current capabilities, then guiding them to elevate talent, structure, culture and business strategy,' said Mark Arian, CEO, Advisory, Korn Ferry. 'She is a data-minded executive who positively impacts revenue, business acumen, and strategic thinking to transform and innovate. We're excited to have her on the team.'

Eggleston holds bachelors' degrees in marketing and Spanish from the University of Northern Iowa.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people. Visit kornferry.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 15:26:08 UTC
