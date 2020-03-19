Korn Ferry : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer BURNISON GARY D KORN FERRY[ KFY ] (Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner X Officer (give title Other (specify (Last) (First) (Middle) below) below) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) CEO C/O KORN FERRY 03/18/2020 1900 AVENUE OF THE STARS, SUITE 2600 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable (Street) Line) LOS CA 90067 X Form filed by One Reporting Person ANGELES Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Securities Form: Direct of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Beneficially (D) or Indirect Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Following (I) (Instr. 4) Ownership Reported (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or Price Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) Common Stock, par value $0.01 per 03/18/2020 P 2,000 A $25.63(1) 309,971 D share Common Stock, par value $0.01 per 03/19/2020 P 500 A $23.909 310,471 D share

Explanation of Responses:

1. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $25.116 to $26.01. The price reported above reflects the weighted average purchase price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.

/s/ Jonathan Kuai, attorney-in-03/19/2020 fact

