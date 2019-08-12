Log in
Korn Ferry : Tao Li Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

08/12/2019 | 05:57pm EDT

Los Angeles, August 12, 2019 - Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced Tao Li has joined the firm as a senior client partner. He specializes in the global industrial market and corporate officer practice and is based in Korn Ferry's Shanghai office.

Li has over 20 years of corporate and consulting experience, specializing in executive search and advisory. He has served both multinational corporations and local Chinese industrial clients in various sectors, including energy, chemical, agriculture and diversified manufacturing. He is also active in CEO, CFO and CHRO executive placement across different industries.

Li joins Korn Ferry from a global leadership advisory firm where he was an executive director. Prior to that, he served as general manager of TE Connectivity's energy division in China. Previously, he was a management consultant at a global consulting firm and a software development engineer at Schlumberger, a technology provider for the oil and gas industry.

'Tao is known for his wealth of knowledge and skills within the industrial space,' said Michael Distefano, president, APAC, Korn Ferry. 'He is a natural leader and trusted adviser, and his regional and industry experience will be an asset to the firm and invaluable to our clients.'

Li holds an MBA from University of Chicago Booth School, a master's degree in electrical engineering from University of Houston, a master's degree in electrical engineering from Harbin Institute of Technology and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with clients to design their organizational structures, roles and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward, develop and motivate their workforce. And, we help professionals navigate and advance their careers.

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 21:56:09 UTC
