Korn Ferry : Tao Li Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Los Angeles, August 12, 2019 - Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced Tao Li has joined the firm as a senior client partner. He specializes in the global industrial market and corporate officer practice and is based in Korn Ferry's Shanghai office.

Li has over 20 years of corporate and consulting experience, specializing in executive search and advisory. He has served both multinational corporations and local Chinese industrial clients in various sectors, including energy, chemical, agriculture and diversified manufacturing. He is also active in CEO, CFO and CHRO executive placement across different industries.

Li joins Korn Ferry from a global leadership advisory firm where he was an executive director. Prior to that, he served as general manager of TE Connectivity's energy division in China. Previously, he was a management consultant at a global consulting firm and a software development engineer at Schlumberger, a technology provider for the oil and gas industry.

'Tao is known for his wealth of knowledge and skills within the industrial space,' said Michael Distefano, president, APAC, Korn Ferry. 'He is a natural leader and trusted adviser, and his regional and industry experience will be an asset to the firm and invaluable to our clients.'

Li holds an MBA from University of Chicago Booth School, a master's degree in electrical engineering from University of Houston, a master's degree in electrical engineering from Harbin Institute of Technology and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

